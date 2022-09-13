Harbor Acres home sells for $15.5 million

A home inspired by French provincial design on the shores of Sarasota Bay recently sold for $15.5 million, near the top of the all-time highest priced residential sales in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

The gated estate at 1309 Vista Drive in Harbor Acres occupies about an acre and a half with 230 feet of westward-facing bay frontage.

“Homes like this do not come along very often in the Sarasota market — both the design and waterfront location are a rare, winning combination, and it was an honor to represent the sale of this property,” stated lead selling agent Ryan Ackerman of the Longboat Key-based Ackerman Group, affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty. “The exquisite details of this home — inside and out — are second to none. The infinity edge pool with Jacuzzi that overlooks the bay is breathtaking and the interior will be a decorator’s dream to furnish.”

Barbara May of Michael Saunders & Co.’s Main Street office was the buyers’ agent.

The home offers nearly 8,500 square feet and was designed by architect Thorning Little and built in 2010 by Bruce Saba. The home includes four bedrooms and four-and-two-half baths.