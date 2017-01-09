 Skip to main content
Robert Goldfarb and Beth Uffner

Two art forms collide to create A Celebration of Two Worlds: Music and Dance

Nancy Gold and Bruce Lehman

The ballroom was full for the event at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota on Jan. 8.

Dorsey and Tim Dumas

Cara and Sean Keenan

Composer and pianist Lake Heggie accompanies Frederica von Stade, mezzo-soprano.

Rick Bertoni and Edward Barnes

Gudrun and Jorgen Graugaard with Peggy Allen and Steven Dixon

Servers with trays full of champagne awaited attendees Jan. 8 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Javier and Ana Suarez

Laura Shukovsky and Kim Cornetet

The ballroom was adorned in white Jan. 8 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Mercedes O’Connor and Nancy Chiswick

Nancy Detert and Julie Harris

The ballroom was adorned in white Jan. 8 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Sona Degann, Genevieve Geyser, David Degann and Lew Geyser

Jenni and Mario Messina

Frederica von Stade, mezzo-soprano, performs for attendees at dinner.

Ernest Kretzmer and Dorathea Sandland

Tina and Rick Lieberman with Sandy Rau

Frederica von Stade, mezzo-soprano, poses after performing for attendees at dinner.

Sally Schule, Kate Honea and Deb Coleman

Joy Norwood, Patricia Caswell, Gerri Aaron and Marvin Albert

Sarasota Orchestra members Margot Zarzyka, Shawna Trost, Jeanie Phelan and Nadine Trudell perform during the champagne reception.

Prominent members of both the Sarasota and the American performing arts community at large were seated at the head table.

Val Gill and Lyn Kayser

Baritone Jaremiah Smith performs for attendees during dinner.

Co-Chairwomen Audrey Robbins and Lynda Doery

Stephanie Sundine and Don Friedman

Baritone Jaremiah Smith serenades Shanon Roher-Phillips.

Maureen Steiner, Karol Foss and Hillary Steele

Mica Olson and Tony Natale

Bill Chapman, Mark Pritchett, Gina Taylor and Judy Cahn

Sarasota Ballet Chair Hillary Steele and Sarasota Ballet Director Iain Webb

Pat Kenny, Monique and Shane Chalke, Anne Kenny and Friends of the Sarasota Ballet President Janice Kunkel

Nancy and Jack Rozance

Scott George and Ida Zito

The unique event featured performers from American Ballet Theatre and the Metropolitan Opera on Jan. 8.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Servers with shiny silver trays full of freshly poured champagne awaited attendees Jan. 8 as they climbed off the bus and made their way to the lobby outside The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota ballroom. The guests came from the Sarasota Opera House, where they were treated to a performance unlike any they had seen before.

A Celebration of Two Worlds: Music and Dance was a fusion of dance and opera — a whirlwind of performance art that included mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade, composer and pianist Jake Heggie, principals of American Ballet Theatre Marcelo Gomes, Gillian Murphy and Daniil Simkin and several Sarasota Ballet dancers performing Graziano's “In a State of Weightlessness.”

Several attendees enjoyed the performances so much that they continued to discuss them well into the pre-dinner champagne reception.

After the reception, guests were seated for salad, but it wasn’t long before they were surprised with two more performances — one by mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade and another by baritone Jaremiah Smith, who sang a special serenade to attendee Shanon Roher-Phillips.

