In the past several years, millions of gallons of untreated water have spilled from Sarasota County’s Bee Ridge Water Reclamation Facility, but officials hope that improvements at the facility will change that.

Currently, two aquifer recharge wells are being drilled at the site, at 4001 Iona Road, at a cost of $15.4 million.

Each aquifer will be approximately 1,700 feet deep and will help be able to treat 18 million gallons of water each day, which would bring the facility’s capacity up from 12 million. The facility also has the capacity for two aquifer recharge wells to be dug in the future.

The aquifer wells would be used during times of high rain when the facility receives more water than is typical.

Work on the aquifers began in February and is expected to be complete by early 2021.

In addition to the aquifers, the county is planning a $157 million redesign of the facility that would transform it into an advanced wastewater treatment facility.

Currently, the Bee Ridge facility is an advanced secondary facility, meaning it reduces nutrient levels to 20 mg/L nitrogen. The advanced wastewater facility would be able to reduce nutrients to 3 mg/L nitrogen and 1 mg/L or less phosphorus.

“These improvements are dramatically important,” director of public utilities Mike Mylett said. “We all know that we’re trying to reduce the amount of nitrogen that gets in our bays and estuaries … the more we can do at locations like this, the better.”

The reduced nutrient load also would allow newer homes or certain business that only service AWT to buy from Sarasota County.

The AWT facility is currently in its design phase and is expected to be complete by December 2025.

Additional information will be provided in The Observer's next edition March 12.