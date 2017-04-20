 Skip to main content
Michael Saunders and Stephanie Anton, executive vice president of Luxury Portfolio International

Local realtors lunch at Serenissima

Joan Dickinson, Marie Monsky, Michael Moulton and Beth Afflebach all of Michael Saunders & Company. Moulton is the listing agent on Serenissima.

Charlotte Hedge and Judie Berger of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Carol Cohen of Michael Saunders & Company and Katie Moulton

The dining room features a Venetian mural on one wall.

Karen Greco and Drayton Saunders of Michael Saunders & Company

Jennifer Bluhm and Richard Perlman of Michael Saunders & Company

A living room off the front foyer boasts a bar, sitting area and table.

Jennifer Linehan and Linda Driggs of Michael Saunders & Company

Rudi Weiss of Charity & Weiss International Realty LLC, Kim Burns and Ed Bertha

Jen Horvat and Pam Ali of Michael Saunders & Company

Kelly Quigley and Rinat Sikdar of Michael Saunders & Company

Jim and Donna Soda of The Soda Group of Premier Sotheby’s

The mansion has six bedrooms and additional leisure rooms.

Mary Kelly, Jane Gowarty and Bob Glaser of Smith and Associates Real Estate, Stephanie Anton of Luxury Portfolio International and Michael Saunders

Bruce Myer of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate and Louis Wery of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Serenissima is located at 845 Longboat Club Road behind the gates of The Resort at the Longboat Key Club.

The six- bedroom mansion is listed for $26.5 million, a record listing price for Manatee, Sarasota and Charlotte counties.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

When walking up the steps of Serenissima, it’s hard not to imagine walking into a Venetian castle. Open the front doors, and the grand foyer exudes the same elegance.

The dining room to the left, with gold accents, features a mural of the Grand Canal in Venice. Beyond the foyer, a leisure room boasts inviting couches and a view of the sparkling blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

This is the scene area real estate agents dined against on April 20 during a private Italian-inspired lunch hosted by Michael Saunders & Company at the 35,200 square-foot mansion on Longboat Key.

Serenissima, which means “most serene” in Italian, is an ode to the renaissance of Venice. The mansion features six bedrooms, six full and two half bathrooms, direct beachfront access, a master chef’s kitchen, home theater and ten-car garage.

Michael Moulton of Michael Saunders & Company is the listing agent and broker-associate for the property. The property is listed at $26.5 million.

During the lunch, Stephanie Anton, the executive vice president of Luxury Portfolio International shared her thoughts on affluent buyers in today’s market and Michael Saunders, founder and CEO of Michael Saunders & Company, gave a local and regional luxury market update.

