Deputies investigate report of shot fired on Siesta Key

Deputies are investigating a disturbance on Siesta Key today that involved a firearm, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According a statement released by a spokeswoman, deputies were alerted to a shot fired around 2:11 p.m. in the 1000 block of Contento Street, which is in a residential neighborhood not far from Glebe Park.

No injuries were reported.

The Sheriff’s office said all parties connected to the incident are accounted for, and detectives were determining what charges, if any, are appropriate.