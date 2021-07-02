Body recovered from Benderson Park's lake

Investigators with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death at Nathan Benderson Park this morning, authorities said.

According to a spokeswoman for the department, deputies and units from Sarasota County Fire-Rescue responded to the park around 4:30 a.m. following a 9-1-1 call regarding someone struggling in the water.

The sheriff’s office said deputies learned two people had taken a paddleboat into the middle of the lake in the predawn darkness and jumped off when the vessel malfunctioned.

One of the pair reached shore and called for help when the other seemed to have trouble swimming.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office dive team recovered a male body around 11 a.m. in the north end of the lake.

Investigators are working to confirm the identity of the victim.