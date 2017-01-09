Two art forms collide to create A Celebration of Two Worlds: Music and Dance

Servers with shiny silver trays full of freshly poured champagne awaited attendees Jan. 8 as they climbed off the bus and made their way to the lobby outside The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota ballroom. The guests came from the Sarasota Opera House, where they were treated to a performance unlike any they had seen before.

A Celebration of Two Worlds: Music and Dance was a fusion of dance and opera — a whirlwind of performance art that included mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade, composer and pianist Jake Heggie, principals of American Ballet Theatre Marcelo Gomes, Gillian Murphy and Daniil Simkin and several Sarasota Ballet dancers performing Graziano's “In a State of Weightlessness.”

Several attendees enjoyed the performances so much that they continued to discuss them well into the pre-dinner champagne reception.

After the reception, guests were seated for salad, but it wasn’t long before they were surprised with two more performances — one by mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade and another by baritone Jaremiah Smith, who sang a special serenade to attendee Shanon Roher-Phillips.