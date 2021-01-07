Governor Ron DeSantis commended Manatee County's efforts to deliver COVID-19 vaccinations to seniors on a visit to Tom Bennett Park in Bradenton on Thursday.

"Today we're here to highlight the County-run vaccination site at Bennett Par," DeSantis was quoted as saying in a Manatee County release. "Here what you see is a very well run, very efficient operation. When vaccinations were first distributed at the end of December, Manatee County had already prepared to provide the vaccination in the community. Tonight they'll be launching an online portal that's a smart way to do it, to decompress the stress on the online system."

Manatee County launched a preregistration pool process Thursday night. Those 65 and older could register to be on a waiting list beginning at 10 p.m. at vax.mymanatee.org.



Seniors also can make an appointment to get a vaccination by calling 311 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., beginning Jan. 8.

