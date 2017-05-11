Nokomis home sells for $4.35 million

A home in Nokomis tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Robert and Elisabeth Straub, of Keonengasse, Germany, sold two properties at 1703 Bayshore Road to Ronnie and Donna Presley, of Nokomis, for $4.35 million. The first property was built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,096 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 999 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $4.05 million in 2015.

SARASOTA

Phillippi Gardens

Daniel and Patricia McCarley, of Sarasota, sold their home and a vacant lot at 5588 Ships Channel Circle to Luft-Fehl Properties for $750,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,749 square feet of living area.

Renaissance

Youdali Investments LLC sold the Unit PH-12 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to W. Keith Gray and Wendy Leaney, of Ontario, Canada, for $685,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,560 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $900,000 in 2007.

Shady Creek

James Perry III, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2409 Adagio Way to Nicholas Owens, of Sarasota, for $640,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,538 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $597,000 in 2015.

Cityscape at Courthouse Centre

Paul and Amanda Yoder, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 19 condominium at 1990 Main St. to AGP Management Inc. and Mason Mater, of North Port, for $600,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,464 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $880,000 in 2006.

Condominium on the Bay

Gino Masci sold the Unit 1705 condominium at 888 Boulevard of the Arts to David Edwards, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,729 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $488,500 in 2004.

Hudson Park

Weekley Homes LLC sold the home at 2582 Bay St. to Mikki and Rebecca Snyder-Hall, of Sarasota, for $520,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,800 square feet of living area.

The Villas at Eagles Point

Joel Lustgarten, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 1695 condominium at 1695 Starling Drive to Ronald Larose and Carol Cohen Larose, of S. Orange, N.J., for $453,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,172 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $241,100 in 1993.

Bay Haven

John Wooster and Cecile Wooster, trustees, of Glencoe, Ill., sold the home at 821 Indiana Lane to Avrom and Janet Posner, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,122 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 2015.

Dolphin Tower

Anthony and Helga Saunders, of Dorset, United Kingdom, sold their Unit 16-H condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Robert Wermelskirchen, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,390 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $75,500 in 1978.

Sapphire Heights

Matthew McLendon sold his home at 4796 Eastchester Drive to Graham Kukla, of Sarasota, for $345,000. Built in 1962, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,727 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2010.

Pelican Cove

Holly Sethness, trustee, sold the Unit 107 condominium at 1529 Pelican Point Drive to Barbara Bergman, trustee, of Sarasota, for $330,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,216 square feet of living area.

South Gate

Rebecca Zogg, of Sarasota, sold her home at 3003 Tangelo Drive to Mike and Lisa Evans, of Sarasota, for $329,900. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,754 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $117,000 in 1993.

Homecroft

Samuel and Anna Fisher, of Kinzers, Pa., sold their home at 3463 Bimini St. to Clair and Mary Jane Garman, of Manheim, Pa., for $328,000. Built in 2008, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,240 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $100,000 in 1999.

Levi and Rebecca Esh, of Newburg, Pa., sold their home at 3535 Estrada St. to David and Mary Glick, of Mount Joy, Pa., for $261,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 955 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $80,000 in 1993.

Phillippi Landings

Gina Montes, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 304 condominium at 1921 Monte Carlo Drive to Donald Stegeman, of Cincinnati, for $295,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,706 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $579,000 in 2006.

Gulf Gate

Norman Hansen sold his home at 3057 Markridge Road to Edward Gaffney and Suzanne Brockmann Gaffney, of Framingham, Mass., for $270,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,558 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $152,500 in 2011.

Bonnie Rodriguez sold the home at 3011 Post Road to Graeme Brown and Laura Corbett, of Sarasota, for $257,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,596 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $90,000 in 1984.

Ashton Lakes

Janet Michalets and Jonathan Anderson, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 5647 condominium at 5647 Ashton Way to Dutcha Davis, of Dayton, Ohio, for $265,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,560 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $159,900 in 1995.

Pinehurst Park

Carol Osterman and Michael Newman, of Osprey, sold their home at 2121 Pinehurst St. to Janice Gordon Goodrich Gerson, trustee, of Lebanon, Ind., for $262,900. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,752 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $226,900 in 2004.

Baywood Colony Villas

Jack Holdstein sold his Unit 22 condominium at 5811 Tidewood Ave. to Sue McConnell, trustee, of Sarasota, for $262,500. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,272 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $59,500 in 1978.

Forest Hills

Halya Williams, of Alamogordo, N.M., sold her home at 4388 Foremere Place to Michael and Jennifer Christman, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,653 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $77,300 in 2008.

Loma Linda Park

Elizabeth Wigelsworth sold her home at 2345 Temple St. to WTEM 2225 LLC for $242,000. Built in 1954, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,406 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $182,200 in 2004.

South Gate Village Green

Alvin and Rebecca Yoder, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1017 condominium at 3303 Westerly Lane to Marshall Mennenga and Betty Mennenga, trustees, of Oregon, Wis., for $236,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,419 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $173,000 in 2015.

Addition to Vamo

Nena and Court Hoyle sold their home at 1708 Wharf Road to Glenn and Virginia Saiger, of Sarasota, for $235,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,135 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $107,000 in 2009.

Central Park

Barry and Deborah Cox, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 335 condominium at 850 S. Tamiami Trail to Kirk Kristlibas, of Sarasota, for $230,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,224 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2007.

La Linda Terrace

James Westerdale, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2135 Arlington St. to Bradley and Nancy Dorrill, of Sarasota, for $230,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,517 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $116,800 in 1998.

Tropical Shores

WFlower LLC sold the home at 1685 Joyce St. to Lee Lambert and Christopher Lambert, trustees, of Sarasota, for $229,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,304 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $162,000 in 2013.

South Gate Manor

Sergio Lourenco, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2721 Croton Ave. to Philip Warman II, trustee, of Sarasota, for $227,000. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,272 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $99,500 in 2010.

Rustic Lodge

Laura Hudman, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2431 Prospect St. to Anthony and Gail Davidson, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, for $219,000. Built in 1956, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 774 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $110,000 in 2011.

Hyde Park Terrace

Gulf of Mexico Properties LLC sold the home at 2916 Edgewood Lane to Angel Rizo and Ronald Woods, of Sarasota, for $216,500. Built in 1946, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 861 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $90,000 in 2015.

Bellevue Terrace

Christopher and Melissa Magnuson, of N. Port, sold their home at 704 S. Lockwood Ridge Road to Freddie and Kathryn May, of Sarasota, for $215,000. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,747 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $69,000 in 2009.

Madison Park

Miguel Capo, of Sarasota, sold his home at 4912 Camphor Ave. to Chamika Warnakulasuriya, of Bradenton, for $215,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,279 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 2016.

Phillippi Gardens

Kathy Shepard, of Punta Gorda, sold her home at 5629 Antietam Drive to 5629 Antietam Drive LLC for $215,000. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,422 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $167,300 in 2008.

SIESTA KEY

Revised Siesta

Sharon Carole, of Nokomis, sold her home at 3935 Shell Road to Greg and Michelle Olson, of Sarasota, for $3.5 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,471 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $4 million in 2008.

Siesta Properties Inc.

Jan Lungmus and John Lungmus Jr., trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7247 Turnstone Road to Robert Steinmetz and Nancy Steinmetz, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $1,545,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,163 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $352,500 in 1995.

Siesta Beach

Chard and Angela Corbin sold their home at 5040 Commonwealth Drive to Marc and Tammie Baker, of Sarasota, for $1.46 million. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,812 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.22 million in 2012.

Edward Gaffney and Suzanne Brockmann Gaffney sold two properties at 622 Treasure Boat Way to Frank and Carol Tuzzolino, of Buffalo, N.Y., for $680,000. The first property was built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,700 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2008, it has one bedroom, one bath and 544 square feet of living area.

Sarasota Beach

William and Diana Radek, of Naperville, Ill., sold their home at 5440 Avenida Del Mare to Robert Bernier and Karen Morin, of Madison, Wis., for $865,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,705 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $745,000 in 2012.

Melvin Chrostowski, trustee, sold the home at 92 Island Circle to Jonathan and Alison Mammana, of Sarasota, for $817,500. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,948 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $377,000 in 1994.

Beach Villas at the Oasis

Gregory and Kim Peterson, of Mount Juliet, Tenn., sold their Unit 304 condominium at 304 Calle Miramar to Kevin and Jean Kilbane, of Rocky River, Ohio, and Bryan Kilbane, of Cleveland, Ohio, for $860,000. Built in 2009, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,520 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2009.

Gulf and Bay Club

Valkina LLC sold the Unit 409 condominium at 5760 Midnight Pass Road to Real Estate Parking Co. for $765,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,361 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 1991.

Crystal Sands

BEV’s Place LLC sold the Unit 208 condominium at 6300 Midnight Pass Road to 2756-0028 Quebec Inc. for $700,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,271 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $192,000 in 2013.

Peppertree Bay

Justin Piccillo, Personal Representative, Anne Sorrentino and Ann Sorrentino, of Belmar, N.J., sold the Unit 202A condominium at 1080 W. Peppertree Lane to Kenneth Angel and Patricia Angel, trustees, of Parkland, for $420,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,163 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $17,000 in 1984.

Fioreco Ltd. sold the Unit 225-A condominium at 6040 E. Peppertree Way to Jeffrey Mahloch and Sharon Mahloch, trustee, of Sarasota, for $370,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,180 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $49,500 in 1977.

Twin Oak Pond

Jonathan and Alice Mammana and Nancy Mammana sold their home at 5234 S. Winding Way to Justin Estes, of Sarasota, for $420,000. Built in 1964, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,308 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $349,000 in 2015.

Siesta Beach House

Brian Gorman and Cheryl Sublette, trustees, of Chicago, sold the Unit 305 condominium at 5950 Midnight Pass Road to Alex and Tatyana Ferdman, of Springfield, N.J., for $396,000. Built in 1957, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 988 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $55,900 in 1978.

White Sands Village

Alison Ponce, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 1020 condominium at 5637 Midnight Pass Road to Daniel Beaudoin, of N. Reading, Mass., for $335,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,012 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,300 in 2014.

PALMER RANCH

Sandhill Preserve

Alfred Henke and Sandra Hagenbrock, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5425 Sundew Drive to Wendy Brayman, trustee, of Amherst, N.H., for $620,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,368 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $462,800 in 2014.

Turtle Rock

Balazs Szabo, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4814 Sweetmeadow Circle to Sharon Wasik, of Sarasota, for $540,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,787 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $490,000 in 2004.

Vladislav and Sophia Taraso, of Cherry Hill, N.J., sold their home at 8507 Park Shore Lane to James Kin Wing Li and Marilyn Chin, of Chelmsford, Mass., for $510,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,494 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $445,000 in 2012.

Eric Polinsky and Gabriela Lodeiro Polinsky, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5107 Far Oak Circle to Michael and Margaret Brenner, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,607 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2011.

Orasa and Vuthichai Kriengkraipetch, of Olympia, Wash., sold their home at 7949 Meadow Rush Loop to Jeannine LaBarge, of Sarasota, for $330,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,126 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2002.

Isles of Sarasota

Howard and Susan Whinnery, of Ft. Myers, sold their home at 5909 Mariposa Lane to Francis Metcalfe and Linda Metcalfe, trustees, of Gilford, N.H., for $460,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,521 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $460,000 in 2007.

The Country Club of Sarasota

Steven Cameron, of Osprey, sold his home at 3935 Prairie Dunes Drive to Douglas and Ashley Horton, of Sarasota, for $395,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,480 square feet of living area.

Mara Villa II

William and Diane Hetherington, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1 condominium at 7251 Regina Royale Blvd. to William and Bernadette Sex, of Shrewsbury, Mass., for $386,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 2,175 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2001.

Villagewalk

Yvon and Carole Charlebois, of Quebec, Canada, sold their home at 7619 Pesaro Drive to Dolores Schuler, of Sarasota, for $330,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $232,200 in 2003.

Wendy Brayman, trustee, sold the home at 5398 Bergamo Ave. to Leslie and Rebecca Freed, of Sarasota, for $318,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $218,900 in 2010.

Fausto and Ameila Capote sold their home at 7669 Bergamo Ave. to Polly Gannon, of Sarasota, for $290,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $242,800 in 2008.

Mara Villa

Ron and Simona Handley, trustees, of McKinney, Texas, sold the Unit 66 condominium at 7350 Regina Royale Blvd. to David and Mary Cobb, of Morristown, N.J., for $310,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,666 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,000 in 2010.

Stoneybrook Veranda Greens North

Leon and Dolores Piasecki sold their Unit 2115 condominium at 9480 High Gate Drive to Dennis and Elizabeth Richmond, of Sarasota, for $228,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,333 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $136,700 in 1997.

Pinestone at Palmer Ranch

John Evershed and Sheila Burgess, trustees, of Kent, United Kingdom, sold the Unit 1821 condominium at 4230 Castelbridge Lane to Sanjeev and Hilary Phukan, of Bemidji, Minn., for $225,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,604 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $192,500 in 2003.

Stoneybrook Arbor Greens

Ian and Margo Sinclair, of St. Andrew, Scotland, sold their Unit 2524 condominium at 4645 Tower Hill Lane to Mary Guy, trustee, and Jeffrey Jones, of Bloomington, Ind., for $200,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,310 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $114,600 in 1998.

OSPREY

Sorrento Shores

Carlos and Cecilia Aponte, of Austin, Texas, sold their home at 230 Van Gogh Drive to Victor and Michele Sabattini, of Osprey, for $685,000. Built in 1966, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,581 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $545,000 in 2013.

The Woodlands at Rivendell

Moshe Yohann, of Lakewood Ranch, sold his home at 820 Placid Lake Drive to Joseph and Marla Ayette, of Osprey, for $620,000. Built in 2002, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,938 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2014.

Hilliard James, trustee, and Jane James, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1132 Mallard Marsh Drive to Bonnie Teschendorf, of Osprey, for $500,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,691 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,100 in 2000.

Cindy Caria and Joseph Lucente, of Venice, sold their home at 747 Fordingbridge Way to Howard and Kristen Terjesen, of Denver, for $400,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,226 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $328,000 in 2013.

Meridian IV at Oaks Preserve

Margaret Dillon and Barry Josephson, of Venice, sold their Unit 304 condominium at 409 N. Point Road to Murray Conerby, of Osprey, for $430,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,778 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2005.

Rivendell

Steven and Kay Adams, of Osprey, sold their home at 746 Shadow Bay Way to Ryan and Carrie Mach, of Osprey, for $425,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,321 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $406,000 in 2004.

Harms

Ernest and Carol Pierce, of Brandon, sold their home at 742 Harms Drive to I. George Zubal and Cherryl Watson, of E. Haven, Conn., for $275,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,293 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $69,800 in 1982.

NOKOMIS

Mission Valley Estates

Martin and Brenda Gerst, of Tampa, sold their home at 1340 Mission Valley Blvd. to Andrew Zarling, of Nokomis, for $349,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,852 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $140,000 in 1996.

Sorrento Woods

Anthony O’Keefe, Lucy Saad and Dale Saad, of Cotuit, Mass., sold their home at 1053 Derian Place to Robert Goerke, of Nokomis, for $281,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,718 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2014.