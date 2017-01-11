Roger Pettingell ranks No. 1 in 2016 real estate

Not only is Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate’s Roger Pettingell the top-ranked individual agent in Sarasota County for the fifth consecutive year, but in 2016, he also ranked No. 1 in real estate sales in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

According to the Multiple Listing Service’s 2016 Agent Awards Report, Pettingell closed 66 sales in 2016 with a total sales volume of $77.54 million, up from the $72 million he sold in 2015. He credits his success to what he calls the marketing machine — five full-time employees who support him.

Top 10 These agents ranked in the top 10 for total volume in the 2016 MLS year-end report for Sarasota and Manatee counties. 1. Roger Pettingell, Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate, $77.54 million 2. Nicole Caldwell, Neal Communities Realty Inc., $77.39 million 3. Amy Drake, Property Perspectives Inc., $72.22 million 4. Judy Kepecz-Hays and Buky Team, Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate, $61.18 million 5. Kim Ogilvie, Michael Saunders & Co., $59.35 million 6. Bruce Myer, Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate, $47.12 million 7. Cheryl Loeffler, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, $47.04 million 8. Cliff Glansen, Flatfee.com, $46.78 million 9. Joel Schemmel Property Group, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, $43.52 million 10. The Ackerman Group, Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate, $41.32 million

“I’ve been here since 1983, so I kind of love seeing the progressions,” Pettingell said. “I’ve sold the same property three or four times, sometimes.”

Pettingell said his team, which consists of employees who specialize in such areas as internet marketing and customer support, can help personalize showings for a customer. He said he knows what works and can show that to buyers and sellers and continue to prove his results.

He is among the first Realtor to hold a Smart Home Certification and recently visited the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

“So year after year, I am reinventing myself … reinventing the edges,” he said. “At the core, what we’re doing is working, so I like that.”

He calls Sarasota County a small world with cutting-edge technology, but when he attends CES, he sees other technology that can further the county.

“Sharpening the sword and finding new things,” he said. That’s what keeps me going.”