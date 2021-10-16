 Skip to main content
Sports
East County Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 3 hours ago

East County football roundup: 10.15.21

Share
East County football roundup: 10.15.21
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter
  • Braden River High (6-0) defeated Clearwater Central Catholic (4-3) 32-29 on the road. Junior linebacker Aidan Dangler scored the Pirates' first touchdown on a fumble return. 
     
  • Lakewood Ranch High (2-5) lost 42-14 to Riverview High (6-1) on the road. Junior running back Kevin Everhart had a rushing touchdown and senior quarterback Cameron Madison threw a touchdown pass to junior tight end Isaac Ashley. 
     
  • The Out-of-Door Academy (0-4) lost 35-21 to Indian Rocks Christian (3-3) at home. Junior quarterback Jack Hobson and senior running back Grady Paxton had rushing touchdowns and senior defensive back Ashton Lamb had an interception return touchdown. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement