Triathletes race through Longboat

Before the sun was fully up, triathletes were gathered on the shore of the Gulf of Mexico ready to begin the Longboat Key Triathlon.

About 350 athletes participated in this year’s event. Following the swimming portion, athletes biked the distance from the south end of Longboat to the north end and back before finishing the race with a run along Longboat Club Road.

Men’s overall top finisher, Ken Varner of Port Charlotte, Fla., had never run this course before start time on Sunday morning, though he’s been running duathlons for the last four years.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “It really is. I don’t get the chance to win overalls often, so when I do, it’s awesome."

The event included an international and sprint triathlon and duathlon, a relay and a 5K.

TDA Global directed the event, and intern Alexandra Ramos said it was cool being behind the scenes. Although she doesn't participate in triathlons herself, she still appreciates those who do. She was mesmerized by how quickly the triathletes finished the swimming portion.

"Seeing them being able to do that, I was so amazed," she said.