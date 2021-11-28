Cherokee Park home sells for $3.85 million

A home in Cherokee Park tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Tina Lepore sold their home at 1758 Cherokee Drive to Barbara Collins, of Sarasota, for $3.85 million. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 5,279 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.85 million in 2012.

SARASOTA

The Grande Riviera

Susan Powers, trustee, and Daniel Powers, of La Grange, Illinois, sold the Unit 400A condominium at 420 Golden Gate Point to Nicholas and Danielle Gladding and Joann Desrosiers, of Sarasota, for $2,619,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,650 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.75 million in 2014.

Top sellers in the area SIESTA KEY Oyster Cove Beth Kaufman, of Marion, Ohio, sold the home at 1285 Oyster Cove Drive to Allison and Jason Daugherty, of Pittsburgh, for $3.7 million. Built in 1987, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,253 square feet of living area. It sold for $805,000 in 1995. PALMER RANCH Palacio Richard Scovil and Karen Simpson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4237 Palacio Drive to Natalie Mahler, of Denver, for $1.3 million. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,098 square feet of living area. It sold for $401,000 in 2012. OSPREY Sunset Place John and Marcia Voorhees, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 149 Puesta Del Sol to Jeffrey Gary, of Osprey, for $1.7 million. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,615 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.48 million in 2005. NOKOMIS Casey Key Joann Marvin, trustee, and David Marvin, of Nokomis, sold the home at 1208 Casey Key Road to Lena Schlabach, of Millersburg, Ohio, for $2.1 million. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,023 square feet of living area. It sold for $900,000 in 2013.

Tessera

Sandra VanLangen, trustee, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 12 condominium at 500 S. Palm Ave. to David Joseph Womelsdorf and Joanne Womelsdorf, of Westfield, New Jersey, for $2.15 million. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,315 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.15 million in 2011.

Vue

Raymond and Tracey Clarke, of Richmond, Virginia, sold their Unit 706 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Argeris and Eloise Karabelas, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for $1.85 million. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,701 square feet of living area. It sold for $938,400 in 2017.

Kanaya

Thomas Baker Jr., trustee, of Orchard Park, New York, sold the Unit 1103 condominium at 505 S. Orange Ave. to Carla Guarascio, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1.8 million. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,003 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.25 million in 2016.

Burns Realty Co.

James Lingley and Linda Sargent Lingley, of Framingham, Massachusetts, sold two properties at 1723 Oak St. to James and Gabrielle Hart, of Los Angeles, for $1,635,000. The first property was built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,442 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2004, it has one bedroom, one bath and 420 square feet of living area. They sold for $885,100 in 2008.

Plaza at Five Points Residences

Fae Claire Beloff, of Erie, Colorado, sold the Unit 14H condominium at 50 Central Ave. to Jeffrey McMillin and Pamela McMillin, trustees, of Boca Grande, for $1,595,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,273 square feet of living area.

Ladue Lane

M. Lewis and Kay Hall, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 1410 Ladue Lane to John and Hallie Harkess, of Sarasota, for $1.35 million. The first property was built in 1971, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,570 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1971, it has one bedroom, one bath and 480 square feet of living area. They sold for $457,000 in 1997.

Cedar Cove Estates

Randall Chumley and Ernest Murphy, of N. Venice, sold their home at 1961 Baywood Court to Jonathan Kamin and Angela Pace Kamin, of Pittsburgh, for $800,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,376 square feet of living area. It sold for $328,900 in 2013.

McClellan Park

Castleco LLC sold the home at 1644 Blue Heron Drive to Michael and Tara Wamil, of Sarasota, for $765,000. Built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,939 square feet of living area.

Essex House

William and Bonnie Bauer, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, sold their Unit 301 condominium at 707 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Cheryl Catalano and Equity Trust Co. for $730,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,247 square feet of living area. It sold for $510,000 in 2014.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 1003 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Lois Davidson, of Sarasota, for $730,000. Built in 2000, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 1,161 square feet of living area. It sold for $495,000 in 2013.

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 811 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Martin and Anna Rabinowitz, of Sarasota, for $710,000. Built in 2000, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 1,170 square feet of living area. It sold for $625,000 in 2018.

Pine Shores Estates

Christopher Richard Hatfield and Heidi Hatfield, trustees, sold two properties at 6139 Hollywood Blvd. to Randy Scianna and Kim-Anh Nguyen, trustees, of Sarasota, for $700,000. The first property was built in 1953, it has two bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths, a pool and 935 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2013, it has one bath and 750 square feet of living area. They sold for $150,000 in 2010.

Marie Lough, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 6233 Elmwood Ave. to Zofia Zawadzka, of Glendale, New York, for $450,000. Built in 1954, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,284 square feet of living area. It sold for $62,000 in 1986.

Marblehead

Bonnie and Nathan Richards sold their home at 2550 Marblehead Drive to Gary and Christine Nelson, of Sarasota, for $665,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,046 square feet of living area. It sold for $415,000 in 2017.

Payne Park Village

Weekley Homes LLC sold the home at 443 Wingfield Drive to Christopher Dickerson Cianfaglione and Katherine Mary Rose, of Sarasota, for $648,400. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,090 square feet of living area.

One Hundred Central

Nicholas and Elaine Gallinaro, trustees, sold the Unit C518 condominium at 100 Central Ave. to Jerrold Berman and Carol Isaacs, of Sarasota, for $626,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,114 square feet of living area. It sold for $535,000 in 2016.

5th & Central

Fifth & Central LLC sold the Unit 201 condominium at 437 Central Ave. to Michael McMenamy and Dana Dupuis, of Carbondale, Colorado, for $600,000. Built in 2008, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,584 square feet of living area.

San Marco

Ansel and Denise Spada, of Seminole, sold their Unit 401 condominium at 1188 N. Tamiami Trail to Ann Waller and Leonard Solimene, of Sarasota, for $589,900. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,020 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2020.

Laura Baker, of New York City, sold the Unit 402 condominium at 1188 N. Tamiami Trail to Chahla Lemaire, of Sarasota, for $562,500. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,843 square feet of living area. It sold for $320,000 in 2012.

Tahiti Park

Jeffrey Fortner and Jennifer Fortner sold their home at 1155 Tahiti Parkway to James Krah, of Morrison, New Jersey, for $579,900. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,686 square feet of living area. It sold for $305,000 in 2015.

Eagles Point at the Landings

Anne Snape Parsons and Jennifer Anne Parsons, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 105 condominium at 5420 Eagles Point Circle to Keith Sten, trustee, of Sarasota, for $575,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,580 square feet of living area. It sold for $410,000 in 2020.

Bellevue Terrace

Homes with a Purpose LLC sold the home at 3018 Browning St. to Myron and Ramona Stoltzfus and Mahlon and Rhoda Stoltzfus, of Sudlersville, Maryland, for $565,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,344 square feet of living area. It sold for $290,000 in 2020.

Granada

Debra Pallaria sold the home at 3518 Jacinto Court to Jeanna and Thomas Balistreri, of Sarasota, for $535,000. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 1,265 square feet of living area. It sold for $333,000 in 2015.

Bralan

Douglas Hannah, of Sarasota, sold his home at 3051 Hyde Park St. to Jason Russ and Sita D’oyen-Russ, of Sarasota, for $470,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,520 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,000 in 2015.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Christopher and Shellby Kemper, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2039 Riviera Drive to Alexandria Lynn Twigg, of Sarasota, for $465,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,649 square feet of living area. It sold for $167,400 in 2001.

Rustic Lodge

Tho and Tracy Pham, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2472 Temple St. to David and Ester Knowlen, of St. Paul, Minnesota, for $465,000. Built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,344 square feet of living area. It sold for $255,000 in 2016in.

Long Meadow

EOT LLC sold the home at 2153 Bougainvillea St. to Tanner Michael Wilbeck and Mariah Wilbeck, of Sarasota, for $442,500. Built in 1953, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,434 square feet of living area. It sold for $205,000 in 2014.

Reinhold and Victoria Klein, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2820 S. Shade Ave. to Opendoor Property Trust I for $404,900. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,338 square feet of living area.

La Linda Terrace

Nathanael and Natalia Nicol sold their home at 2181 Hyde Park St. to Tyler and Lauren Mleynek, of Lenexa, Kansas, for $430,000. Built in 1949, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,188 square feet of living area. It sold for $200,000 in 2015.

Rio Vista

Gurdev and Balwant Grewal, of San Ramon, California, sold their home at 2942 Hawthorne St. to Leon and Wilma Troyer, of Sugarcreek, Ohio, for $420,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,683 square feet of living area. It sold for $295,000 in 2019.

Sunnyside Park

John Hawkins, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2300 Sunnyside Lane to Ashley Hawkins, of Sarasota, for $416,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,883 square feet of living area. It sold for $150,000 in 2012.

Gulf Gate East

David Hare, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6584 Waterford Circle to John and Michelle Deconcilis, of Bloomingdale, Illinois, for $410,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,727 square feet of living area. It sold for $149,000 in 1997.

Hartland Park

Beverly Rayfield, of Sarasota, sold her home at 3559 Honeysuckle Drive to Harry and Brenda Gray, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 912 square feet of living area. It sold for $185,000 in 2015.

SIESTA KEY

Sarasota Beach

Kevin and Marie Topping, of Norwich, United Kingdom, sold their home at 5258 Avenida Del Mare to Luis Soto and Carmen Elizabeth Soto, of Sarasota, for $3,601,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,410 square feet of living area. It sold for $460,000 in 2012.

Tortoise Estates

Derek Smith, trustee, of San Diego, sold the home at 1281 Tree Bay Lane to Fortune [email protected] LLC for $2.35 million. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,404 square feet of living area.

Siesta Woods

Timothy and Renee Cookerly, of Riverview, sold their home at 5188 Siesta Woods Drive to John Paul Hoyer and Marlow Hoyer, of Sarasota, for $1.45 million. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,180 square feet of living area. It sold for $587,500 in 2011.

Marina Del Sol

Gene and Barbara Wulf, of Sarasota, sold their Unit W-32 condominium at 1308 Old Stickney Point Road to Lev and Eleonora Pukin, of Holmdel, New Jersey, for $1,275,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,467 square feet of living area. It sold for $710,000 in 2010.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

Carmela Figari and Frank Figari, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit PH18 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Vadim Batushansky, of Bryn Mawr, Pennsyvlania, for $890,000. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,593 square feet of living area. It sold for $140,000 in 1984.

F. Martin Brennaman, of Cincinnati, sold his Unit 305 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Claudio and Guglielmina Lucente, of Ontario, Canada, for $535,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,056 square feet of living area. It sold for $165,000 in 1998.

Sea Shell

Michael and Sarah Grammatico, of Batavia, New York, sold their Unit 204 condominium at 6500 Midnight Pass Road to Jamshid and Patricia Assadinia, of State College, Pennsylvania, for $760,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,086 square feet of living area. It sold for $365,000 in 2014.

The Place 450

Walter Wagner Jr., trustee, of Louisville, Kentucky, sold the Unit 3 condominium at 450 Beach Road to Katherine Benz, of Chester, New Jersey, for $750,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,386 square feet of living area. It sold for $110,000 in 1978.

Jamaica Royale

Robert and Ann Turner, of Rockville, Maryland, sold their Unit 66 condominium at 5830 Midnight Pass Road to Mehdi Hassan Shishehbor and Andrea Londono-Shishehbor, of Pepper Pike, Ohio, for $720,000. Built in 1964, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 986 square feet of living area.

Island Reef

Ann Dosen sold her Unit 204-H condominium at 8779 Midnight Pass Road to John and Beth Lyons, of Carmel, Indiana, for $565,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,303 square feet of living area. It sold for $599,000 in 2005.

Whispering Sands

Christine Folsom and Catherine Folsom-Inard sold their Unit V-16 condominium at 130 Whispering Sands Circle to Gary Ferrara, of Sarasota, for $565,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,272 square feet of living area.

The Pointe on Midnight Pass

Wallace Smith, trustee, sold the Unit 403 condominium at 9393 Midnight Pass Road to The Parking Co. for $425,000. Built in 1975, it has one bedroom, one bath and 778 square feet of living area. It sold for $345,000 in 2020.

PALMER RANCH

Prestancia

Patrick and Michelle Gallagher, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4186 Escondito Circle to Ralph Patrick Tufano and Margaret Pane Tufano, of Sarasota, for $1,225,000. Built in 1989, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,100 square feet of living area. It sold for $345,000 in 1998.

The Hamptons

John and Linda Pendray, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4980 Gardiners Bay Circle to Nikolay Ostroukhov and Alena Shcheglova, of Sarasota, for $850,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,186 square feet of living area. It sold for $565,000 in 2015.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Stephen and Sandy Perkins, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5954 Anise Drive to Sara and Patrick Murray, of Longboat Key, for $839,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,486 square feet of living area. It sold for $481,900 in 2017.

Turtle Rock

Matthew and Maurya Olson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4633 Sweetmeadow Circle to Batuhan Pektas and Yasemin Yesil, of Key West, for $635,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,315 square feet of living area. It sold for $405,000 in 2018.

Villagewalk

Alan Andrews sold the home at 5530 Octonia Place to Romuald and Jolanta Roman, of Sarasota, for $615,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $460,000 in 2020.

Nancy Hofstetter, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5869 Ferrara Drive to Marilyn Katz, of Pittsford, New York, for $575,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $410,000 in 2020.

Isles of Sarasota

Ross McDonald Tucker and Judith Ann Tucker sold their home at 5870 Benevento Drive to Claudia Cardillo, trustee, of Sarasota, for $523,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $431,500 in 2006.

Esplanade on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5439 Lago Maggio St. to Janice Smith, of Sarasota, for $510,700. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,682 square feet of living area.

Promenade Estates

Mark Hirschbeck and John Francis Hirschbeck, of Oxford, Connecticut, sold their home at 12521 Night View Drive to Susan Hong and Albert Nian Lung, of Palo Alto, California, for $500,000. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,831 square feet of living area. It sold for $345,000 in 2020.

OSPREY

Sorrento Shores

Jill Hutton sold her home at 326 Gaugin Drive to Stephen Matthew Hatch and Jenna Danielle Hatch and Robert Simmons, of Osprey, for $1,113,000. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,026 square feet of living area.

Robert Andrew Gaines and Susan Gaines, of Walhalla, South Carolina, sold their home at 356 Renoir Drive to Greggery and Patricia Zarris, of Osprey, for $995,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,723 square feet of living area. It sold for $149,000 in 1987.

Bishopscourt at the Oak Preserve

Gary and Kristina Arnold, trustees, of Osprey, sold the home at 156 Bishops Court Road to Susan Jayne Mac Donald, of Osprey, for $775,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,112 square feet of living area. It sold for $410,000 in 2012.

The Villas at Osprey Harbor Village

Edmond and Janet Bercot, of Osprey, sold their Unit N3 condominium at 14041 Bellagio Way to James and Sandra Thomas, of Bidwell, Ohio, for $615,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,799 square feet of living area. It sold for $380,000 in 2019.

Willowbend

Gary and Claudine Nielson, trustees, of Ballwin, Missouri, sold the home at 1287 Thornapple Drive to Richard and Linda Blackwell, of Osprey, for $540,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,153 square feet of living area.

Towns-End Shores

G. Craig Ethridge and Lori D’Amico Ethridge, of Sarasota, sold their home at 32 Park Drive to Bruce and Heidi Smith, of Osprey, for $500,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,256 square feet of living area. It sold for $89,000 in 1989.

NOKOMIS

Twin Laurel Estates

James and Kathy Jo Warman sold their home at 1108 Twin Laurel Blvd. to 1114 TLB LLC for $1.4 million. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,801 square feet of living area. It sold for $308,000 in 2013.

Calusa Lakes

NAPA LLC sold the home at 2209 Calusa Lakes Blvd. to Sally Barnes, of Nokomis, for $750,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,180 square feet of living area. It sold for $366,700 in March.

Lois Barovich, of Boston, sold her home at 2065 Tocobaga Lane to James Oliver Cargo and Whitney Jayne Cargo, of Nokomis, for $567,500. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,375 square feet of living area.

Eva Benjamin Pinches, of Venice, sold her home at 2194 Calusa Lakes Blvd. to Steven and Sandra Larek, of Lemont, Illinois, for $525,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,655 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2019.

Sorrento Woods

Khether Albakal, of W. Palm Beach, sold his home at 1274 Sorrento Woods Blvd. to Herman Jeffrey Schaack and Karen Eileen Schaack, of Nokomis, for $495,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,863 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2014.

Lake in the Woods

Carol Davis, of Selkirk, New York, sold her home at 300 South Drive to Ciaran and Nadya Collins, of Nokomis, for $441,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,825 square feet of living area. It sold for $54,500 in 1996.