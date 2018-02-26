Cardinal Mooney High closed as police investigate 'concerning' Snapchat post

Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School was closed Monday after the Sarasota Police Department was warned of a "concerning social media post" shared over the weekend.

“We have no reason to believe there is a threat to Cardinal Mooney High School at this time,” said a spokesperson for the Sarasota Police Department. However, the investigation is ongoing, and police would not release any information about the post, which was shared on Snapchat.

The Diocese of Venice decided to close Cardinal Mooney on Monday out of “an abundance of caution,” parents were told Sunday night. The school will resume its normal schedule Tuesday, according to a release from the diocese.

Sarasota police and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office have been warned of several suspicious posts or students in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 dead on Feb. 14.