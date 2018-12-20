2018: Top real estate transactions

SARASOTA

Aqua

280 GGP LLC sold the Unit Grand Residence condominium at 280 Golden Gate Point to Lee and Pamela Kennedy, of Delray Beach, for $5,695,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 5,946 square feet of living area.

Tocobaga Bay

Lorinn and Donald Smith, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1001 Tocobaga Lane to Craig and Kimberly Johnson, of Sarasota, for $4,825,000. Built in 1992, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,274 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,856,300 in 2015.

Harbor Acres

Stephen and Lisa Knoop sold two properties at 1505 Hillview Drive to Howard and Janice Tibbals, trustees, of Knoxville, Tenn., for $4.55 million. The first was built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,179 square feet of living area. The second was built in 2015, it has one bath and 499 square feet of living area.

Red Rock Terrace

Michael and Christine Hays, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3930 Red Rock Way to Ellyn McColgan, of Sarasota, for $4.5 million. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 5,295 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.6 million in 2016.

Holiday Drive

Robert and Cathie Kruse, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7922 S. Holiday Drive to D. Scott Libertore, trustee, of Sarasota, for $4.25 million. Built in 2001, it has five bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 8,384 square feet of living area.

The Jewel

Richard Robb, trustee, and Nancy Robb, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1001 condominium at 1301 Main St. to Robert and Elizabeth Pozen, of Boston, for $4,212,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 4,059 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $3,275,000 in 2016.

The Jewel

Thomas Mannausa, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 1601 condominium at 1301 Main St. to John and Charlotte Suhler, of Darien, Conn., for $4.2 million. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 4,059 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2,317,600 in 2016.

La Bellasara

Jon and Konstance Findlay, of Arden, N.C., sold their Unit 9C condominium at 464 Golden Gate Point to Susan Rowntree, trustee, of Ontario, Canada, for $3.9 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 5,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $4.2 million in 2006.

Baypoint Park

Stanley and Merry Williams sold their home at 1541 Bay Point Drive to Arthur and Karen Hall, of Sarasota, for $3.7 million. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,376 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.5 million in 2015.

Sarasota Bay Park

Michael Rapoport, of Sarasota, sold a home and a vacant lot at 2309 Alameda Ave. to Eric Felix, of Sarasota, for $3.7 million. Built in 1958, it has five bedrooms, eight-and-a-half baths, a pool and 7,434 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2,552,900 in 2004.

SIESTA KEY

Sandy Hook

Barbara English, trustee, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 16 Sandy Hook Road to John Fleischhacker and Daveanna Fleischhacker, trustees, of Wayzata, Minn., for $5.85 million. The first property was built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,241 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2008, it has one bedroom, one bath and 1,102 square feet of living area.

Siesta

JPMorgan Chase bank sold the home at 4011 Shell Road to Pamela Atkinson and David Shpilt, of Sarasota, for $5,675,000. Built in 2007, it has five bedrooms, five-and-four-half baths, a pool and 9,049 square feet of living area.

Sunset Point Villas

William and Deidre McLeod sold their Unit A condominium at 65 Avenida Messina to Douglas and Pamela May, of Orchard Park, N.Y., for $3.5 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, five baths and 3,843 square feet of living area.

Ocean View

Daniel Cooper, trustee, and Lisa Cooper, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8233 Midnight Pass Road to Harpreet and Kristin Sangha, of Jersey City, N.J., for $3.4 million. Built in 2001, it has six bedrooms, six-and-two-half baths, a pool and 7,648 square feet of living area.

Point of Rocks

Philip Robinson, of Boca Raton, and James Robinson, of Charlottesville, Va., trustees, sold the home at 7140 Point of Rocks Circle to Michael and Monica Wijas, of Lakewood Ranch, for $3.3 million. Built in 1947, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,854 square feet of living area.

Siesta’s Bayside

Gerard Lee, trustee, of Ontario, Canada, sold the home at 506 Venice Lane to John Mansfield, of Venice, for $3.3 million. Built in 2008, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,336 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.45 million in 2009.

Revised Siesta

Bruno Gioffre, trustee, of Purchase, N.Y., sold two properties at 4049 Shell Road and 4047 Higel Ave. to Ernest Sutkowski, of Saddle River, N.J., for $3.25 million. The property at 4049 Shell was built in 1945, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 3,846 square feet of living area. The property at 4047 Higel was built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,486 square feet of living area.

Siesta Properties

London Sanderling Holdings LLC sold the home at 7808 Sanderling Road to David and Kathleen Nateman, of Coral Gables, for $3.25 million. Built in 1976, it has one bedroom, one bath and 504 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2016.

Revised Siesta

Ric Gregoria, trustee, and Richard Kent, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 4173 Shell Road to Gary and Jeannie McDermott, of Sarasota, for $2.7 million. The first property was built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,319 square feet of living area. The second was built in 1957, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 600 square feet of living area.

Siesta Key Beach Residences II

Shannon and Jill Vissman, of Pittsburgh, sold their Unit 611 condominium at 915 Seaside Drive to Cuatro Robles USA Corp. for $2.63 million. Built in 2009, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,625 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.16 million in 2012.

PALMER RANCH

Legacy Estates on Palmer Ranch

Nelson Homes Inc. sold the home at 5392 Greenbrook Drive to Casey and Debra Johnson, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, for $1,535,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,502 square feet of living area.

Beneva Oaks

Richard and Maureen Blakeley, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3709 Beneva Oaks Way to Brad Lerner and Melissa Jekonski-Lerner, of Sarasota, for $1,197,500. Built in 1985, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,206 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $537,500 in 1997.

Prestancia

Lovina Page sold the home at 4298 Boca Pointe Drive to Suzette Lodge, of Sarasota, for $1,148,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, six baths, a pool and 6,123 square feet of living area.

Legacy Estates on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 12052 Legacy Estates Blvd. to Joseph Vieira and Lisa Clancy-Vieira, of Ho-Ho-Kus, N.J., for $1,110,300. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,500 square feet of living area.

Silver Oak

Steven and Mary Lobel, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5343 Hunt Club Way to Timothy and Julianne Flaherty, of Sarasota, for $1.05 million. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,246 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.150 million in 2008.

OSPREY

Palmer’s

R. Lee Armbruster, trustee, and Sherry Armbruster sold the home at 1232 N. Casey Key Road to Michael Maestri and Ceclia Villanueva Maestri, of Houston, Texas, for $6.1 million. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 7,850 square feet of living area.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Diane Pick, trustee, of Jeffrey Pick, of Venice, sold the home at 457 Yacht Harbor Drive to Elizabeth and Joseph Owen, of Osprey, for $2,025,000. Built in 1985, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,968 square feet of living area.

Bay Acres

John McAfee, trustee, of Janet McAfee, of Venice, sold the home at 412 Bayshore Drive to Thomas and Wendy Testwuide, of Sarasota, for $1.9 million. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,420 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,075,000 in 2002.

Osprey Woods

Fifth Third Bank sold two properties at 32 Blake Way to Danielle Moseley, trustee, of Osprey, for $1,875,000. The first property was built in 2007, it has five bedrooms, seven-and-a-half baths, a pool and 8,408 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,192 square feet of living area.

Meridian II at the Oaks Preserve

Charles and Robyn Citrin, of Osprey, sold their Unit 1002 condominium at 393 N. Point Road to William McGuire, of Osprey, for $1.5 million. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,738 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.5 million in 2009.

NOKOMIS

Casey Key

3801 Casey Key Road LLC sold the home at 3801 Casey Key Road to Michael and Julia Kreuziger, of Fond du Lac, Wis., for $4 million. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,112 square feet of living area.

Twin Beaches

Charles and Valerie Dall’Acqua, of Nokomis, sold their home at 2509 Casey Key Road to John and Holly McGrath, of Nokomis, for $3.55 million. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,528 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $3,097,500 in 2007.

Casey Key

Steven and Karen Lee, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 420 N. Casey Key Road to Chris Bauleke and Natalie Bauleke, trustee, of Savage, Minn., for $3,075,000. The first property was built in 1968, it has four bedrooms, six baths, a pool and 6,846 square feet of living area. The second was built in 1968, it has one bedroom, one bath and 364 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $2.4 million in 2004.

Casey Key Estates

Janet Wettlaufer, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1040 Gulf Winds Way to John and Lauren Swingle, of Winter Haven, for $1.3 million. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,860 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $960,000 in 2010.

Bayshore Road

FSB D/B/A Christian Trust sold two properties at 1509 Bayshore Road to 2018 Bay Shore LLC for $1,199,000. The first property was built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,633 square feet of living area. The second was built in 1966, it has one bath and 708 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $825,000 in 1999.