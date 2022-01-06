A home in Bay Island Shores tops all transaction in this week’s real estate. Benjamin Herman, of Scottsdale, Arizona, sold his home at 891 Freeling Drive to Richland Terrace Holding Group LLC for $5 million. Built in 2003, it has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,236 square feet of living area. It sold for $4.65 million in 2021.

SARASOTA

Marina Tower

Michael Zazarino sold the Unit 804 condominium at 1233 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Susan Herriott, of Sarasota, for $2.5 million. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,906 square feet of living area. It sold for $990,000 in 2002.

Boulevard Addition to Sarasota

1090 Cocoanut Ave LLC sold two homes at 1092 Cocoanut Ave. to Auburn Phoenix LLC for $1.7 million. Both properties were built in 1974, they have four bedrooms, four baths and 2,300 square feet of living area. They sold for $950,000 in 2018.

SPV Holdings 2 LLC sold the home at 1116 Cocoanut Ave. to Donald Frederick Mather Jr. and Mary Mather, of Sarasota, for $740,000. Built in 1935, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 1,920 square feet of living area. It sold for $485,000 in 2020.

Top sales around the area SARASOTA: $3.825 million 624 Palm Thomas Connaughton, trustee, sold the Unit 5 condominium at 624 S. Palm Ave. to Carol and Benjamin Robles, of Sarasota, for $3,825,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,784 square feet of living area. It sold for $3.1 million in 2018. PALMER RANCH: $1.22 million Prestancia William Matsouris, of Canfield, Ohio, sold his home at 7890 Esperanza Circle to Brian Moran and Gwenda Straka, of Sarasota, for $1.22 million. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,695 square feet of living area. It sold for $975,000 in 2021. OSPREY: $2.05 million Oaks Roger Kipp, trustee, of St. Petersburg, sold the home at 91 Osprey Point Drive to Fred and Pamela Jacobs, of Osprey, for $2.05 million. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 5,018 square feet of living area. It sold for $525,000 in 2016. NOKOMIS: $805,000 Calusa Lakes Edward Boyle Jr. and Catherine Callan, trustees, sold the home at 2093 Tocobaga Lane to Robert and Judith Basch, of Nokomis, for $805,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,209 square feet of living area. It sold for $420,000 in 2020.

Harbor View on Golden Gate Point

Michael Post, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 502 condominium at 650 Golden Gate Point to Stephen Vickar, of Sarasota, for $1.7 million. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,949 square feet of living area. It sold for $850,000 in 2013.

Plat of Sarasota

Pamela Diamond, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1646 Laurel St. to Global Capital Growth LLC for $1.4 million. Built in 1920, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,322 square feet of living area. It sold for $520,000 in 2014.

Hudson Landings

Gary Roy Leng, of Ontario, Canada, sold his Units 864 and 866 condominium at 866 Hudson Ave. to Barry Patrick Ryan and Robin Jo Ryan, of New Smyrna Beach, for $1,398,000. Built in 1989, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,293 square feet of living area. It sold for $925,000 in 2016.

Delynn Davidson and Jeanne Dooley sold their Unit 850 condominium at 850 Hudson Ave. to Paul Elssner and Jutta Von Dirke, of Sarasota, for $775,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,556 square feet of living area. It sold for $545,000 in 2017.

Ridgewood

Mission Property Partners LLC sold the home at 2334 Florinda St. to Birgit Voss, of Sarasota, for $1.3 million. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,905 square feet of living area.

The Condominium on the Bay

Tyler Michaud, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 812 condominium at 988 Blvd. of the Arts to Michael Kristof, of Sarasota, for $1,275,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,729 square feet of living area. It sold for $930,000 in 2018.

Bayview Acres

Luca Angiolotti and Lisbeth Lopez Pimentel, of N. Bay Village, sold their home at 1763 Baywood Drive to Edward Zaki and Ludmila Aguiar, of Sarasota, for $1.15 million. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,889 square feet of living area. It sold for $809,300 in 2020.

The Royal St. Andrew

Kathleen Ellis, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1504 condominium at 555 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Ormata Malaga S.L. for $1.1 million. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,682 square feet of living area. It sold for $900,000 in 2017.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 802 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Michael and Nancy Eisenstat, of Sarasota, for $1,025,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,832 square feet of living area. It sold for $722,000 in 2016.

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 105 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Mary Goldbold, of Sarasota, for $887,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,546 square feet of living area. It sold for $708,000 in 2016.

Essex House

Max Dix Jr., of Centennial, Colorado, sold his Unit 1008 condominium at 707 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Kathleen Ellis, of Sarasota, for $1 million. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,721 square feet of living area. It sold for $767,500 in 2015.

One Watergate

Vladimir and Susan Nacev, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 10-F condominium at 1111 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Frank Emmerling, of Sarasota, for $960,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,577 square feet of living area. It sold for $725,000 in 2018.

Angela Cozzi, of Trumbull, Connecticut, sold her Unit 5-C condominium at 1111 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Michael Durso and Mary O’Brien and Richard Anthony Durso, of N. Wales, Pennsylvania, for $920,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,736 square feet of living area. It sold for $505,000 in 2007.

The Landings Treehouse

John and Anne Montgomery, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 48 condominium at 1463 Landings Circle to Clifford Cohn and Pamela Ward, of Sarasota, for $925,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,176 square feet of living area. It sold for $475,000 in 2003.

1350 Main Residential

SSD Management LLC sold the Unit 1304 condominium at 1350 Main St. to William Hickey, of Kensington, Maryland, for $895,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,336 square feet of living area. It sold for $555,600 in 2007.

James S. Hall’s

Robert Weintraub and Julie Jeffrey, of Mill Valley, California, sold two properties at 711 and 717 N. Orange Ave. to Gillespie Park Development LLC for $838,000. The property at 711was built in 1926, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 952 square feet of living area. The property at 717 was built in 1950, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 972 square feet of living area.

Cityscape at Courthouse Centre

Armand Dayan and Yadira Torres Rivero, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 6 condominium at 1990 Main St. to Britain Todd, of St. Petersburg, for $780,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,786 square feet of living area. It sold for $415,000 in 2016.

Le Chateau

Bart and Gina Boren, of Edmond, Oklahoma, sold their Unit 12 condominium at 37 Sunset Drive to Dennis Buldo and Paula Gray, trustees, of Copperopolis, California, for $750,000. Built in 1971, it has one bedroom, two baths and 805 square feet of living area. It sold for $249,900 in 2013.

Greenwich

Jonathan and Kelley Eckert, of Ormond Beach, sold their home at 2215 Hibiscus St. to Douglas and Cortlyn Moric, of Sarasota, for $740,000. Built in 1952, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,757 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,000 in 2016.

Brookside

Elizabeth Roberts, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 2630 Arnold St. and 3935 Booth Place to Robert and Magdalena Misiorowski, of Sarasota, for $735,000. The property at 2630 was built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,040 square feet of living area. The property at 3935 was built in 1925, it has one bedroom, one bath and 492 square feet of living area. They sold for $300,000 in 2016.

Palm Place

William Prince sold his Unit 306 condominium at 755 S. Palm Ave. to Stuart and Ella Altshuler, of Sarasota, for $700,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,421 square feet of living area. It sold for $560,000 in 2016.

Pine Ridge

Robert Keith Mykland and Carol Mei Wong, of San Francisco, sold their home at 2324 Roselawn Circle to Greg Bowers and Samantha Jane Bradshaw, of Sarasota, for $690,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,024 square feet of living area. It sold for $585,000 in 2020.

Paradise Shores

John Hanna, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1538 Mallard Lane to KFS Ventures LLC for $650,000. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,535 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2009.

A.L. Juke’s

Pocius Zydrunas sold his home at 723 Goodrich Ave. to Capeside LLC for $600,000. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,657 square feet of living area. It sold for $86,000 in 2012.

Bahia Vista Highlands

Frederick Fine, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1111 Allendale Ave. to Myron and Ramona Stoltzfus and Mahlon and Rhoda Stoltzfus, of Sudlersville, Maryland, for $589,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,556 square feet of living area. It sold for $222,000 in 2018.

Gulf Gate Woods

Patsy and Richard Ambrose, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2902 Captiva Drive to Diane Boyd, of Sarasota, for $575,000. Built in 1974, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,928 square feet of living area. It sold for $132,000 in 1988.

Bruce Baier, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2715 Coventry Drive to Louis Cicerchia and Dominick Cicerchia, of Wyckoff, New Jersey, for $505,000. Built in 1976, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,174 square feet of living area. It sold for $113,500 in 1994.

Eva Schlosser, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2405 Cardwell Way to Robert Schenck II and Michele Grisoglio, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,844 square feet of living area. It sold for $16,000 in 1976.

Town & Country Estates

Erin Pulster, of Columbia, Missouri, sold her home at 3251 Austin St. to John and Robina Slupski, of Acton, Massachusetts, for $570,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,626 square feet of living area. It sold for $155,000 in 2013.

Phillippi Hi

Nancy Carson and Edward Thomas Krompinger, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4006 Redbird Circle to Joseph Blaise Boncha, of Osprey, for $549,500. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,989 square feet of living area. It sold for $245,000 in 2008.

Valencia Terrace

Edward Gonzalez Kay and Abbey Rose Gonzalez Kay sold their home at 1345 12th St. to Brandon Glidden and Shannon Marie Glidden, of San Diego, for $539,900. Built in 1925, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,296 square feet of living area. It sold for $177,100 in 2020.

Linda Franklin, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1221 Cocoanut Ave. to James Davis, of Sarasota, for $451,000. Built in 1952, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 2,972 square feet of living area. It sold for $86,000 in 1994.

San Marco

Laxmi Patel, of N. Fort Myers, sold the Unit 302 condominium at 1188 N. Tamiami Trail to Jerry and Shari Rogers, of Sarasota, for $539,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,093 square feet of living area. It sold for $439,900 in 2006.

Gulf Gate East

John and Kimberly Klunder, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6691 Easton Drive to Fred and Claudette Melton, of Sarasota, for $538,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,664 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2013.

Elsa Olson, of Sarasota, sold her home at 4355 Kingston Loop to Martin von Euw, of Minneapolis, for $490,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,770 square feet of living area. It sold for $160,000 in 1988.

Jamie Dallas, of Sarasota, sold her home at 3635 Kingston Blvd. to Donald Markovich, of Merrillville, Indiana, for $442,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,627 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2021.

Pelican Cove

Megan Branman, trustee, of Sherman Oaks, California, sold the Unit 156 condominium at 1515 Clower Creek Drive to Howard and Ester Wurtzel, of Avondale Estates, Georgia, for $498,800. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,320 square feet of living area. It sold for $295,100 in 2011.

South Gate

Andrw Hubble, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2508 Valencia Drive to Quebec Institute LLC for $490,000. Built in 1957, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,242 square feet of living area. It sold for $253,000 in 2016.

Jonathan McWilliams, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2309 Tulip St. to Asela Habel Ybanez, of Lynnwood, Washington, for $439,900. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,487 square feet of living area. It sold for $242,900 in 2015.

Holly Davies, of Fort Pierce, sold her home at 3427 Key Ave. to ZZCAN LLC for $415,000. Built in 1964, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,767 square feet of living area. It sold for $205,000 in 2002.

Sharon Pannone, of N. Franklin, Connecticut, sold her home at 3118 Rose St. to Martin and Maria Sanchez, of Sarasota, for $413,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,242 square feet of living area. It sold for $262,500 in 2016.

1500 State Street

Teliee and Svetlana Popov, of Lititz, Pennsylvania, sold their Unit 602 condominium at 1500 State St. to Anna Ibrahim, of Sarasota, for $475,000. Built in 2017, it has one bedroom, one bath and 752 square feet of living area. It sold for $395,000 in 2021.

Gulf Gate

Corrine Jones, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2908 Post Road to Rafael Ortiz and Cecilia Morales, of Jackson Heights, New York, for $465,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,708 square feet of living area. It sold for $210,000 in 2012.

John Shaul, of The Villages, sold the home at 2449 Breakwater Circle to Randy Scianna and Kim-Anh Nguyen, trustees, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,726 square feet of living area. It sold for $75,000 in 1988.

Phillippi Landings

Jerome Stricker, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 403 condominium at 5591 Cannes Circle to Carlos Santana, of Sarasota, for $425,400. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,706 square feet of living area. It sold for $365,000 in 2014.

The 101

Wilmian Hernandez and Ariel Serrano sold their Unit 5-D condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Robert Gromb and Cristina Arencibia-Gromb, of Sarasota, for $425,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,220 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2018.

Broadway Promenade

Lynn Sfara Bruno, trustee, sold the Unit 1504 condominium at 1064 N. Tamiami Trail to Lindsay McDonnell, of Sarasota, for $410,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,084 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2018.

Pine Gardens

Elaine Longobardi, of Mill Valley California, sold her home at 2157 Pine Gardens Trail to Sheila Bosch, of Tampa, for $410,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,174 square feet of living area. It sold for $68,500 in 1984.

Tropical Shores

Kevin Mattoni, trustee, sold the home at 1694 Joyce St. to Teresa Jane Stewart, of Battle Ground, Washington, for $410,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,673 square feet of living area. It sold for $221,000 in 2004.

Indian Beach

John Langwig, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 4611 Leeta Lane to Amanda Swartz, of Sarasota, for $401,000. Built in 1956, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,342 square feet of living area. It sold for $240,000 in 2017.

Rustic Lodge

Frank and Hayley Enright, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 2478 Prospect St. to Tina Marie Castro and Kurt Stitcher, of Encinitas, California, for $401,000. The first property was built in 1925, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 981 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2004, it has one bath and 400 square feet of living area. They sold for $33,500 in 2009.

Crooked Creek

Darrel Reece, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 3345 condominium at 3345 Thornwood Road to Michael and Diane Shapiro, of Wyncote, Pennsylvania, for $400,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,063 square feet of living area. It sold for $220,000 in 2021.

SIESTA KEY

Oceane

4750 Ocean Blvd LLC sold the Unit 202 condominium at 4650 Ocean Blvd. to Keith Hummel, of Siesta Key, for $4.6 million. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 4,297 square feet of living area. It sold for $4.05 million in 2020.

Roberts Point

Robert Malkin and Jonathan Malkin, trustees, of Weyland, Massachusetts, and Randj Real Estate Holdings LLC sold two properties at 4089 Roberts Point Road to Veronica Meuser, of Sarasota, for $4.1 million. The first property was built in 1953, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 5,133 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1983, it has one bath and 540 square feet of living area.

Blind Pass Road

Douglas and Joanne Colkitt, of Sarasota, sold their home at 9230 Blind Pass Road to Michael and Teresa Evanoff, trustees, of Sarasota, for $3.5 million. Built in 1979, it has four bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths and 7,509 square feet of living area. It sold for $1 million in 1994.

Sarasota Beach

WTEM 452 LLC sold the home at 452 Canal Road to Douglas Victor Wagner and Martha Jane Wagner, of Commerce, Michigan, for $2 million. Built in 2008, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,384 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,275,000 in 2017.

Siesta Isles

Brent and Vanessa Ballard sold their home at 5536 Contento Drive to Jennifer Marie Bocker and Brian Lee Ball, of Sarasota, for $1,832,000. Built in 1969, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,250 square feet of living area. It sold for $326,000 in 1999.

Jamaica Royale

K&G Development LLC sold the Unit 502 condominium at 5830 Midnight Pass Road to Earthmade Inc. for $1,191,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,285 square feet of living area. It sold for $965,000 in 2020.

Harmony

K2ORSAS LLC sold the home at 4852 Featherbed Lane to Michael and Kim Mitchell, of Sarasota, for $1,035,000. Built in 1966, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,439 square feet of living area. It sold for $574,000 in 2021.

Polynesian Gardens

Elizabeth and Shawn Berry, of Sarasota, sold their Unit G-7 condominium at 1228 Moonmist Circle to RBC Holding Co. LLC for $1,027,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,770 square feet of living area. It sold for $640,000 in 2020.

Siesta Breakers

Robert and Andrea Hennessy, of Middletown Township, New Jersey, sold their Unit 511 condominium at 6480 Midnight Pass Road to Susan O’Connell, trustee, of Palos Park, Illinois, for $1,002,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,265 square feet of living area. It sold for $160,000 in 1986.

Elena DiSalvo, of Dayton, Ohio, sold the Unit 514 condominium at 6480 Midnight Pass Road to Gregory Prokter, of Saratoga, California, for $975,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,265 square feet of living area. It sold for $675,000 in 2014.

Sarasota Surf and Racquet Club

Ronald Klooze and Kimberly Greist, trustees, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, sold the Unit 106 condominium at 5920 Midnight Pass Road to Siesta Crystal Dream LLC for $880,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,334 square feet of living area. It sold for $63,800 in 1985.

Peppertree Bay

SISCO LLC sold the Unit 224B condominium at 6042 W. Peppertree Way to Michael and Michelle Pekkarinen, of Ashland, Massachusetts, for $875,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,180 square feet of living area. It sold for $20,600 in 1975.

William and Lynne Luehrs sold their Unit 406 condominium at 1125 W. Peppertree Drive to Patrick Plynaar and Sanja Plynaar, trustees, of Sarasota, for $715,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,163 square feet of living area. It sold for $380,000 in 2015.

Gulf and Bay Club

Marjan and Donna Kmiec, trustees, of Franklin, Wisconsin, sold the Unit 308 condominium at 5780 Midnight Pass Road to Douglas Holmstead, of Ontario, Canada, for $825,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,361 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,000 in 1991.

Siesta Dunes Beach

James and Lynn Long, of Odessa, sold their Unit 101 condominium at 6206 Midnight Pass Road to 6206 Midnight LLC for $810,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,173 square feet of living area. It sold for $405,000 in 2013.

Crescent Royale

Robert and Sandra Hulvat, of Sarasota, sold their home at 757 Beach Road to Debra Hering, trustee, of Sarasota, for $745,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 816 square feet of living area. It sold for $335,000 in 2014.

Siesta Towers

Maria Moretta, of Smithtown, New York, sold the Unit 5D condominium at 4822 Ocean Blvd. to Robert Strader and Barbara Strader, trustees, of Sarasota, for $745,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $612,000 in 2021.

The Palm Bay Club of Sarasota

F. Steven and Jean Herb, of Sarasota, sold their Unit G-54 condominium at 5966 Midnight Pass Road to JJ Property Ventures LLC for $743,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 672 square feet of living area. It sold for $820,000 in 2005.

Gulf Haven

Robert and Helen Fogg, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, sold their Unit 7 condominium at 5860 Midnight Pass Road to Richard and Maria Marini, of Alberta, Canada, for $740,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,120 square feet of living area. It sold for $637,000 in 2006.

Our House at the Beach

Stephen and Mary Miller, of Osprey, sold their Unit B-103 condominium at 1055 Beach Road to Orville Thomas Hawkins and Holly Rose Schmidt, trustee, of Windsor, California, for $725,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,204 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2001.

Pointe on Midnight Pass

Alex Cannon and Marina Liem, of Morrisville, Pennsylvania, sold their Unit 804 condominium at 9397 Midnight Pass Road to Richard Douglas Miller and Colleen Miller, of La Follette, Tennessee, for $699,900. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,380 square feet of living area. It sold for $369,000 in 2004.

Island Reef

William and Jeanine Smith, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 203-H condominium at 8779 Midnight Pass Road to Doris Kirkeby, trustee, of Sarasota, for $602,500. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,303 square feet of living area. It sold for $395,000 in 2015.

Siesta Cove

Daniel and Paula Dragash, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1241 S. View Drive to Roderick and Kristiana Dragash, of Sarasota, for $588,500. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,578 square feet of living area. It sold for $220,000 in 1985.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

Beach Paradise LLC sold the Unit 311 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Dennis Ward and Michele Iannello Ward, of Williamsville, New York, for $549,900. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,165 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 2013.

Sea Village

James and Dolores Day, of Sarasota, sold their Unit H-2 condominium at 4660 Ocean Blvd. to Myrna Otis, of Yonkers, New York, for $530,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It sold for $135,000 in 1995.

Excelsior Beach to Bay

Nadine Pazder, trustee, of Largo, sold the Unit 104 condominium at 6263 Midnight Pass Road to Moore Builds LLC for $515,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,550 square feet of living area. It sold for $147,500 in 1990.

Ebb Tide

John and Henriette Moelker, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 3 condominium at 6610 Midnight Pass Road to Ebb Tide 3 LLC for $437,000. Built in 1956, it has one bedroom, one bath and 430 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 2017.

Siesta Beach House

Robert and Judith Sassaman, of Elkhart, Indiana, sold their Unit 106 condominium at 5950 Midnight Pass Road to Jason Wisniewski, of Ringwood, Illinois, for $435,000. Built in 1957, it has one bedroom, one bath and 513 square feet of living area. It sold for $240,000 in 2002.

Siesta Harbor

Glenn Graham, trustee, of S. Dartmouth, Massachusetts, sold the Unit 62 condominium at 1257 S. Portofino Drive to Mimi’s Siesta Properties LLC for $425,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 929 square feet of living area. It sold for $130,000 in 1995.

PALMER RANCH

Valencia

Robert and Joyce Daigle, trustees, sold the Unit 12 condominium at 4551 Murica Blvd. to Kenneth and Debra Pearson, of Sarasota, for $884,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,960 square feet of living area.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Giuseppe Noto and Christina Theresa Noto, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6105 Anise Drive to Jack and Kellie Ann Thomas, of Fort Myers, for $819,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,664 square feet of living area. It sold for $750,000 in 2021.

Hemant Patel and Tulsi Hemant Patel, of Venice, sold their home at 5725 Wild Sage Circle to Ugochukwu Njoku, of Sarasota, for $750,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,486 square feet of living area. It sold for $479,700 in 2018.

Villagewalk

Jane Coppola, trustee, and John Coppola sold the home at 8317 Jesolo Lane to Kenneth and Ellen Kiernan, of Sarasota, for $610,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $298,600 in 2002.

Nizar and Patricia Hudda sold their home at 7844 Camminare Drive to Virgil Moreno, of Sarasota, for $460,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $258,000 in 2018.

Sandhill Preserve

Anthony Milcetic and Erin Milcetic, of Nokomis, sold their home at 11069 Sandhill Preserve Drive to Richard and Melanie May, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, for $579,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,100 square feet of living area. It sold for $485,000 in 2018.

Villas at Deer Creek

Joanne Arzonetti and Carol Behn, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4632 Deer Trail Blvd. to Michael Mason, of Sarasota, for $446,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,906 square feet of living area. It sold for $310,000 in 2015.

Deborah Eveland, of Leesport, Pennsylvania, Dennis Coleman, of Phoenix, Maryland, Danielle Schilling of Naples, and Frank Coleman Jr., of Parrish, sold their home at 8037 Bobcat Circle to Brian Faber and Nancy Hill-Faber, of Milwaukee, for $400,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,936 square feet of living area. It sold for $164,300 in 1996.

Isles of Sarasota

Michel Huot and Anne Poirier, of Quebec, Canada, sold their home at 11632 Garessio Lane to Paulette and Alfred Berriola, Lisa Berriola and John Berriola, of Sarasota, for $435,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,693 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2014.

Turtle Rock

Ralph and Madeleine Marshall, trustees, of Ft. Myers, sold the home at 5115 Glade Fern Court to Lutz Hoffmann, of Sarasota, for $430,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,670 square feet of living area. It sold for $160,000 in 1998.

Lakeshore Village

Heather Rowe, trustee, of Atlanta, sold the Unit 138 condominium at 4035 Wilshire Circle E. to Dmitry Shtark and Elena Pascal, of Cliffside Park, New Jersey, for $420,000. Built in 1987, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,783 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,000 in 2021.

OSPREY

Oaks II

Mark and Magdalena Lewicki, of Sarasota, sold their home at 677 Trenton Way to Richard Gary Ratner and Caroline Ellen Ratner, of Osprey, for $1,965,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,224 square feet of living area. It sold for $765,000 in 2019.

Kathleen Lyden, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 207 Saint James Park to Stephen Thorpe, trustee, of Mirror Lake, New Hampshire, for $935,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,462 square feet of living area. It sold for $463,000 in 2004.

Sarabay Acres

Richard Perrone, Michelle Perrone and Vicki Thuir, of Osprey, sold the properties at 133 W. Bay St. to Casey Key Resort LLC for $1,545,000. Both properties were built in 1953, they have two bedrooms, two baths and 1,008 square feet of living area. They sold for $250,000 in 1995.

South Creek

Lysle Trenton Veach Jr., of Petersburg, West Virginia, sold his home at 452 S. Creek Drive to Peter Jared Penoyar, trustee, of Osprey, for $1,055,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,312 square feet of living area. It sold for $390,000 in 2012.

Park Trace Estates

Urban Gem Properties LLC sold the home at 825 Oak Briar Lane to Carol Herzberg and Mary Herzberg, of Osprey, for $775,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,677 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2021.

Pine Ranch

Ibrahim and Debra Chalhoub, of Lake Worth, sold their home at 94 Longbow Trail to Irma Elizabeth Torres, of Sarasota, for $750,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,031 square feet of living area. It sold for $465,000 in 2019.

Bay Oaks Estates

Donna Chambers, of Grove City, Ohio, sold her home at 825 Oak Pond Drive to William and Kim Palmer, of Taunton, Massachusetts, for $480,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,229 square feet of living area. It sold for $256,000 in 2003.

NOKOMIS

Laurel Woodlands

Alan King, of Nokomis, sold the home at 1088 Hoover Circle to Tatiana Feinberg, of Nokomis, for $540,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,329 square feet of living area. It sold for $540,000 in 2021.

Sorrento East

Edward and Betty Camp, of Nokomis, sold their home at 105 Degas Drive to Tina and Matthew Harris, of Nokomis, for $510,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,961 square feet of living area. It sold for $154,000 in 1998.