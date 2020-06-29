A celebration with pop at Nathan Benderson Park

Fireworks on the Lake viewers will see the annual fireworks show unlike ever before.

Although the 17-minute show will be similar to past years at Nathan Benderson Park, viewers will be watching from their cars or the immediate area surrounding their vehicles July 3 to practice social distancing.

IF YOU GO What: Fireworks on the Lake When: 9 p.m. July 3 Where: Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota Admission: $15 per car; $40 per recreational vehicle (must be purchased online) Details: The park will be open to the public until 4 p.m. July 3, at which time it will close to prepare for the fireworks show. The gates will open at 7 p.m. Eventgoers are being asked to be in their designated parking lot by 8:30 p.m., 30 minutes before the show will start. This year the show will be televised on ABC 7 during the channel’s Independence Day special at 8 p.m. July 4. Purchase tickets at www.NathanBendersonPark.org.

Although other Independence Day celebrations and fireworks shows have been canceled, Stephen Rodriguez, president and CEO of Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates Inc., said the park wanted to provide an opportunity for a safe celebration.

“We looked at this as an opportunity to give the community something to look forward to,” Rodriguez said.

Anyone wanting to view the fireworks show at Nathan Benderson Park must prepurchase a ticket to one of the park’s lots. Tickets, which must be purchased online, are $15 for cars and $40 for recreational vehicles.

“We are encouraging everybody that is attending to stay in your car,” Rodriguez said. “If you don’t want to stay in your car, stay in your immediate designated area of your car. Most importantly, wear a mask. It is up to all of us to work together to keep this safe and enjoy a good time.”

As of June 29, the park had sold 900 of the 1,200 available tickets.

Rodriguez said the Sheriff’s Office will be patrolling Cattlemen Road to ensure people aren’t parking to watch the show.

The budget for the event is about $40,000 to pay for fireworks, security detail with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, emergency medical staffing, barricades and other items for social distancing precautions.

The show is funded from the nonprofit’s sales revenues that are raised throughout the year. Parking charges are more expensive than past years due to additional expenses in controlling the parking lots and fewer revenue streams due to the event not including vendors selling food and drinks.