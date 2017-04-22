 Skip to main content
Guests carried their Champagne to their tables, a silent auction or to mingle with other guests.

Tropical touch for charity

Amy Webb, of It Works Global, fills up on appetizers.

Ray and Jamie Aymerich, of Sarasota

Braden River Lakes' Diane and Don Vollmer

Ron and Joy Beck, of Lakewood Ranch, pose for a quick fundraiser picture.

Sharon McFadden, founder of The Jacob Foundation, wears the tropical theme.

Clockwise from front left are Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine pharmacy students: Kassandra Castro, Shelly Kearns, Frankie Shairali, Mary Kayat, Natasha Sullivan and Lauren Mangiafico.

Adria and Matthew Jensen, of Lakewood Ranch

Cindy and Isaac Rivera, of Sarasota

Palm Aire' s Laurie Lawrence checks out the silent auction items.

Lynn Stevens and Cathy Hochstetler represent sponsor Blake Medical Center.

East County' s Ravi and Kripa Soleyn sat with the table for Mosaic.

Aaron Reese, Dana Tisdale, Kaitlyn Hofeldt, Zack Walker, Ashley Walker and Jim Tisdale

Meals on Wheels PLUS board member Mark Goodson with his wife, Veenie Goodson, and friends, Greg Bax and Sue Revell

Creekwood' s Tracie Smith attends with her friend, Jennifer Jordan.

Lakewood Ranch' s Diana Dill with Meals on Wheels PLUS CEO Maribeth Phillips

Vita Aziz and Nancy Stolle load up on the buffet dinner.

Tess Pellegrino loads up on tropical inspired foods, including skewered chicken wrapped in bacon, as her husband, Frank, readies for his turn.

Schroeder-Manatee Ranch' s Bob Simons with his wife, Leigh Simons

Brian Fenske and Nathan Wheeler, of It Works Global

Tropical Ave band provides live entertainment.

Janie and Darren Inverso, of Lakewood Ranch

Sunset highlights Lakewood Ranch fundraiser.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

East County residents and supporters of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee watched the sun set April 22 from a chandelier-lit tent at the Sarasota Polo Club. Guests enjoyed tacos and other tropical-themed foods, drinks, a silent auction and live music by the Tropical Ave band during the tropical nights “Sunsets in Paradise” themed fundraiser.

Meals on Wheels PLUS operates Manatee County’s Meals on Wheels program and others, including The Food Bank of Manatee.

