 Skip to main content
News
East County Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 6 hours ago

Charges filed in death of Myakka City motorcyclist

Share
Arcadia man turned into the path of the motorcyclist on State Road 70 and has been charged with driving without a license.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

The Florida Highway Patrol has filed charges against an unlicensed driver who is suspected of causing an accident in Myakka City that led to the death of a motorcyclist while sending his passenger to the hospital with serious injuries on Dec. 28.

Soleil Angeles-Bautista, 38, of Arcadia, was charged with violation of right of way and driving without a license after he turned his 2011 Chevy Malibu off Curtis Road into the path of a westbound 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Edward S. Mye, 52, of Myakka City at approximately 10:20 p.m. Mye was transported to Sarasota Memorial, where he died of his injuries.

The passenger, 53-year-old Ella L. Mye, was taken to Sarasota Memorial and is in serious condition.

 

Related Stories

Advertisement