Point Crisp home sells for $2.7 million

A home in Point Crisp tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Bullseye Properties Inc. sold the home at 1320 Point Crisp Road to Risdon at Point Crisp LLC for $2.7 million. Built in 1953, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,004 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.6 million in 2003.

TOP SALES



SARASOTA: $1.77 million

Travis Lane

Charles and Teresa Fridley, of Osprey, sold their home at 1604 Travis Lane to Eugene Cherkov and Marina Safronova-Chertkov, of Perrineville, N.J., for $1.77 million. Built in 1964, it has five bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,174 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.17 million in 2002.

PALMER RANCH: $426,000

Sandhill Preserve

Joseph Tutsch, trustee, of Jamestown, R.I., sold the home at 5309 Sundew Drive to Susan Hagar, of Sarasota, for $426,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,260 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,900 in 2014.

OSPREY: $916,500

Oaks I

Isaac and Margaret Barpal, of Sarasota, sold their home at 472 Webbs Cove to Charles and Theresa Fridley, of Osprey, for $916,500. Built in 1990, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 4,908 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $950,000 in 2003.

NOKOMIS: $345,000

Laurel Woodlands

Nina Collins, trustee, of Franklin, Maine, sold the home at 1087 Hoover Circle to Angel and Grettel Luna, of Nokomis, for $345,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,435 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $38,000 in 1989.

REAL ESTATE



SARASOTA

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 914 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Jack and Frances Heller, of Sarasota, for $1.06 million. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,772 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $676,300 in 2000.

Poinsettia Park

Thomas and April Pampalone, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1855 Orchid St. to Edward and Josephine Pizzuti, of Sarasota, for $930,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,971 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $840,000 in 2014.

Sapphire Shores

Carolyn Kidd and Dale Wettlauffer, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 4962 Brywill Circle to Irwin and Denise Scheineson, of Sarasota, for $850,000. The first property was built in 1954. It has three bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,088 square feet of living area. The second was built in 2011, it has one bedroom, two baths and 998 square feet of living area.



John O’Riorden, trustee, sold the home at 4931 Bay Shore Road to George Fitzsimmons and Helen Hermanson, of Sarasota, for $780,000. Built in 1952, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,023 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.15 million in 2005.

One Watergate

Kenneth Chard and Joyce Snyder, of Maineville, Ohio, sold their Unit 14-D condominium at 1111 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Joan and Paul Kolodzik, of Bellbrook, Ohio, for $710,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,736 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $764,300 in 2005.

Avondale

David Clark, of El Sobrante, Calif., sold the home at 1107 Osprey Ave. to John and Holly Logan, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1925, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,229 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $17,000 in 1972.

Inwood Park

Vida Urbonas, of Castle Rock, Colo., sold her home at 1705 Sixth St. to Quest IRA Inc. FBO John D. Spratlin IRA #26628-11 for $355,000. Built in 1925, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,369 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $141,500 in 2002.

Gulf Gate Woods

Ladd and Cheryl Skelly, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2961 Tuckerstown Drive to Fredric Richter II, of South Lyon, Mich., for $325,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,878 square feet of living area.

Gulfstream Towers

Clarence and Virginia Edwards sold their Unit 906 condominium at 33 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Christie Rosen, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 1964, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,055 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2004.

South Gate

Elaine and Chip Litherland, of Denver, sold their home at 2496 Wisteria St. to Christopher and Samantha Groom, of Sarasota, for $318,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,644 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $264,900 in 2006.



Michael Gowan, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3418 Jaffa Drive to Mitchell and Jane Herman, of Venice, for $260,000. Built in 1958, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,465 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $116,000 in 1999.

Michael and Charlotte Jones, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2114 Ivory Place to John and Lydia Bush, of Venice, for $244,500. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,492 square feet of living area.

South Pointe Woods

BATP Properties LLC sold the home at 3342 Plantation Terrace to Kamal and Amber Menard, of Sarasota, for $285,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,897 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $112,500 in 1991.

Las Lomas De Sarasota

Kevin Whitney, of St. Louis, sold the home at 2126 Outer Drive to Anthony and Shelby Isaacson, of Sarasota, for $260,000. Built in 1955, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,608 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2015.

Purtz

N. Kelly and Cornelia Gray, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2144 Hyde park Circle to Nigel Gray, of Sarasota, for $260,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 1,387 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2014.

Poms Park

Rafal Baranski and Patrik Baranski sold their home at 2335 Novus St. to Joseph and Jessica Donaldson, of Sarasota, for $249,900. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,136 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $65,000 in 2012.

Loma Linda Park

Demitri Fisher, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2323 Prospect St. to Shane Matau, of Sarasota, for $245,000. Built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,220 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $73,800 in 2012.

South Gate Manor

Blue Sky Appreciation LLC sold the home at 2514 Darwin Ave. to Kelly Foster, of Sarasota, for $242,900. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,392 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 2003.

South Haven

Daniel and Yelena Riches, of Forked River, N.J., sold their home at 2136 Worrington St. to Susan Campbell, of Sarasota, for $239,100. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,097 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $146,500 in 2008.

Gulf Gate

Susan Fuchs sold her home at 6607 Seagate Ave. to Brian and Kim Renner, of Ann Arbor, Mich., for $235,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $140,000 in 2002.

Tropical Shores

Brent Johnson and Jerika Navis, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1716 Bayonne St. to Robin Williams, of Great Barrington, Mass., for $224,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 971 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $148,000 in 2014.

SIESTA KEY

Roberts Point

Erik Kent, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4127 Roberts Point Circle to Charles Diehl, of Wheatland, Pa., for $751,800. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,304 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $780,000 in 2003.

Siesta Isles

Marc and Laura Jeske, of Valparaiso, Ind., sold their home at 5542 Cape Aqua Drive to Mark and Margret Krakowiak, trustees, of Sarasota, for $630,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,591 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $540,000 in 2008.

Whispering Sands

Jean and Priscilla Crouzet, of Washington, D.C., sold their Unit 207 condominium at 101 Whispering Sands Drive to Edith Downes, trustee, of Schererville, Ind., for $425,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,271 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2014.

PALMER RANCH

Lakeside at the Isles on Palmer Ranch

Stephen Jaynes, of Sarasota, and Jennifer Haneky, of Atlanta, sold their Unit 301condominium at 1263 Burgos Drive to Walter and Kristine Majak, of Clayton, N.Y., for $315,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,045 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $224,600 in 2010.

Sunrise Golf Club Estates

Robert and June Carney, of Clearwater, sold their home at 5703 Doral Court to Harsimran Grewal and Puneet Kaur, of Sarasota, for $279,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,848 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $116,300 in 1995.

OSPREY

Rivendell

Michael and Sheila Lewis, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1064 Mallard Marsh Drive to Craig and Lesley Sterling, of Osprey, for $580,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,183 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $670,000 in 2004.

William and Mary Kella, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 561 Meadow Sweet Circle to Cecilia Francis, of Osprey, for $315,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,715 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $197,000 in 2001.

NOKOMIS

Laurel Woodlands

Andrea Adkins and Donna Martin, of Gainesville, sold their home at 1021 Aron Circle to Christopher Dye, of Nokomis, for $275,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,797 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $239,000 in 2013.