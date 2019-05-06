Bernard Levine DDS

1925-2019

Bernard Levine DDS, died peacefully May 4th at home on Longboat Key, FL at age 94.

Dr. Levine, or Bernie to his friends, is survived by his loving wife, Marion of Longboat Key and Floral Park, NY; His son Martin Jay Levine and wife Robyn Fairclough of Connecticut; His daughter Dr. Susan Karen Levine of Connecticut and grandson Aaron Falber and fiancé Jillian Diamond of Denver, CO; His step-daughter Heidi Arthur (Andrew) and grandchildren Alex and Ashley Arthur and Sara Hedtler; His step-daughter Jill Hyde and grandsons Cameron and Dylan Hyde; as well as his former wife, Joan Levine.

“After a four-year romance, Bernie married Marion Salomon in April of 1996 making Longboat Key their home.”

Bernie was born in New Haven, Connecticut in 1925, the oldest of three children of Herman and Gertrude Levine. After receiving a Bachelors Degree from University of South Carolina, he earned a graduate degree in Dentistry from Washington University in St Louis. He opened his dental practice in Stratford CT in 1949 and was joined in the practice by his daughter Susan in 1991. Known as a caring and dedicate professional by many generations of patients, he retired in 1992. After a four-year romance, Bernie married Marion Salomon in April of 1996 making Longboat Key their home.

Bernie is known for riding his bike on Gulf of Mexico Drive without a helmet, reading the NY Times, his bible, cover to cover, and checking the stock market every day without fail.

As a volunteer at JFCS, Bernie was an exceptionally caring mentor to several middle schoolers.

SERVICE:

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, May 10th at 11 o’clock at Temple Beth Israel, 567 Bay Isles Road, Longboat Key, FL

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Levine Fund at JFCS, 2688 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, FL 34228. Or to the Building Maintenance Fund at Temple Beth Israel of Longboat Key.