Brody files to run for Ziegler's County Commission seat

Sarasota City Commissioner Hagen Brody on Wednesday afternoon announced his candidacy for the County Commission seat held by Christian Ziegler.

Brody, elected to a city at-large seat in 2017, filed paperwork with the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections office on Wednesday, records show. His term with the city expires this year.

“We need to return power back to our residents and move us towards a more sustainable, inclusive, and prosperous Sarasota,” Brody said in a released statement. “Leadership on local issues most important to the residents of the city of Sarasota, its surrounding neighborhoods, and Siesta Key is needed now more than ever on the County Commission.”

Brody is a Democrat and Ziegler, a Republican who has not yet filed to run for re-election, wouldn’t meet until the November general election if successful in the August party primary. No other candidates have filed in District 2.

Mark Hawkins and Joseph Neunder, both Republicans, have filed for District 4 to fill the seat of Al Maio, who is term-limited.

Brody’s announcement included endorsements from school board members Tom Edwards, Jane Goodwin and Shirley Brown.

“As a product of our public school system, Hagen deeply understands our community and will fight for the issues important to our residents, families, and children,” Goodwin said.