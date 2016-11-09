John Ringling Estates home fetches $1,125,000

A home in John Ringling Estates tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. William and Jane Knapp, of Sarasota, sold their home at 44 S. Washington Drive to Andrew and Diane Kaslow, of Sarasota, for $1,125,000. Built in 1967, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,184 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $810,000 in 2013.

Country Club Shores

Leonard DiStefano, of Catskill, N.Y., sold the home at 571 Wedge Lane to Christopher Wright, of Elmhurst, Ill., for $925,000. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,265 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1 million in 2013.

John Ringling Estates

Bernard Weiss and Beverly Nero, of Pittsburgh, sold their home at 153 N. Adams Drive to Harry and Margaret Pascal, of Winnetka, Ill., for $767,000. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,500 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $615,000 in 2012.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

Paul and Karen Geck, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 672 Marbury Lane to Robert and Amy Spanos, of Longboat Key, for $720,000. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,100 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $288,000 in 2001.

Tarawitt Drive

Christopher Wright, of Elmhurst, Ill., sold his home at 750 Tarawitt Drive to William and Lindsey Brown, of Knoxville, Tenn., for $699,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,360 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,000 in 2008.

Beachplace II

William Dunbar and Martha Dunbar, trustees, of Terra Haute, Ind., sold the Unit 401 condominium at 1095 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jamie Rogers and William Pond, of Potomac, Md., for $558,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,172 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $224,000 in 1993.

Windward Bay

Richard Bossung, trustee, sold the Unit 202 condominium at 4700 Gulf of Mexico Drive to George and Cynthia Robinson, of Spotsylvania, Va., for $385,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,096 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2015.

Lido Harbour South

Meryl Hossfeld, of Strongsville, Ohio, sold his Unit 306 condominium at 2100 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Robert and Kelly Craig, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, for $300,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,057 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $140,000 in 1996.