Siesta Key home sells for $9 million

A home sale in a luxury Siesta Key neighborhood marks the largest residential transaction of the year in Sarasota, Michael Saunders & Co. announced today.

The gulf-front home at 7858 Sanderling Road sold for $9 million. The real estate company did not disclose details on the buyer.

The Asian-inspired Sanderling Club home overlooks a lagoon.

The 9,383-square-foot home, highlighted by an Asian-inspired design, sits on a two-acre property in the Sanderling Club. An earlier $11.8 million home sale in the same Siesta neighborhood represents the biggest sale in Sarasota County since 2013, Michael Saunders & Co. said in a release.

“This record sale demonstrates once again the demand for prime waterfront properties with magnificent views and stunning architecture,” said Michael Saunders, the company’s founder and CEO, in the release. “Discerning buyers from around the world continue to be drawn to this compelling combination.”

Michael Saunders & Co. said the interior of the home was configured to take advantage of the proximity to the beach.

Realtors Mel and Jan Goldsmith represented and marketed the property.