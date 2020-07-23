FDOT opens Rye Road roundabout on S.R. 64 in Manatee County

The Florida Department of Transportation today opened its first modern roundabout on State Road 64 in eastern Manatee County and asks the public to be aware of the new traffic pattern.

FDOT spokesman Brian Rick said over the next few months, construction crews will continue to complete work on the center island of the roundabout and prepare to install the final layer of asphalt along the roadway.

Possible nighttime/overnight lane closures are to be expected.

The roundabout should be complete in fall 2020.

The roundabout at Rye Road/White Eagle Boulevard is the first of three being constructed in that area.