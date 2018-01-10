Governor delivers historic grant to Manatee Technical College in Bradenton

Florida Gov. Rick Scott awarded on Wednesday the state's first Florida Job Growth grant to Manatee Technical College.

MTC received $200,000 to launch its advanced manufacturing and production technology program, which begins for students Jan. 29.

In its first year, the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund will provide $85 million for public infrastructure and job training projects that support growth and employment in Florida’s diverse industries.

“You travel this state, and you don’t meet people who don’t want to work,” Scott said at a press conference at MTC in Bradenton. “The dream always starts with being able to support yourself and live on your own.”

Scott said the new fund will provide opportunities for Florida residents will become a great economic engine.

Valerie Viands, the director of MTC, said the grant will allow the school to purchase state-of-the-art industry equipment immediately rather than its plan to add equipment gradually over the next few years.