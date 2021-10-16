East County football roundup: 10.15.21
- Braden River High (6-0) defeated Clearwater Central Catholic (4-3) 32-29 on the road. Junior linebacker Aidan Dangler scored the Pirates' first touchdown on a fumble return.
- Lakewood Ranch High (2-5) lost 42-14 to Riverview High (6-1) on the road. Junior running back Kevin Everhart had a rushing touchdown and senior quarterback Cameron Madison threw a touchdown pass to junior tight end Isaac Ashley.
- The Out-of-Door Academy (0-4) lost 35-21 to Indian Rocks Christian (3-3) at home. Junior quarterback Jack Hobson and senior running back Grady Paxton had rushing touchdowns and senior defensive back Ashton Lamb had an interception return touchdown.
