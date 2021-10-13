Bird Key home is week's top seller at $6.5 million

A home on Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Earl Wayne Shelton and Marjane Shelton sold their home at 231 Robin Drive to Michael and Catherine Farello, of Sarasota, for $6.5 million. Built in 1962, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,819 square feet of living area. It sold for $3.4 million in 2007.

Bird Key

R. David and Alexandra Openshaw sold their home at 360 Bobwhite Drive to Suzanne Alexander and Mark Alexander, trustees, of Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, for $4,175,000. Built in 2011, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,427 square feet of living area.

Lido C

John Micera sold the home at 1440 John Ringling Parkway to SRQ Home Holdings LLC for $3.9 million. Built in 1970, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,772 square feet of living area. It sold for $3.2 million in July.

Lido Beach

David Nugent and Mary Loren Nugent, of Sarasota, sold their home at 427 S. Blvd. of the Presidents to John and Kelli Krauss, of Powhatan, Virginia, for $2,948,400. Built in 1942, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,645 square feet of living area. It sold for $280,000 in 1997.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

William Jackman and Ann-Charlotte Ehrling, trustees, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 545 General Harris St. to Peter Allen Bosma and Venessa Bosma, trustees, of Prescott, Arizona, for $1.95 million. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,294 square feet of living area.

Weston Pointe

Jill Johnson, of Mercer Island, Washington, sold her home at 600 Weston Pointe Circle to John and Mayra Schmidt, of Longboat Key, for $1.7 million. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,649 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,295,000 in March.

Dream Island

D.G. Island Properties LLC sold the home at 651 Emerald Harbor Drive to John Wise and Kimberly Wise, trustees, of Pacific Palisades, California, for $1,625,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,860 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.25 million in June.

Sands Point

Paul and Kathleen Saxton sold their Unit 115 condominium at 100 Sands Point Road to Thomas Ralph Muller and Tamara Peth Muller, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $1.4 million. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,941 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.05 million in 2006.

The Aquarius Club

David and Diane Marsh, of Wheaton, Illinois, sold their Unit P-H condominium at 1701 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Double-T LLC for $1,155,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,551 square feet of living area. It sold for $541,000 in 2015.

Lido Beach Club

Kevin Kehoe and Pamela Kehoe, of Bettendorf, Iowa, sold their Unit 1002 condominium at 1212 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Dale Zude, trustee, of Port Byron, Illinois, for $1.08 million. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,532 square feet of living area. It sold for $647,500 in 2003.

Tangerine Bay Club

Rhoda Cooper sold her Unit 511 condominium at 380 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Philip and Andrea Benza, of Mount Kisco, New York, for $1 million. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,476 square feet of living area. It sold for $560,000 in 1994.

The Privateer

Mario Lawrence Parker and Ellen Lee Parker, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 701 condominium at 1000 Longboat Club Road to Robert William Petril, of Morton, Pennsylvania, for $1 million. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,409 square feet of living area. It sold for $267,000 in 1997.

Fairway Bay

Diana and Gregory Spanos, of Marblehead, Massachusetts, sold their Unit 343 condominium at 2016 Harbourside Drive to Ileana Alverez-Jacinto and Fernando Riveron, of Longboat Key, for $899,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,905 square feet of living area. It sold for $390,000 in 1999.

Islander Club at Longboat Key

Michael and Susan Turk and Deborah Levy, of Dix Hills, New York, sold their Unit 81-S condominium at 2295 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Helen Case LLC, H. Case Simpson and Helen Chelstowski, of Saratoga Springs, New York, for $828,800. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,235 square feet of living area. It sold for $625,000 in 2003.

Buttonwood Cove

Eileen Scott, trustee, of Randolph, New Jersey, sold the Unit 302 condominium at 3540 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Robert Neal Chambliss and Karen Renee Chambliss, of Windermere, for $749,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,284 square feet of living area. It sold for $612,500 in 2007.

Windward Bay

M. Janet Jason, of Longboat Key, sold her Unit PH1 condominium at 4700 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jeremy and Leslie Cherry, of Brentwood, Tennessee, for $725,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,337 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2019.

Lido Surf and Sand

Skep Family Holdings LLC sold the Unit 605 condominium at 1100 Benjamin Franklin Drive to The Curtis Lee and Mary Ann Morgan Family Trust for $538,000. Built in 1976, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 918 square feet of living area. It sold for $470,000 in June.

Cabana Beach Club

Gail Susan Hochanadel, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 8 condominium at 5851 Gulf of Mexico Drive to LB Key LLC for $520,000. Built in 1971, it has one bedroom, one bath and 646 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2014.

Casa Del Mar

Robert and Amelia McAllister, of Woodstock, Maryland, sold their Unit 11 condominium at 4621 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Gateway Villas Inc. for $520,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 756 square feet of living area. It sold for $370,000 in 2020.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

Nancy Dixon, of Venice, sold her Unit 151 condominium at 580 Spanish Drive N. to Spanish Drive Holdings LLC for $429,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,399 square feet of living area. It sold for $312,000 in 2010.

Seaplace

Robin Harrington, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 201-E condominium at 2089 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jeffrey John Wieland, of Longboat Key, for $425,000. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 1,094 square feet of living area. It sold for $390,000 in 2006.