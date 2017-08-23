Bird Key home sells for $3.05 million

A home in Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Jan Schneider, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 487 Meadow Lark Drive to Kenneth and Kathleen Moscone, of Sarasota, for $3.05 million. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,007 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $570,000 in 1983.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

Dale and Sherrie Cebert, of Tampa, sold their home at 593 Juan Anasco Drive to Patrick Nudo, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $1,899,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,882 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.6 million in 2008.

Paul and Janet Zipper sold their home at 511 De Narvaez Drive to Paul Zipper and Michelle Darido, of Tampa, for $610,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,712 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $370,000 in 2002.

The Players Club

Colin Barratt, of Yorkshire, United Kingdom, and Denise Barratt, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 506 condominium at 1485 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Stephen Campagnolo and Nancy Campagnolo, trustees, of Darien, Ill., for $825,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,823 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $801,000 in 2002.

Tangerine Bay Club

Mary Smith, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 424 condominium at 370 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Lewis Callahan III, of Longboat Key, for $800,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,350 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $749,000 in 2007.

John Ringling Estates

A.M.A. Enterprises LLC sold the home at 335 N. Washington Drive to Roy and Jamia Taylor, of Goshen, Ky., for $695,000. Built in 1959, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,758 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2010.

Grand Bay

Brian and Bobbie Sclar, of Woodsboro, Md., sold their Unit 641 condominium at 3070 Grand Bay Blvd. to Lawrence and Alice Levine, of Brookfield, Conn., for $665,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,270 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $640,000 in 2014.

L’Elegance on Lido Beach

Michael Nannes and Nancy Everett, of Bethesda, Md., sold their Unit B-909 condominium at 1800 Benjamin Franklin Drive to John and Carole Nannes, of Bethesda, Md., for $559,400. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,230 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,067,500 in 2011.

Islands West

Hemali Shah, of Winter Haven, sold the Unit 6-C condominium at 2525 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jeffrey and Judith Graff, of Whitehouse Station, N.J., for $550,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,468 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 1998.

Longbeach

Patricia Clark sold her home at 6917 Bayside Drive to Carol Clark, of Westport, Conn., for $410,000. Built in 1953, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,724 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 1989.

Bayport Beach and Tennis Club

Robert and Susan Ellis, trustees, of Kansas City, sold the Unit 608 condominium at 608 Bayport Way to Steven and Diana Mallery, of Charlotte, N.C., for $400,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $337,500 in 2014.

St. Judes Apartments

Harold Christensen, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 20 condominium at 729 St. Judes Drive S. to Stephanie Ross and Eugene Roderick, of Cincinnati, for $295,000. Built in 1966, it has one bedroom, one bath and 840 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2006.