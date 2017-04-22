Tropical touch for charity

East County residents and supporters of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee watched the sun set April 22 from a chandelier-lit tent at the Sarasota Polo Club. Guests enjoyed tacos and other tropical-themed foods, drinks, a silent auction and live music by the Tropical Ave band during the tropical nights “Sunsets in Paradise” themed fundraiser.

Meals on Wheels PLUS operates Manatee County’s Meals on Wheels program and others, including The Food Bank of Manatee.