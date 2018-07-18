 Skip to main content
News
Sarasota Wednesday, Jul. 18, 2018 2 hours ago

Deputies investigate report of shot fired on Siesta Key

Share
No injuries reported in the incident on Contento Drive.
by: Observer Staff Staff

         Deputies are investigating a disturbance on Siesta Key today that involved a firearm, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported.

         According a statement released by a spokeswoman, deputies were alerted to a shot fired around 2:11 p.m. in the 1000 block of Contento Street,  which is in a residential neighborhood not far from Glebe Park.

No injuries were reported.

         The Sheriff’s office said all parties connected to the incident are accounted for,  and detectives were determining what charges, if any, are appropriate.

        

Related Stories

Advertisement