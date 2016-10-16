 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Carol Inman and Valerie Berger

Triathletes race through Longboat

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Carol Inman and Valerie Berger

Buy this Photo
Doug Buethe, Tina Mohr, Carlo Damiani and Liza Geist of Waterset Tri

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Doug Buethe, Tina Mohr, Carlo Damiani and Liza Geist of Waterset Tri

Buy this Photo
Doug and Molly Boesch

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Doug and Molly Boesch

Buy this Photo
Gonzalo Carrizo and Diana Macias

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Gonzalo Carrizo and Diana Macias

Buy this Photo
Tess Rosales and Steve Perez

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Tess Rosales and Steve Perez

Buy this Photo
Julie Henry and Jen Osterhoudt

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Julie Henry and Jen Osterhoudt

Buy this Photo
Susan Hahn and Wendy Wiggs

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Susan Hahn and Wendy Wiggs

Buy this Photo
Sharon Belak, Barbara Wojden and Judie Warner

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Sharon Belak, Barbara Wojden and Judie Warner

Buy this Photo
Swimmers take off during the Longboat Key Triathlon on Oct. 16.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Swimmers take off during the Longboat Key Triathlon on Oct. 16.

Buy this Photo
Jeff and Janet Waddel

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Jeff and Janet Waddel

Buy this Photo
Diane and Roland Lajoie

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Diane and Roland Lajoie

Buy this Photo
Cengiz Dokumaci and Stacey Underwood

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Cengiz Dokumaci and Stacey Underwood

Buy this Photo
Derrick Wozniak, Stephanie Rodriguez and Tom Scully

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Derrick Wozniak, Stephanie Rodriguez and Tom Scully

Buy this Photo
Triathletes complete the swimming portion of the Longboat Key Triathlon on Oct.16.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Triathletes complete the swimming portion of the Longboat Key Triathlon on Oct.16.

Buy this Photo
Triathletes complete the swimming portion of the Longboat Key Triathlon on Oct.16.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Triathletes complete the swimming portion of the Longboat Key Triathlon on Oct.16.

Buy this Photo
Triathletes complete the swimming portion of the Longboat Key Triathlon on Oct.16.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Triathletes complete the swimming portion of the Longboat Key Triathlon on Oct.16.

Buy this Photo
Greg Simony of Shelby Township, Mich., starts the biking portion of the Longboat Key Triathlon on Oct. 16.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Greg Simony of Shelby Township, Mich., starts the biking portion of the Longboat Key Triathlon on Oct. 16.

Buy this Photo
The Longboat Key Triathlon brought about 350 triathletes to the area on Oct. 16.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

The Longboat Key Triathlon brought about 350 triathletes to the area on Oct. 16.

Buy this Photo
Bikers begin their route during the Longboat Key Triathlon on Oct. 16.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Bikers begin their route during the Longboat Key Triathlon on Oct. 16.

Buy this Photo
Participants begin the biking portion of the Longboat Key Triathlon on Oct. 16.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Participants begin the biking portion of the Longboat Key Triathlon on Oct. 16.

Buy this Photo
Participants begin the biking portion of the Longboat Key Triathlon on Oct. 16.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Participants begin the biking portion of the Longboat Key Triathlon on Oct. 16.

Buy this Photo
Lindsey Rowan and Carol Inman

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Lindsey Rowan and Carol Inman

Buy this Photo
Participants biked the distance of GMD during the Longboat Key Triathlon on Oct. 16.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Participants biked the distance of GMD during the Longboat Key Triathlon on Oct. 16.

Buy this Photo
Participants biked the distance of GMD during the Longboat Key Triathlon on Oct. 16.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Participants biked the distance of GMD during the Longboat Key Triathlon on Oct. 16.

Buy this Photo
Participants turn into the Longboat Key Club to complete the biking portion of the triathlon.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Participants turn into the Longboat Key Club to complete the biking portion of the triathlon.

Buy this Photo
Morgan Watkins, Chris Tiefentahl, Julie Homann and Carl Watkins

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Morgan Watkins, Chris Tiefentahl, Julie Homann and Carl Watkins

Buy this Photo
Sophie and Daniel Weintroub cheer on Sophie’s father, Emanuel Charron.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Sophie and Daniel Weintroub cheer on Sophie’s father, Emanuel Charron.

Buy this Photo
Valerie Berger grabs a cup of water as she begins the running portion of the Longboat Key Triathlon.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Valerie Berger grabs a cup of water as she begins the running portion of the Longboat Key Triathlon.

Buy this Photo
Michelob Ultra was one of the sponsors of the triathlon.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Michelob Ultra was one of the sponsors of the triathlon.

Buy this Photo
Michael Mann was one of about 350 participants in the Longboat Key Triathlon on Oct. 16.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Michael Mann was one of about 350 participants in the Longboat Key Triathlon on Oct. 16.

Buy this Photo
Runners approach the end of their first lap during the Longboat Key Triathlon.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Runners approach the end of their first lap during the Longboat Key Triathlon.

Buy this Photo
Gavin Putnal of Sarasota runs during the Longboat Key Triathlon on Oct. 16.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Gavin Putnal of Sarasota runs during the Longboat Key Triathlon on Oct. 16.

Buy this Photo
Barbara Wojdan of Clearwater, Fla., runs down Longboat Club Road during the triathlon.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Barbara Wojdan of Clearwater, Fla., runs down Longboat Club Road during the triathlon.

Buy this Photo
Participants race down Longboat Club Road during the triathlon.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Participants race down Longboat Club Road during the triathlon.

Buy this Photo
Greg Simony enjoys some company while running during the Longboat Key Triathlon.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Greg Simony enjoys some company while running during the Longboat Key Triathlon.

Buy this Photo
Sarah Smith finished the duathlon sprint in 1:09:52.7.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Sarah Smith finished the duathlon sprint in 1:09:52.7.

Buy this Photo
Participants are all smiles during the running portion of the Longboat Key Triathlon.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Participants are all smiles during the running portion of the Longboat Key Triathlon.

Buy this Photo
Cliff and Maria Myburgh of Englewood, Fla.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Cliff and Maria Myburgh of Englewood, Fla.

Buy this Photo
Participants were treated to Michelob Ultra when they finished the race.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Participants were treated to Michelob Ultra when they finished the race.

Buy this Photo
Female Olympic Triathlon top three finishers Yova Borovska, Rachel Chambers and Kerry Simons

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Female Olympic Triathlon top three finishers Yova Borovska, Rachel Chambers and Kerry Simons

Buy this Photo
Duathlon Olympic first, second and third place athletes, Ken Varner, Jim Harwood and Roland Parsons

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Duathlon Olympic first, second and third place athletes, Ken Varner, Jim Harwood and Roland Parsons

Buy this Photo
Top finishers of the women’s duathlon sprint division Sarah Smith, Lissa MacDonald and Patti Connors

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Top finishers of the women’s duathlon sprint division Sarah Smith, Lissa MacDonald and Patti Connors

Buy this Photo
Top finisher of the women’s duathlon Olympic division Kristina Varner of Port Charlotte, Fla.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Top finisher of the women’s duathlon Olympic division Kristina Varner of Port Charlotte, Fla.

Buy this Photo
Men’s overall winner Ken Varner of Port Charlotte, Fla.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Men’s overall winner Ken Varner of Port Charlotte, Fla.

Buy this Photo
Top finishers of the women’s duathlon Olympic division Grace Szarko, Holly Chamberlain, and Kylee Bernthisel

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Top finishers of the women’s duathlon Olympic division Grace Szarko, Holly Chamberlain, and Kylee Bernthisel

Buy this Photo
Share
The Longboat Key Triathlon had 350 participants on Oct. 16.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

Before the sun was fully up, triathletes were gathered on the shore of the Gulf of Mexico ready to begin the Longboat Key Triathlon.

About 350 athletes participated in this year’s event. Following the swimming portion, athletes biked the distance from the south end of Longboat to the north end and back before finishing the race with a run along Longboat Club Road.

Men’s overall top finisher, Ken Varner of Port Charlotte, Fla., had never run this course before start time on Sunday morning, though he’s been running duathlons for the last four years.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “It really is. I don’t get the chance to win overalls often, so when I do, it’s awesome."

The event included an international and sprint triathlon and duathlon, a relay and a 5K.

TDA Global directed the event, and intern Alexandra Ramos said it was cool being behind the scenes. Although she doesn't participate in triathlons herself, she still appreciates those who do. She was mesmerized by how quickly the triathletes finished the swimming portion. 

"Seeing them being able to do that, I was so amazed," she said. 

 

Related Stories