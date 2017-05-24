Sleepy Lagoon home sells for $3.1 million

A home in Sleepy Lagoon tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Donna Swan, trustee, sold the home at 6101 Gulf of Mexico Drive to John and Jessica Glover, of Sewickley, Pa., for $3.1 million. Built in 1945, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,454 square feet of living area.

The Castillian

Ronald and Tamara Harden, of Villa Hills, Ky., sold their Unit 506 condominium at 4525 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Alice Weston, trustee, of Cincinnati, for $1,275,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,738 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $700,000 in 2013.

Bird Key

Trevor and Silvia Dolan, of Sarasota, sold their home at 430 Pheasant Way to Gregory and Shelly Mikesell, of Sarasota, for $817,500. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,004 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $475,000 in 2012.

Emerald Pointe South

Alan and Barbara Dickinson sold their Unit 3 condominium at 1905 Harbour Links Circle to Anthony and Patricia Crincoli, of Longboat Key, for $650,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,376 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $630,000 in 2016.

Lido Ambassador

Carolyn Blitz, of New York City, sold the Unit 111 condominium at 800 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Joseph and Sharon Finizio, of Bethesda, Md., for $625,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,125 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $650,000 in 2016.

The Players Club III

George Paterson, of Ontario, Canada, sold his Unit 403 condominium at 1445 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Susan Bassett-Klauber, of Longboat Key, for $547,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,544 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $212,000 in 1990.

Harbour Villa Club at the Buccaneer

Frank Bijnens and Murielle Bollen, of Ottsville, Pa., sold their Unit 306 condominium at 615 Dream Island Road to Thomas and Catherine Crowley, of Pasadena, Md., for $390,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,293 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2014.

Casa Del Mar

Ray Campbell & Associates Ltd. sold the Unit 9A condominium at 4621 Gulf of Mexico Drive to KDGJW LLC for $355,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 900 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $70,000 in 1979.

Lido Regency

Maria Rodriguez, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 4-F condominium at 1700 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Sam Malmoud Ghalieh, of Sarasota, for $280,000. Built in 1968, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 981 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2016.