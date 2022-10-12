Braden River Elementary hosts annual Walk and Roll to School Day

Madeline DeLuca, a second grader at Braden River Elementary School, normally has her mother, Brittany Rice, drive her to school.

But Oct. 12 was different.

Narce Vargas usually drives her third grader Jose Vargas to Braden River Elementary School, but they decided to participate in Walk to School Day. "My legs could get stronger," Jose Vargas says about participating.

As a part of the school's annual Walk and Roll to School Day, DeLuca rode her bike to school while Rice walked besides her.

"It was good," Rice said. "She woke up in a better mood because she was excited."

Dozens of families participated in Walk and Roll to School Day, which Braden River Elementary School Principal Joshua Bennett said is a day to encourage family wellness.

"It could be as simple as walking to school," Bennett said.

Bennett said families that don't live within walking distance of the school were encouraged to park in a safe location off campus and walk to school so they could still participate in the event.

Students who arrive to school by bus or are a part of the school's before-care program were able to participate as well. Staff members safely walked them in a loop from the school onto the sidewalk along River Club Boulevard and back to the school.

Bennett said it was exciting to see so many families participating.

"It's a community even that allows us to see and celebrate families in the morning," he said.