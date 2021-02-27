Home on Bird Key sells for $6.65 million

A home in Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s estate. Birdie Partners LLC sold the home at 233 Seagull Lane to Sunshine Dam Partners LLC for $6.65 million. Built in 2007, it has six bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 7,754 square feet of living area.

Bird Key

Stephen Spangler, Personal Representative, Jennifer Torrence and Cara Beth Brigham, of Sarasota, sold the home at 463 Meadow Lark Drive to Michael and Jamie Burwell, of Sarasota, for $3,825,000. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,386 square feet of living area. It sold for $490,000 in 1987.

Bay Isles

Andrew and Jennifer Gater, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 3271 Bayou Road to Bengal Holdings of Florida LLC for $1.59 million. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,993 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,645,000 in 2016.

Corey’s Landing

Joan Rigby sold the home at 3520 Mistletoe Lane to Daniel Christopher Bracciano and Susan Bracciano, of Longboat Key, for $1.1 million. Built in 1991, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,717 square feet of living area. It sold for $679,000 in 1991.

Islands West

Robert Dutton Jr., trustee, of Woodstock, N.Y., sold the Unit 9-A condominium at 2525 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Richard Corde, of Stamford, Conn., for $940,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,460 square feet of living area. It sold for $53,000 in 1972.

The Aquarius Club

Teresa Joann Morneau, trustee, of Ontario, Canada, sold the Unit P-D condominium at 1701 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Christopher and Marilyn Dolle, of Cincinnati, for $800,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,551 square feet of living area. It sold for $665,000 in 2020.

Sunset Beach on Longboat Key

Donald and Phyllis Saslow, of Glen Head, N.Y., sold their Unit 3502 condominium at 2105 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Kevin Wilson Bowyer, trustee, of South Bend, Ind., for $785,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,273 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,500 in 1995.

Peter and Lisa Matthews sold their Unit 203 condominium at 5635 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Victoria Kent and Barry Kent, trustees, of Falmouth, Mass., for $765,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,030 square feet of living area. It sold for $860,000 in 2004.

Inn on the Beach

Thomas and Ruth Meadows, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, sold their Unit 3605 condominium at 230 Sands Point Road to Marek and Julita Lochnicki, of Northbrook, Ill., for $653,000. Built in 1990, it has one bedroom, one bath and 634 square feet of living area. It sold for $480,000 in 2013.

Seaplace

Gerard and Jean LaCroix sold their Unit G4-107-A condominium at 1975 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Vincent Edward Bugge Jr., trustee, of Longboat Key, for $605,000. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,257 square feet of living area. It sold for $407,500 in 2010.

Harbour Oaks II

Vivian Leahy, trustee, of Califon, N.J., sold the home at 2364 Harbour Oaks Drive to Adriana Muzzi, of Montverde, for $580,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,245 square feet of living area. It sold for $405,000 in 2010.

Lido Towers

Jon and Phyllis Jacobson, trustees, of Lake Grove, N.Y., sold the Unit 607 condominium at 1001 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Diane Hegarty, of Wakefield, Mass., for $550,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,224 square feet of living area. It sold for $138,500 in 1988.

Kathleen Carey, of Skokie, Ill., sold her Unit 109 condominium at 1001 Benjamin Franklin Drive to James and Vickie Henriksen, of Pequot Lakes, Minn., for $293,000. Built in 1980, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 813 square feet of living area. It sold for $165,000 in 2001.

Harbour Villa Club at the Buccaneer

Sheldon and Robin Mann sold their Unit 304 condominium at 615 Dream Island Place to Belinda Hudmon, of Bradenton, for $530,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,293 square feet of living area. It sold for $775,000 in 2005.

The Tree House

The Mustard Seed Group LLC sold the Unit 2934 condominium at 2934 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Marilyn Mosby, of Baltimore, for $476,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,433 square feet of living area. It sold for $405,000 in 2001.

Cedars East

Scott Spence and Amanda Miller and Zamani FL Properties LLC sold the Unit 13 condominium at 812 Evergreen Way to James and Gina Macon, of Longwood, for $396,500. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $332,000 in 2019.

EFFAY Investments Inc. sold the Unit 17 condominium at 527 Forest Way to James and Virginia Craig, of Butler, Pa., for $356,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $146,500 in 2000.

Longboat Harbour

M. Janet Jason, of Longboat Key, sold her Unit 203 condominium at 4440 Exeter Drive to Elliot Jacoby and Susan Lanza-Jacoby, of Glenside, Pa., for $348,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 992 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2015.

Whitney Beach

Robin Lynn Hoyle, of Longboat Key, sold her Unit 143 condominium at 6700 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Lauren Pizzolla, of Astoria, N.Y., for $275,000. Built in 1969, it has one bedroom, one bath and 936 square feet of living area. It sold for $220,000 in 2018.