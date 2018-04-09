Deputies looking for car involved in aggravated battery of motorcyclist

Deputies are looking for a vehicle involved in an aggravated battery on Sunday that was caught on camera.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a possible road rage incident at 5 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Beneva Road and Riviera Drive. A witness recorded the hit and run incident on his cell phone, which depicts a motorcyclist and the driver of a gray Mazda 3 hatchback apparently having a dispute while traveling southbound on Beneva.

The video shows the motorcyclist changing lanes and driving along the Mazda, eventually hitting the window. Then the driver swerves, striking the motorcyclist and causing him to crash on the side of the road, dragging him for a short time.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify the vehicle involved: the gray Mazda had a large white decal on the back window. Anyone with information related to the incident, vehicle or possible driver can contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4317.