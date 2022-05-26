A home in Bay Island Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Diane Kadue, trustee, of Naples, sold the home at 3535 Flamingo Ave. to Shawn Kelley and Kerry Kelley, trustees, of Washington, New Hampshire, for $4.9 million. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,560 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,775,000 in 2019.

SARASOTA

Seminole Heights

Lee and Pamela Kennedy, of Clyde, North Carolina, sold their home at 1635 Prospect St. to Joseph Arcuri and Maria Arcuri, trustees, of Cincinnati, for $3.6 million. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,845 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,975,000 in 2021.

Top Sales Around The Area SARASOTA: $4.35 million Harbor Acres John and Kathleen Szabo, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1534 Harbor Place to 2321 Hyde Park LLC for $4.35 million. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,003 square feet of living area. It sold for $3,195,000 in 2021. PALMER RANCH: $1.34 million Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch John and Betsy Stevens sold their home at 6294 Anise Drive to Yue and Amanda Ma, of Sarasota, for $1,341,000. Built in 2014, it has six bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,331 square feet of living area. It sold for $725,000 in 2017. OSPREY: $985,000 Oaks I Vincent DeRamo and Tracy DeRamo, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 82 Sugar Mill Drive to Donald Grimes and Mary Grimes, trustees, of Osprey, for $985,000. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,558 square feet of living area. NOKOMIS: $1.75 million Blackburn Ridge Terry and Karen Sligar, of Wheeling, West Virginia, sold their home at 16866 Full Sail Way to Jody Metzger, trustee, of Walled Lake, Michigan, for $1.75 million. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,538 square feet of living area. It sold for $849,900 in 2021.

Beau Ciel

M. Beverly and Robert Bartner, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1503 condominium at 990 Blvd. of the Arts to Ana Weatherley and Craig Weatherley, trustees, of Sarasota, for $3.5 million. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 4,032 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.9 million in 2009.

Bernard Earl Wildes Jr. and Tina Michelle Wildes, trustees, sold the Unit 701 condominium at 990 Blvd. of the Arts to Mark Nedoroski and Amy Forstner, of St. Paul, Minnesota, for $2.6 million. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,100 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.9 million in 2021.

Graham Heights

Laurie Branch, of Longboat Key, sold two properties at 1727 Bahia Vista St. to TCMAX LLC for $2,701,200. The first properties was built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,733 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,096 square feet of living area. They sold for $2,425,000 in 2021.

Hartsdale

Thomas and Cindy Jones sold their home at 1943 Morris St. to Clay Frank and Jennifer Ciucci, of Sarasota, for $2.7 million. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,843 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,687,500 in 2021.

Hudson Landings

Barry Patrick Ryan and Robin Jo Ryan sold their Units 864 and 866 condominium at 866 Hudson Ave. to Michael Fitch, of Sarasota, for $1.6 million. Built in 1989, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,293 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,398,000 in 2021.

Pine Shores Estates

Slapshot Properties LLC sold the home at 6461 Beechwood Ave. to MONJOE REALTY LLC for $1.4 million. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, eight baths, a pool and 3,302 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,000 in 2002.

1350 Main Residential

Ellen Schott, trustee, and Richard Schott, of Mooresville, North Carolina, sold the Unit 706 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Judith Miniea, of Sarasota, for $1.35 million. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,597 square feet of living area. It sold for $875,000 in 2020.

The Royal St. Andrew

Richard Ferrell, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 101 condominium at 555 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Peregrine Christian Luel and Tracey Anne Luel, of Ontario, Canada, for $1,315,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,710 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2002.

Renaissance

Harris Properties of Sarasota Inc. sold the Unit PH-03 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to Anthony and Ellen Levy, of Sarasota, for $1.2 million. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,315 square feet of living area. It sold for $625,000 in 2014.

Anna Celleri-Comana, trustee, of Switzerland, sold the Unit 1616 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to Michael Herke and Jennifer Douglas, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,120 square feet of living area. It sold for $200,000 in 2012.

Central Park

Douglas Howard Somerville and Barbara Peters Smith Somverville, of Louisville, Kentucky, sold two properties at 1732 Sixth St. to Dana Dupuis and Michael McMenamy, of Carbondale, Colorado, for $1.03 million. The first properties was built in 1932, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 1,405 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2016, it has one bedroom, one bath and 440 square feet of living area.

South Gate

James Peake, of Sarasota, sold his home at 3624 S. Lockwood Ridge Road to James Leiber, of Bradenton, for $895,000. Built in 1960, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,013 square feet of living area. It sold for $455,000 in 2018.

James Ahearn, David Ahearn and Robin Ahearn, of Bradenton, sold their home at 2605 Sunnybrook Drive to Viktoriia Popova and Leonid Popov, of Sarasota, for $531,000. Built in 1956, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,586 square feet of living area. It sold for $82,900 in 1982.

Harbor Oaks

Putt Missions For Needy LLC sold the home at 2111 Palm Terrace to Jingqing Zhang and Andrew Hilmer, of Scarsdale, New York, for $850,000. Built in 1950, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 1,908 square feet of living area. It sold for $190,000 in 2020.

Ringling Boulevard

Eric and Patricia Blanc, of Santa Barbara, California, sold their home at 2425 Ringling Blvd. to Alessandro Di Ferdinando and Nadia Bei, of Sarasota, for $800,000. Built in 1950, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,847 square feet of living area. It sold for $595,000 in 2021.

Palmers

Nicholas Hardy, of St. Peterburg, sold two properties at 2635 Hyde Park St. to Teresa Pulaski and Douglas John Pulaski III, of Sarasota, for $735,000. The first properties was built in 1924, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,512 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1950, it has one bedroom, one bath and 400 square feet of living area. They sold for $320,000 in 2014.

Phillippi Gardens

Wilson Spencer McCourtney and Silvana Porceddu, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5720 Isanda Place to USA Property68 LLC for $678,000. Built in 1967, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,971 square feet of living area. It sold for $390,000 in 2019.

Orange Park

Brian and Ree Grossman, of Chicago, sold their home at 2907 Marshall Drive to Juan Gaztanaga and Lara Munoz-Corredor, of Garden City, New York, for $650,000. Built in 1954, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,138 square feet of living area. It sold for $197,200 in 2019.

Gulf Gate Woods

Jeffrey Stern, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7340 Curtiss Ave. to Shawn and Korie Trevino, of Lake Forest, Illinois, for $635,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,906 square feet of living area. It sold for $180,000 in 2000.

Peter and Malisa Frischmann, of Hickory Flat, Mississippi, sold their home at 2510 Cass St. to James and Kathy Kupanoff, of Sarasota, for $590,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,487 square feet of living area. It sold for $142,500 in 2000.

Gulf Gate East

David Cunningham, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3686 Kingston Blvd. to Beth Davies and Kenneth Grant, of Frederick, Maryland, for $626,600. Built in 1983, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,121 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 2007.

Pelican Cove

Scott and Cari Llewellyn, trustees, of Northridge, California, sold the Unit 262 condominium at 1503 Clower Creek Drive to Daniel Stephen Johnson and Kathy Avrich-Johnson, of Ontario, Canada, for $610,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,320 square feet of living area. It sold for $140,000 in 2013.

David Benjamin Nettles and Kelly Nettles, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 229 condominium at 1667 Brookhouse Circle to James and Lynn Crowell, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for $430,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,283 square feet of living area. It sold for $210,000 in 2021.

Michael Petry, of Osprey sold his home at 1706 Pelican Cove Road to Lee and Julie Perrini, of Sarasota, for $425,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,670 square feet of living area. It sold for $188,000 in 2008.

Glen Hammock

Sandra Bolyea sold her home at 3252 Glenna Lane to Mario Comparetto and Mario Comparetto Jr., of Sarasota, for $530,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,732 square feet of living area.

Homecroft

Jacob and Emma Miller, trustees, of Millersburg, Ohio, sold the home at 3536 Gardenia St. to Jeffrey Miller and Anita Faythe Miller, of Sugarcreek, Ohio, for $525,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 1,176 square feet of living area. It sold for $135,000 in 1999.

Josiah S. Paul

James Kelly sold the home at 696 41st St. to Matthew and Alena Gentile, of Alexandria, Virginia, for $525,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,282 square feet of living area. It sold for $58,000 in 1986.

Vamo

Desiree Schell and Thomas Lara, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1803 Mova St. to Marilyn Educate, trustee, of Naples, for $497,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,408 square feet of living area. It sold for $72,900 in 1994.

Austin Hamilton, of Sarasota, sold his home at 8810 Vamo Road to August Mickelson, of Forman, North Dakota, for $441,000. Built in 1958, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,635 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2021.

Bellevue Terrace

George and Germindi Coker, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3039 Bay St. to John and Ruth Stoltzfus, of Cap, Pennsylvania, for $495,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,257 square feet of living area. It sold for $66,900 in 1991.

Landings South

Jessie and Francis Hoang, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 201 condominium at 1714 Starling Drive to John Kevin Henry and Jill Patricia Pankus, of Park Ridge, Illinois, for $466,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,775 square feet of living area. It sold for $272,500 in 2015.

Long Meadow

Opendoor Property Trust I sold the home at 2820 S. Shade Ave. to Hong Liu, of Sarasota, for $446,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,338 square feet of living area. It sold for $404,900 in 2021.

Dueby Street

Pamela and Monty Kiser, of Bradenton, sold their home at 2712 Dueby St. to Sara Hawthorne and Christopher Walzer, of Sarasota, for $441,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,690 square feet of living area. It sold for $170,000 in 2015.

Rustic Lodge

Luis Oscar Hernandez and Irene Hernandez, of Miami Shores, sold their home at 2469 Waldemere St. to SOFLO Flippers LLC for $430,000. Built in 1975, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,760 square feet of living area. It sold for $298,000 in 2007.

Castel Del Mare

Brian Charles, of Ontario, Canada, sold his Unit 101 condominium at 1646 Stickney Point Road to Kyle Douglas Butler, of Orlando, for $423,800. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,036 square feet of living area. It sold for $43,900 in 1978.

Paver Park Estates

Lewis and Pegglea Thompson sold their home at 2751 Nancy St. to Rachel Simone Grove, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1955, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,580 square feet of living area.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Isles

A.K. Gunnar Aberg and Laurie Aberg, of Bradenton, sold their home at 902 Contento St. to Kim Pappas Girard and Mark John Girard, trustees, of Marblehead, Massachusetts, for $2.6 million. Built in 1970, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,155 square feet of living area. It sold for $284,500 in 1994.

Sarasota Beach

Edward Kelly, of Sarasota, sold his home at 531 Beach Road to Siesta South LLC for $2.25 million. Built in 1950, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,884 square feet of living area. It sold for $132,000 in 1989.

Summer Cove on Siesta

Ann Marie Leonard, of Naples, sold her Unit 103C condominium at 1660 Summerhouse Lane to MCN Enterprises I LLC for $1.8 million. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,400 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.1 million in 2017.

The Palm Bay Club of Sarasota

Julie Pauletto, of Sarasota, sold her Unit G-73 condominium at 5966 Midnight Pass Road to John and Nancy McEwan, of Columbus, Ohio, for $1,525,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,164 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.45 million in 2006.

Sara Sands

Timothy and Julia Cullen, of Medford, Oklahoma, sold their home at 5114 Sandy Cove Ave. to John Colin Stevens and Betsy Stevens, for $1.43 million. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,694 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2000.

Gulf and Bay Club

William Edward Malone and Sharon Jean Malone sold their Unit 605 condominium at 5760 Midnight Pass Road to Joseph Militello, of Sarasota, for $1.4 million. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,361 square feet of living area. It sold for $620,000 in 2014.

Taejoo Park and Hyunsun Hwang, of Orlando, sold their Unit 403 condominium at 5740 Midnight Pass Road to Nancy Amarco Assuncao-Sanchez, of Devon, Pennsylvania, for $1.4 million. Built in 1986, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,337 square feet of living area. It sold for $874,000 in 2021.

Dolphin Bay

Pamela Frankel, trustee, and Lawrence Frankel, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 402 condominium at 1240 Dolphin Bay Way to Edward and Catherine Gillig, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, for $1,225,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,915 square feet of living area. It sold for $710,000 in 2014.

House of the Sun

Gary and Lori Beltrani, of Setauket, New York, sold their Unit 311 condominium at 6518 Midnight Pass Road to House of the Sun 311 LLC for $1,039,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,215 square feet of living area. It sold for $820,000 in 2004.

William Glotz, trustee, of Orland Park, Illinois, sold the Unit 313 condominium at 6518 Midnight Pass Road to Michelle Spears, Paul Chocola, Dawn Martin and Mark Chocola, of Chicago, for $525,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,215 square feet of living area. It sold for $174,000 in 1988.

Our House at the Beach

Patricia Stephenson sold the Unit A-104 condominium at 1001 Beach Road to Timothy John Joyce, of Sarasota, for $800,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,204 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2001.

Island Reef

Raymond Day Cherniske and Lynn Kay Cherniske, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit C307 condominium at 8776 Midnight Pass Road to David and Cathy Cocaine, of Millbury, Massachusetts, for $705,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,338 square feet of living area. It sold for $295,000 in 2011.

Midnight Cove II

Stephen Giufre, of Huntington Beach, California, sold his Unit 514 condominium at 1500 Cove II Place to Jeffrey Miraglia and Erika Bang, of Sarasota, for $630,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 860 square feet of living area. It sold for $440,000 in 2020.

The Moorings

Paddy Boy Condos LLC sold the Unit 13 condominium at 9070 Midnight Pass Road to Roger and Gwendolyn Fissel, of Bellefontaine, Ohio, for $555,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,251 square feet of living area. It sold for $365,000 in 2021.

Siesta Harbor

Richard and Elaine Barkan sold their Unit 63 condominium at 1257 S. Portofino Drive to Elissa Rae Seymour, of Siesta Key, for $536,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 929 square feet of living area. It sold for $296,000 in 2017.

Twin Banyan

Joseph Taggart III, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 5 condominium at 446 Canal Road to Gary and Nicoletta Casciola, of Venetia, Pennsylvania, for $535,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 680 square feet of living area. It sold for $125,500 in 2011.

Bay Tree Club

Richard Harry Gavigan Jr. and Joan Ellen Gavigan, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, sold their Unit 104 condominium at 8625 Midnight Pass Road to Russell and Karen Christie, of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, for $450,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 657 square feet of living area. It sold for $280,000 in 2020.

PALMER RANCH

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Louis and Jodi Pisillo, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5729 Autumn Fern Circle to George Fritz and Evelyn Teresa Fritz, of Harwood, Maryland, for $1,187,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,087 square feet of living area. It sold for $570,100 in 2018.

Sandhill Preserve

Joann and William Hardy, of Osprey, sold their home at 5972 Snowy Egret Drive to Joseph Tutsch, trustee, of Jamestown, Rhode Island, for $899,900. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,010 square feet of living area. It sold for $477,400 in 2017.

Isles of Sarasota

Derek and Susan Langone, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6144 Abaco Drive to Cynthia Hall and David Dean Hall, of Sarasota, for $775,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths, and 2,489 square feet of living area. It sold for $517,000 in 2015.

Allan and Marisa Boyd, of W. Chester, Pennsylvania, sold their home at 5726 Benevento Drive to Scott and Kimberly Coffland, of Sarasota, for $679,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three baths, and 2,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2016.

Belvian of Sarasota LLC sold the home at 1425 Burgos Drive to Jennifer Whay, of Sarasota, for $439,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,672 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in February.

Opendoor Property Trust I sold the home at 1419 Burgos Drive to NR SN Florida A LLC for $432,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,672 square feet of living area. It sold for $348,200 in April.

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Davidson Florida Holdings LLC sold the home at 8979 Grey Oaks Ave. to Michael Edward Ferrick and Carole Louise Ferrick, trustees, of Sarasota, for $707,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,485 square feet of living area. It sold for $569,000 in 2021.

Wellington Chase

Stephen Flee Jr., of Issaquah, Washington, sold his home at 4982 Oldham St. to Charles Delannoy, of Sarasota, for $680,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,108 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2017.

Marbella

Judith Sellman, of Sarasota, and Steven Sellman, of Englewood, New Jersey, sold their home at 4170 Corte La Vis to Jay and Noreen Ballard, of Sarasota, for $666,000. Built in 1989, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,794 square feet of living area. It sold for $224,600 in 1989.

Villagewalk

Atlas Florida Property LLC sold the home at 5805 Ivrea Drive to Paul and Jo Ann Sherry, of Sarasota, for $470,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $430,000 in March.

OSPREY

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Anna Maria Sochurek, trustee, of Nokomis, sold the home at 264 Four Knot Lane to Ralph and Carol Thompson, of Osprey, for $975,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,730 square feet of living area.

The Woodlands at Rivendell

Charles Richter and Kuei Lan Richter Ma, of Osprey, sold their home at 839 Goldenpond Court to Robert and Maureen Stewart, of Osprey, for $875,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,275 square feet of living area. It sold for $478,000 in 2006.

The Villas at Osprey Harbor Village

Anne Linn, trustee, of Waukegan, Illinois, sold the Unit 13 condominium at 14021 Bellagio Way to Johnnie and Cynthia Parker, of Panama City Beach, for $685,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,199 square feet of living area. It sold for $721,700 in 2007.

Bay Street Village

Stephen and Suzanne Greenleaf, of Sumberland Foreside, Maine, sold their Unit 102 condominium at 4214 Frontier Lane to Michael Attia, of Osprey, for $450,200. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,449 square feet of living area. It sold for $291,000 in 2018.

NOKOMIS

Casey Key

Daniel and Bonnie Johnston, of Nokomis, sold their home at 433 S. Casey Key Road to Daniel and Julie Johnston, of Indianapolis, for $1 million. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,117 square feet.