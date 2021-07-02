Crystal Classic returns to Siesta Key Beach

In November, sand sculptors will once again roam the sandy shore of Siesta Key Beach.

After COVID-19 caused a cancelation of last year's Crystal Classic, the event will return Nov. 12-15 for the 11th time.

This year's event will feature 24 master sand sculptors competing for first place. The event, which costs nearly $300,000 to put on, annually draws thousands of visitors to the key.

In 2019, the Crystal Classic generated about 16,000 hotel room nights and more than $9 million in economic impact, tourism officials reported. The festival saw 40,000 attendees throughout the four days.

Sculptors will have 24 hours over four days to transform Siesta's sand into a fantastical sculpture. Live music, shopping, food and sand-sculpting lessons also will be featured throughout the weekend.

Tickets and parking passes are now on sale. For information and the event schedule, visit the event website.