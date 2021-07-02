 Skip to main content
News
Siesta Key Friday, Jul. 2, 2021 1 hour ago

Crystal Classic returns to Siesta Key Beach

Last year's sand-sculpting event was canceled because of COVID-19.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

In November, sand sculptors will once again roam the sandy shore of Siesta Key Beach. 

After COVID-19 caused a cancelation of last year's Crystal Classic, the event will return Nov. 12-15 for the 11th time. 

This year's event will feature 24 master sand sculptors competing for first place.  The event, which costs nearly $300,000 to put on, annually draws thousands of visitors to the key. 

In 2019, the Crystal Classic generated about 16,000 hotel room nights and more than $9 million in economic impact, tourism officials reported. The festival saw 40,000 attendees throughout the four days. 

Sculptors will have 24 hours over four days to transform Siesta's sand into a fantastical sculpture. Live music, shopping, food and sand-sculpting lessons also will be featured throughout the weekend. 

Tickets and parking passes are now on sale. For information and the event schedule, visit the event website

 

 

