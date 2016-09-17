Tucker B. heads off to sea

On Sept. 16, Mote Marine Laboratory released a loggerhead sea turtle into the gulf. The turtle, named Tucker B., was brought to Mote on May 22 and was rehabilitated for four months.

When originally brought to mote, Tucker B. suffered old, minor wounds on its head and shell and was covered in barnacles and algae. Tucker was also lethargic and wouldn’t eat. After gaining weight and looking healthier overall, Mote was able to medically clear him for release.

