Braden River's O'Mariah Gordon repeats as Florida Gatorade Player of the Year

The Pirates girls basketball junior guard is a top-25 recruit nationally.
Braden River High girls basketball junior guard O'Mariah Gordon was named the 2019-2020 Gatorade Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Year on Friday.
It is Gordon's second-straight year receiving the honor. She averaged 23.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 4.2 steals per game, leading the Pirates in each category. Gordon also helped the Pirates (17-10) reach the state semifinals for the first time in program history.
Gordon, who is ranked 25th in the national class of 2021 by Prospects Nation and 26th in the class by ESPN, is also successful in the classroom, holding a weighted 3.74 GPA. She is now eligible for Gatorade's National Girls Basketball Player of the Year award, which will be announced later this month.
