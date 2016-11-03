Casey Key home sells for $3.2 million

A home on Casey Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Howard Goode, trustee, of Northbrook, Ill., sold the home at 2120 Casey Key Road to Michael Cronin, trustee, of Nokomis, for $3.2 million. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 5,464 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,005,000 in 1991.

SARASOTA

Palm Place

Michael and Susan McCarty, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 601 condominium at 755 S. Palm Ave. to Richard Altman, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1.25 million. Built in 1983, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,604 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,000 in 1990.

Fisherman’s Bay

Andrew and Norma Guenther, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8834 Fishermans Bay Drive to Kathryn Kaplan, of Sarasota, for $750,000. Built in 1994, it has six bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,422 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 1995.

One Hundred Central

Bibiane Allard, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit F512 condominium at 100 Central Ave. to Wolfgang and Charlotte Triebnig, of Sarasota, for $750,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,532 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $452,000 in 2005.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 105 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Brian Jellison, for the life of Marcia Ford, of Sarasota, for $708,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,546 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2006.

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 1122 condominium at 1299 Tamiami Trail to Rose Tomason, of Sarasota, for $639,000. Built in 2003, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 1,194 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $510,000 in 2004.

Poinsettia Park

RJJM LLC sold the home at 1908 Oleander St. to Madge Taylor and Virginia Scott, trustees, of Palmetto, for $650,000. Built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,996 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $505,000 in July.

Rivo at Ringling

Barbara Standish, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 809 condominium at 1771 Ringling Blvd. to Carol Cohen, of Sarasota, for $522,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,442 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $547,000 in 2006.

Condominium on the Bay

Philip and Donna Mangione, of Greenwich, R.I., sold their Unit 316 condominium at 988 Blvd. of the Arts to Lelia Palmieri, of Narragansett, R.I., for $498,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,555 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $324,000 in 2011.

Aqualane Estates

Michael and Debra Lynch, Justin Smith and Rachel Smith, of Atlanta, sold their home at 1730 Stanford Lane to Warren and Tara Middleton, of Sarasota, for $485,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,317 square feet of living area.

Granada

David Watkins, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1641 Fortuna St. to Patricia Hamm, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 1925, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,284 square feet of living area.

The Royal St. Andrew

Robert and Kathryn DeMarco, of McDonough, Ga., sold their Unit 204 condominium at 555 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Wayne and Linda Stevenson, of Sarasota, for $368,500. Built in 1969, it has one bedroom, one bath and 1,046 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2014.

Dolphin Tower

Interco Management Inc. sold the Unit 8-E condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to James Toale, of Sarasota, for $365,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $30,000 in 2012.

Paver Park Estates

IDiA Group Development LLC sold the home at 2554 E. Paulstan Court to James and Aimee Boorman, of Sarasota, for $338,000. Built in 1952, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,815 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $103,500 in 2015.

Pelican Cove

Leonard and Alice Hawrilenko, of Pensacola, sold their Unit 105 condominium at 1529 Pelican Point Drive to Joel Gordon and Melissa Wenig, of Sarasota, for $370,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,320 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $135,000 in 1991.

Landings South

Kathleen Lyden, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 201 condominium at 1614 Starling Drive to Valoree Vargo and William Baft, of Hudson, Ohio, for $335,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,775 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $212,000 in 2012.

Gulf Gate East

Donna Covington, trustee, of Nokomis, sold the home at 6567 Waterford Circle to Vito and Tamblyn Abrusci and Alyssa Abrusci, of Sevierville, Tenn., for $318,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,730 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $162,500 in 1991.

Wells Fargo Bank, trustee, sold the home at 6684 Easton Drive to Dana Blatti and Edward Sienko, of Sarasota, for $285,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,794 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $293,900 in 2004.

Francine Santacroce, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3659 Kingston Blvd. to L.K. Derigo, trustee, of Sarasota, for $235,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,797 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $163,000 in 1995.

Orange Park Gardens of Orange Park

Wilbur Schwambach, of Bradenton, sold the home at 2941 S. Shade Ave. to Mark and Leokadia Sarason, of Sarasota, for $315,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,698 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $35,000 in 1989.

Gulf Gate

Elizabeth Jupp Nett and Mary Jupp Buchmann, of Woburn, Mass., sold their home at 6747 Keystone Drive to Elena Petrova and Michael Amstutz, of Sarasota, for $288,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,578 square feet of living area.

Cathy Brannan, of Sarasota, sold her home at 3076 Gulf Gate Drive to Christopher and Cecilia Meskers, of Scottsdale, Ariz., for $245,000. Built in 1965, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,414 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,000 in 2001.

Shelba Cochran, of Ann Arbor, Mich., sold the home at 2810 Safe Harbor Circle to Melissa Ralph, of Sarasota, for $225,000. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,322 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $203,000 in 2015.

The Landings Carriage House

Carolyn Miller, trustee, of Longwood, sold the Unit 49 condominium at 1720 S. Kestral Park Way to Cameron Cox, Scott Tingley and Deborah Tingley, of Sarasota, for $279,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $106,000 in 1987.

Westlake Estates

Marsha Burnstein, of Sarasota, sold her home at 5446 Creeping Hammock Drive to Russell Moore and Laura Braddock, of Sarasota, for $275,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,851 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $107,500 in 1992.

Woodbridge Estates

Gregory Creech and Brett Stolson, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 55 condominium at 2635 Moss Oak Drive to Sandra Walsh, trustee, of Sarasota, for $260,000. Built in 1989, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,985 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $174,000 in 2013.

Flora Villa

William and Lisa Jo Pierce, of Leesville, S.C., sold their home at 4554 Nelson Ave. to Steven Leavitt and Jillian Freed, of Sarasota, for $259,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,140 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $67,300 in 1993.

Castel Del Mare

Michael Devore, of Palos Park, Ill., sold his Unit 201B condominium at 1638 Stickney Point Road to Sandra Scheel, of Elk Grove Village, Ill., for $245,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,416 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,000 in 2004.

Gulf Gate Woods

Sharron Albrecht, of Sumter, sold her home at 2833 Hardee Drive to Charlotte Pelletz, of Sarasota, for $235,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,021 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $124,900 in 1987.

Petrecca Terrace

Carol Seguin, of Petersburg, Ill., sold her home at 8907 Phyliss Ave. to Matthew Seguin, of Sarasota, for $225,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,340 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 2009.

Pine Tree Acres

Theresa and Robert Mowry, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2411 Valentine St. to Laura Neutzling, of Sarasota, for $225,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,275 square feet of living area.

Golden Acres

5911 Olive Ave Family Land Trust, William Farrell, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5911 Olive Ave. to Jeremy Crews and Salina Anderson, of Sarasota, for $218,000. Built in 1957, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,324 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $105,000 in 2015.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Gulf View

Edwina Schulman, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 801 condominium at 420 Beach Road to Magdalena Conway, trustee, of Sarasota, for $2 million. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,699 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.6 million in 2013.

Horizons West

Robert Schrage, of Ft. Thomas, Ky., sold his Unit 202 condominium at 6140 Midnight Pass Road to Fallon Management LLC for $830,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,296 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $610,000 in 2011.

Dolphin Bay

Edward and Carol Axelrod, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 304 condominium at 1280 Dolphin Bay Way to Eric Mueller and Ruth Mueller, trustees, of Arlington Heights, Ill., for $725,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,840 square feet of living area.

The Place 450

Susan Chamberlain, trustee, and James Chamberlain, of Roscoe, Ill., sold the Unit 5 condominium at 450 Beach Road to Brylev Developments LLC for $700,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,515 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 1991.

Midnight Cove

Mark Burns, trustee, of Orland Park, Ill., sold the Unit 621 condominium at 6318 Midnight Cove Road to Ida Boggs, of Macon, Ill., for $590,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,720 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $125,000 in 1982.

Ocean View

Samuel Mathis, trustee, and Hannah Spencer, of Cumberland, Maine, sold the home at 8230 Midnight Pass Road to Michelle Blair, of Stamford, Conn., for $550,000. Built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,744 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $213,900 in 1993.

The Moorings

Darryl and Sharon Roush, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 2 condominium at 9052 Midnight Pass Road to Sandra Hildebrandt, of Floral Park, N.Y., for $430,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,251 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2010.

PALMER RANCH

Prestancia

Norman and Katherine Ferland, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4208 Boca Pointe Drive to Frederick and Anne Cooke, of Sarasota, for $849,000. Built in 1991, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,131 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $695,000 in 2012.

Turtle Rock

Jeffrey and Susan Apfelbaum, of Sunbury, Pa., sold their home at 4845 Hanging Moss Lane to Marc and Christine Lalande, of West Hartford, Conn., for $475,000. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,586 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2008.

The Hamptons

Melanie Cherillo, trustee, of Chocowinity, N.C., sold the home at 4981 Gardiners Bay Circle to Richard Luchs and Kathleen Harrington, of Crofton, Md., for $470,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,720 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $362,500 in 2002.

Villa D’Este

Russell and Vivian Beckwith, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4555 Las Brisas Lane to Katherine Ferland, of Sarasota, for $420,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,208 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $202,000 in 2013.

Betty Griggs, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4581 Las Brisas Lane to Allen and Maria Bone, of Sarasota, for $375,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 3,183 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $347,500 in 2001.

Deer Creek

David and Nancy Freund, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8512 Woodbriar Drive to Jerrold and Sharon Schoenholtz, of Sarasota, for $347,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,056 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2014.

Isles of Sarasota

James and Lynda Reep, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5882 Guarino Drive to Maxine Marron, of Stanfordville, N.Y., for $335,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,549 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $247,300 in 2012.

Frances DeVito, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2151 Burgos Drive to Robert and Shirley Adams, of Osprey, for $300,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,549 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $243,800 in 2009.

Lakeshore Village

Joseph and Theresa Santilli, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 110 condominium at 3852 Wilshire Circle W. to Samuel Ricotta, of Brocton, N.Y., for $268,500. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,884 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $110,600 in 1985.

Arielle on Palmer Ranch

Brian Dokis and Isable Pinheiro, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 2204 condominium at 6967 Prosperity Circle to Anthony and Eran Meilinger, of Wind Gap, Pa., for $245,200. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,554 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $203,000 in 2013.

Westwoods at Sunrise Country Club

Marjorie Cline, trustee, of Tampa, sold the Unit 19 condominium at 6875 Approach Road to Foglio Enterprises LLC for $230,000. Built in 1989, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,794 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $133,900 in 1989.

Pinestone at Palmer Ranch

Anthony and Eran Meilinger, of Wind Gap, Pa., sold their Unit 612 condominium at 8380 Wingate Drive to Jacqueline Marrison, of Ontario, Canada, for $228,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,068 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $224,900 in 2005.

Village Des Pins II

Warren and Louis Bennett sold their Unit 147 condominium at 3647 Yellow Pine Court to Brian Lazarus and Mary Lazarus, of Ontario, Canada, for $218,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,353 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $139,000 in 2003.

OSPREY

The Villas at Osprey Harbor Village

Edward Balchunas, of Venice, sold his Unit E2 condominium at 14021 Bellagio Way to Sheila Benedict, trustee, of New Brighton, Minn., for $580,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,190 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $480,000 in 2012.

Bay Pointe Vista II

Celine Kovass, trustee, of Boardman, Ohio, sold the Unit 402 condominium at 232 Hidden Bay Drive to Orlando and Cheryl Gallegos, of Osprey, for $420,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,750 square feet of living area.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento Woods

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. sold the home at 1092 Derian Place to Marvin and Cynthia Griffin, of Nokomis, for $290,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,940 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2005.

Blackburn Shores

Michael and Elizabeth Blahnik, of Nokomis, sold their home at 400 Waterside Lane to Jason and Nikole Andrews, of Nokomis, for $220,000. Built in 1980, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,603 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $299,900 in 2012.

Sorrento Inlet

Valdrien and Roseline Bosse, of New Brunswick, Canada, sold their Unit 738 condominium at 738 Sorrenot Inlet to Mark Price and LaShawn Krom, of La Mesa, Calif., for $205,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,485 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $19,700 in 2013.