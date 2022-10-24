A home on Casey Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Louann Lemek Glaser, trustee, of Tuckerton, New Jersey, sold the home at 412 S. Casey Key Road to Janelle Bruland, of Blaine, Washington, for $4,022,500. Built in 1951, it has six bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,983 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.19 million in 2016.

Top sellers around the area SARASOTA: $1.8 million Kanaya Steven and Aviva Scheer, trustees, of Mt. Dora, sold the Unit 802 condominium at 505 S. Orange Ave. to Martin Cawley and Pamela Cawley, trustees, of Sarasota, for $1,823,500. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,600 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $826,500 in 2007. SIESTA KEY: $3.5 million Siesta Key Michael and Susan Shroder, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3423 La Palmoa Ave. to Sarasota Area Real Estate Group LLC for $3,555,000. Built in 1990, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,398 square feet of living area. PALMER RANCH: $1.5 million Esplanade on Palmer Ranch Matthew and Michelle Pino, of Osprey, sold their home at 5437 Manchini St. to Mark Steven Reis and Helen Sandra Simpson, of Sarasota, for $1.5 million. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,126 square feet of living area. It sold for $797,100 in 2019. OSPREY: $1.19 million Bayside Garry John Welsh and Christine Constance Welsh, of Arden, North Carolina, sold their home at 3932 Waypoint Ave. to Christopher and Mildred Mead, trustees, of Cave Creek, Arizona, for $1.19 million. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,416 square feet of living area. It sold for $525,000 in 2017.

Sarasota

Condominium on the Bay

Michael Joseph Campbell Jr. and Stacey Campbell, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, sold their Unit 1208 condominium at 888 Blvd. of the Arts to Shawn and Jennifer Diehl, of Sarasota, for $1,625,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,642 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.3 million in 2021.

The Landings

Jason and Shauna Wagner, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5167 Kestral Park Lane to Shea and Brigitte Rutstein, of Sarasota, for $1.2 million. Built in 1984, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,920 square feet of living area. It sold for $675,000 in 2019.

Field Club Estates

Robert Lewis D’Avanzo Jr., Joan D’Avanzo and Christine Holzer sold their home at 1802 Field Road to Baja Casa I LLC for $1.04 million. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,542 square feet of living area. It sold for $230,000 in 2010.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 408 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Lee Vickman, of Sarasota, for $820,400. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,546 square feet of living area. It sold for $475,000 in 2014.

5th and Central

Ralph Hoenle and David White, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 203 condominium at 433 Central Ave. to Machaela Brabham, of Sarasota, for $708,000. Built in 2008, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,475 square feet of living area. It sold for $679,000 in March.

Inwood Park

87 Sandy Court LLC sold the home at 1862 Sixth St. to Stream Holdings LLC for $690,000. Built in 1925, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,419 square feet of living area. It sold for $415,000 in January.

Norwood Park

Kelley Callaway and Eric Tobin, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2020 Craft Lane to Jill Witofsky, of Sarasota, for $675,000. Built in 1959, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,414 square feet of living area. It sold for $333,000 in 2017.

Gulf Gate

Brenda Joan Viola, of Jacksonville Beach, sold her home at 6758 S. Lockwood Ridge Road to Toni Zanetti and Kevin Williamson, of Westbury, New York, for $670,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,439 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,000 in 2019.

Jill Keene, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2509 Bispham Road to David and Katherine McKay, of Frisco, Colorado, for $610,000. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,416 square feet of living area. It sold for $200,000 in 2018.

Nick Allen Burkholder, of Durango, Colorado, sold the home at 2716 Seaspray St.to Nicholas Ruthsatz, of Cincinnati, for $574,900. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,263 square feet of living area. It sold for $148,000 in 2001.

Russell and Stacie Stevens, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3070 Gulf Gate Drive to JFunkhouser LLC for $550,000. Built in 1965, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,524 square feet of living area. It sold for $308,500 in 2017.

Gulf Gate East

Shelby Lisette Anderson and Richard Charles Anderson, of Eagle, Idaho, sold their home at 3731 Kingston Blvd. to Lara Porter Steere, of Sarasota, for $618,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,731 square feet of living area. It sold for $535,000 in 2021.

Colonial Terrace

Vedad and Tamra Cajo, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2908 Mayflower St. to Corey and Kristy Cartwright, of Gallatin, Tennessee, for $617,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,540 square feet of living area. It sold for $237,500 in 2016.

First Addition to Vamo

John Freirich and Sydney Dorrell-Freirich, of Mount Dora, sold their home at 1725 Rita St. to Natalie Franklin, of Nokomis, for $610,000. Built in 1984, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 2,102 square feet of living area. It sold for $73,000 in 1991.

Brunk’s Addition to City of Sarasota

Sherrie Roth McLaughlin and Gary Richard McLaughlin, of Britch Columbia, Canada, sold their home at 2733 Waldemere St. to Arlington Place LLC for $595,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,540 square feet of living area. It sold for $118,500 in 1994.

Village Green Club Estates

Wallace and Mary Sue Fortner, of Darlington, South Carolina, sold their home at 3626 Pembrook Drive to Christopher Smith and Ruth Taylor, of Sarasota, for $585,000. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,173 square feet of living area. It sold for $272,000 in 2016.

South Gate Manor

Robert and Gay Lynn Moxley, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2501 Allison Drive to Rodney Fitts, trustee, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for $545,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,575 square feet of living area. It sold for $174,000 in 2012.

Pelican Cove

Atlas Florida Property LLC sold the Unit 247 condominium at 1526 Pelican Point Drive to Ralph John Nicosia, of E. Amherst, New York, for $535,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,216 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in July.

Siesta Key

Spindrift

DDPK Siesta LLC sold the Unit A-2 condominium at 460 Beach Road to Michael Patrick Matthew and Jill Matthews, of Tampa, for $1,875,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,363 square feet of living area. It sold for $750,000 in 2010.

Horizons West

Dollries Horizons LLC sold the Unit 407 condominium at 6140 Midnight Pass Road to Chander Badani Mata LLC for $1.3 million. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,521 square feet of living area. It sold for $970,000 in 2020.

Fisherman’s Haven

Matthew Alan Sauer and Gretchen Rachles sold their Unit 402 condominium at 9150 Blind Pass Road to Maria Del Pilar Matosevic, of Sarasota, for 1,275,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,510 square feet of living area. It sold for $725,000 in April.

Sarasota Beach

Mark and Heather Perritano, of Palm Beach Gardens, sold their home at 215 Island Circle to Clayton Horan of Fort Thomas, Kentucky, and Vincent Bonhaus, of Newport, Kentucky, for $1.1 million. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,223 square feet of living area. It sold for $553,000 in 2016.

El Presidente

Evan and Layne English, of Tipp City, Ohio, sold their Unit 404 condominium at 6326 Midnight Pass Road to Ryan Gillen and Brooke Profitt, of Waynesville, Ohio, for $950,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,054 square feet of living area. It sold for $605,000 in 2018.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

Chester and Patricia Menzione, of Downers Grove, Illinois, sold their Unit 429 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Thomas Ward, of Sarasota, for $750,000. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,566 square feet of living area. It sold for $460,000 in 2020.

Peter and Rita Stone, of Kent, United Kingdom, sold their Unit PH-04 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Michael Carey, of Sarasota, for $675,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,056 square feet of living area. It sold for $412,000 in 2011.

Peppertree Bay

Douglas Jefferson Short and Judith David Short, of Ashland, Massachusetts, sold their Unit 606 condominium at 1200 E. Peppertree Lane to Kay Ferrell Redding, trustee, of Sarasota, for $710,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,163 square feet of living area. It sold for $57,000 in 1977.

Sea Winds

Harry and Anna Vandermeulen, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 104 condominium at 6703 Midnight Pass Road to Anthony and Stacey Izzo, of Sarasota, for $529,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 964 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 2002.

Cynthia Heinz, of Saginaw, Michigan, sold her Unit 113 condominium at 6703 Midnight Pass Road to Joseph Straka, of Carmel, Indiana, and Robert Straka, of Indianapolis, for $510,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 964 square feet of living area. It sold for $160,000 in 2001.

PALMER RANCH

Turtle Rock

Andrea Sedlackova and Josef Sedlacek sold their home at 7909 Meadow Rush Loop to Helene Horrell, of Sarasota, for $690,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,273 square feet of living area. It sold for $397,000 in 2016.

Promenade Estates

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 12540 Night View Drive to Marilyn and Peter Steormann, of Fairfax, Virginia, for $650,800. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,492 square feet of living area.

Villagewalk

Joaqium Carlos De Sousa Lamelas and Adilia Andrade Silveira Lamelas, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7704 Camminare Drive to Jimmy Dean, trustee, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $335,000 in 2019.

OSPREY

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Jonathan and Melissa Rankin, of Osprey, sold their home at 228 Lookout Point Drive to Jeremy Scott Carlson, of Duluth, Minnesota, for $1.15 million. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,738 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2013.

Mary Foxwell, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1527 Buoy Lane to Matthew and Megan Lewis, of Osprey, for $775,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,830 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2012.

South Creek

Stephen and Debra Roehl, of Sarasota, sold their home at 366 S. Creek Court to Elijah and Rachel Stukenborg, of Osprey, for $935,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,740 square feet of living area. It sold for $540,000 in 2004.

NOKOMIS

Bayshore Road

Oleg Smolyaninov and Lina Anatoliynva Smolyaninov sold their home at 2450 Bayshore Road to Tatyana Mullin, trustee, of Nokomis, for $873,800. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,526 square feet of living area. It sold for $625,000 in 2021.