Bay Isles home sells for $1.45 million

A home in Bay Isles tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Carla Rodriguez, of Sarasota, sold her home at 3571 Bayou Circle to John and Patricia Stitzel, of Windermere, for $1.45 million. Built in 1985, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $900,000 in 2010.

Bird Key

Patricia Heinzerling, of Sarasota, sold her home at 468 Meadow Lark Drive to Ronald Manganiello and Adrianna Paradiso, of Norwalk, Conn., for $1.4 million. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,778 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,000 in 1979.

Bay Isles

James and Valerie Brown, of Lakeland, Tenn., sold their home at 3231 Bayou Sound to Frank and Jo Ann Pack, of Naples, for $1.2 million. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,417 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.2 million in 2015.

Cedars East

Ronald and Patricia Davis, of Venice, sold their Units 19 and 20 condominiums at 824 Evergreen Way to David and Linda Green, of Longboat Key, for $900,000. Built in 1991, it has six bedrooms, four baths and 2,813 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 1997.

Country Club Shores

Thomas Bijou sold the home at 511 Putting Green Lane to Jeffrey and Tracy Tushar, of Longboat Key, for $900,000. Built in 1965, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,649 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $725,000 in 2016.

John Ringling Estates

Gerald and Krisztina Gilmartin, of Paxton, Mass., sold their home at 236 N. Blvd. of the Presidetns to Jean Parent, trustee, and David Parent, of Paxton, Mass., for $800,000. Built in 1951, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,754 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $625,000 in 2013.

Fairway Bay III

David Barkey, trustee, of Pembroke Pines, sold the Unit 548 condominium at 2110 Harbourside Drive to H. Ronald Northington, of Longboat Key, for $750,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,550 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,012,500 in 2007.

Seaplace

Wilbur Baumann and Lois Baumann, trustees, of Nashotah, Wis., sold the Unit T1-102-C condominium at 2063 Gulf of Mexico Drive to James and Nathalie Diener, of Longboat Key, for $687,500. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 1994.

Joseph and Mindy Shapiro, of Middlesex, N.J., sold their Unit G6-305-G condominium at 1955 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Paul and Colette Peterson, of Columbus, Ohio, for $435,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,068 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2014.

Gulf Front

Margaret and Roy Williams, trustees, of Warren, Ohio, sold the Unit 204 condominium at 5201 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jeffrey Narrow and Betty Vargas-Narrow, of Lithia, for $624,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,184 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $505,000 in 2012.

Islander Club of Longboat

Thomas MacDonald and Kathleen MacDonald, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 23-S condominium at 2295 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Mark and Cathlin Graff, of Clermont, for $575,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,235 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $575,000 in 2016.

Buttonwood Cove

Richard and Elizabeth Epstein, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 301 condominium at 3630 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Douglas and Diane Garback, of Manasquan, N.J., for $500,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,486 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $480,000 in 2013.

The Ambassador on Lido Beach

Wayne and Lois Swearingen, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 206 condominium at 800 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Steven Anderson and Kim Ferraro, of New Berlin, Wis., for $485,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,150 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,500 in 1998.

Longbeach at Longboat Key

Stewart Pollock, of Sarasota, sold his home at 6825 Hughes St. to Anthony Saltalamacchia and Elizabeth Steinbugler, of Verona, N.J., for $400,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,208 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $140,000 in 1995.

Lido Towers

George and Mary O’Keefe, of Goshen, N.Y., sold their Unit 602 condominium at 1001 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Kurt Augustine Julia Kesada, of New York City, for $385,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,224 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $390,000 in 2004.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

Edwin and Mary Ortiz, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 155 condominium at 548 Spanish Drive N. to Susan England, of Lake Mary, for $370,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,357 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2013.

The Presidential

Gerald and Delphine Roosen, of Livonia, Mich., sold their Unit 303 condominium at 845 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Mark and Debra Pratt, of Columbus, Ind., for $350,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 991 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $92,000 in 1985.

Whitney Beach

Gretchen Carlson and Laura Kling, of Clermont, sold their Unit 110 condominium at 6700 Gulf of Mexico Drive to William and Patricia Connor, of W. Babylon, N.Y., for $315,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,025 square feet of living area.

Barbara Baron, of Santa Rosa, Calif., sold the Unit 167 condominium at 6750 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Gayl Ann Underwood, trustee, of Hamilton, Ohio, for $227,500. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 936 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2006.