In the 12 years Paris Bistrot on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch has been open, Owner Jean Christophe has not spent much time by the curb.

He usually spends his time going from table to table, mingling with his customers to ensure they are enjoying their time. Now he takes orders by phone, helps to prepare them and delivers them at the curb.

Like other East County restaurants, Paris Bistrot is doing what it can to offer some normalcy to its patrons.

When Christophe goes to the curb to check for business each evening, he sees other Main Street restaurant owners doing the same.

Across the street, Casa Maya Owner Ronald Kuroiwa also has adjusted during the COVID-19 pandemic. He functions not only as the owner now but also as a cook and server. He only has two people working in the kitchen and one server. He said he is doing everything he can to serve his loyal customers and to keep being part of their routine.

Kuroiwa said he can’t wait until he can hire all his staff members back. Until then, he will do what is necessary.

Jessica Dort, a server at Ed's Tavern, takes a call for a takeout order. She blessed the restaurant is open and taking orders so she can support her family.

Christophe said his patrons have been appreciative of the effort.

“It’s not too much different whether we serve it on a plate, or we serve it in a container,” Christophe said.

Main Street restaurants saw a large decrease in business when they were forced to close their doors March 20 to dine-in customers. But their effort to produce to-go service has been rewarded.

Main Street restaurants have experienced a steady number of to-go orders.

“It’s not good but good enough to pay the bills, so I’m happy with that,” Christophe said. “I can pay my rent. I can pay my few employees we kept.”

Switching to takeout orders and curbside pickup has caused Pinchers to move to a limited menu to make it easier on the staff preparing the meals.

“We’re happy to be open, so we’re happy to take care of our guests the best we can,” said Amy Palo, a manager at Pinchers.

At Ed’s Tavern, the staff is “learning to just roll with the punches,” said Kristy Petersheim, a manager at the restaurant. “I think it affects us most emotionally and mentally because this is where all the neighborhood friends come to meet and to get away from all their daily stress.”

Petersheim believes the Main Street restaurants will get through this.

“Luckily, the government is doing what it can to help us stay alive, and we’re surviving,” Petersheim said. “We’re doing all right. We’ll still be here, that’s for sure. We’re not going anywhere.”

All the Main Street restaurateurs say they see familiar faces each week.

“It’s nice that on a Friday night, they’ll come in to pick up dinner,” Palo said. “It may be their only outing for the week, so it’s nice to see friendly faces and then be able to still serve them.”

The restaurants’ owners and employees said it is nice knowing their customers care about them too.

The regular Thursday night trivia night crowd at Ed’s continues to order food and continues to hold virtual trivia nights as it would at the restaurant.

“You have people who are so used to us as an establishment being part of their daily life and routine, and they’re trying to keep things in their own life as normal as possible,” Petersheim said. “We know we are part of their routines, and they expect us to be here for them, and we are happy to see they are here for us.”