36,000 gallons of untreated sewage spills into Siesta Key canal

Nearly 36,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into Siesta Key’s Grand Canal after a lift station failure Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the Lockwood Ridge Booster station failed around 4:30 p.m., causing untreated wastewater to spill from the station into the Grand Canal.

The department reports that after a valve on the Lockwood Ridge metering station was manually opened, some of the flow was diverted north, resulting in lower force. Additionally, increased flow from the Siesta Key master station helped stop the spill.

Around 14,700 gallons were recovered, and lime was distributed in the vicinity of the station to help mitigate the effects of the spill, near Oakmont Place.

Samples of the water were taken.