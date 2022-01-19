Buttonwood developments subject to further town approval

Longboat Key Planning, Zoning and Building staff has received development applications for two proposals near the Buttonwood Harbour neighborhood.

Brista Homes Founder and President Mark Ursini seeks to build two single-family homes at 597 Buttonwood Drive. Longboat Key voters approved a residential density referendum in November 2021 for the site. The Town Commission will have ultimate authority on Ursini’s proposal to build the two homes, but the P&Z Board will also make a recommendation.

Brista Homes founder and President Mark Ursini plans to build two single-family homes on Buttonwood Drive. File photo

“Basically, it’s going from one parcel to two individual single-family lots,” Ursini said. “We’re hoping sometime in February to get all the final approvals on that, so we can then apply for a building permit to build the homes.”

Ursini also seeks to develop 3150 Gulf of Mexico Drive into a 14,408-square-foot commercial development for up to eight tenants.

“I’ve been approached by a group of doctors, a group of dentists, an insurance agency and a few others,” he said.

Contingent upon town approval, Ursini said the goal would be to break ground by April 1 and have construction completed within one year.

Ursini said he’s been in “constant communication” with the Buttonwood Harbour Association to keep them informed about preliminary designs.