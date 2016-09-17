 Skip to main content
Mote Marine staff and interns carefully remove Tucker B. the sea turtle from the truck.

Tucker B. heads off to sea

Before being released off Maggie Hughes, Abby Duncan and Weston Spoon place the turtle on the ground.

Weston Spoon, Abby Duncan, Maggie Hughes, Jenna Rouse place the turtle on the ground before its release.

Tucker B. was named by students at Bradenton Christian School after they fundraised for Mote’s Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital.

Weston Spoon, Abby Duncan, Dr. Adrienne Atkins, Jeremy Waters, Jenna Rouse and Lynne Byrd carry Tucker B. closer to the water.

Tucker B. took a few minutes before warming up to the water.

Lynne Byrd, Mote’s Rehabilitation and Medical Care Coordinator, gives Tucker B. a pep talk.

Jenna Rouse and Lynn Byrd wait for Tucker B. to start moving toward the water. When he didn’t, they moved him a little closer.

Tucker B. greets the tide as it rolls toward him on Sept. 16. He was found on May 22 in Boca Grande and went through rehab at Mote.

Tucker B. strokes in the tide and gets used to the water before heading out into the gulf.

Tucker B. takes a turn while he contemplates his return to the gulf.

Tucker B. takes a turn while he contemplates his return to the gulf.

Mote staff and interns carry Tucker B. further into the water.

Jenna Rouse watches as Tucker B. heads out into deeper water.

Jenna Rouse watches as Tucker B. heads out into deeper water.

Tucker B. left a wake as he swam out into the gulf.

Top row: Kathy McClure, Lisa Fultz, Warren Watters, Lisa Kinsella, Rebeccah Hazelkorn, Dr. Adrienne Atkins, Jenna Rouse, Lynne Byrd, Tara Murtagh and Weston Spoon. Bottom row: Interns Abby Duncan, Lizzie Johnson, Nikki Lukens and Maggie Hughes

The subadult loggerhead turtle was found on May 22 and has spent the last four months at Mote Marine's Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

On Sept. 16, Mote Marine Laboratory released a loggerhead sea turtle into the gulf. The turtle, named Tucker B., was brought to Mote on May 22 and was rehabilitated for four months.

When originally brought to mote, Tucker B. suffered old, minor wounds on its head and shell and was covered in barnacles and algae. Tucker was also lethargic and wouldn’t eat. After gaining weight and looking healthier overall, Mote was able to medically clear him for release.

For the full story, click here.

