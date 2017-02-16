 Skip to main content
Stephanie Arne and Tim Davison began living in their tiny house in August and will be in it for about two years.

Tiny House brings its big message to Lakewood Ranch

Stephanie Arne, the founder of the Creative Animal Foundation, and Tim Davison, a prominent wildlife artist, began living in their tiny house in August and will be in it for about two years.

Willis Smith' s Brett Raymaker, David Sessions and John LaCivita, Wild Kingdom host Stephanie Arne, wildlife artist Tim Davison and Willis Smith' s David Otterness enjoy the Tiny House.

Willis Smith' s Brett Raymaker, David Sessions and John LaCivita, Wild Kingdom host Stephanie Arne, wildlife artist Tim Davison and Willis Smith' s David Otterness enjoy the Tiny House.

Stephanie Arne and Tim Davison make the most of every foot of their 203-square-foot home.

Stephanie Arne and Tim Davison make the most of every foot of their 203-square-foot home.

Tim Davison and Stephanie Arne said they love their tiny house, but they do "go on a lot of runs."

Tim Davison and Stephanie Arne said they love their tiny house, but they do "go on a lot of runs."

Tim Davison has his easel tucked away against a wall and his brushes on the wall.

Tim Davison has his easel tucked away against a wall and his brushes on the wall.

The Tiny House leads to multiple uses, such as a spice rack and a place for photos.

The Tiny House leads to multiple uses, such as a spice rack and a place for photos.

Willis Smith is a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certified builder and therefore was selected as a stop on the Tiny House Tour.

Willis Smith is a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certified builder and therefore was selected as a stop on the Tiny House Tour.

While the Tiny House is, well, tiny, its skylights bring in plenty of light.

While the Tiny House is, well, tiny, its skylights bring in plenty of light.

Getting in and out of bed does offer somewhat of a challenge in the Tiny House.

Getting in and out of bed does offer somewhat of a challenge in the Tiny House.

Stephanie Arne said one of her few complaints about the Tiny House is that the two burners on the electric stove are very close together.

Stephanie Arne said one of her few complaints about the Tiny House is that the two burners on the electric stove are very close together.

Tim Davison says he hit his head on the beam over the bed about three times before he stopped doing it.

Tim Davison says he hit his head on the beam over the bed about three times before he stopped doing it.

Those who like a wide open bathroom would struggle in the Tiny House.

Those who like a wide open bathroom would struggle in the Tiny House.

Tim Davidson decorated the interior of the Tiny House with this map. He will draw lines on the map to follow their 50-city tour.

Tim Davidson decorated the interior of the Tiny House with this map. He will draw lines on the map to follow their 50-city tour.

Willis Smith hosts Creative Animal Foundation as its brings its message of sustainability to Lakewood Ranch.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

When Stephanie Arne and Tim Davison set out on a 50-city tour of the United States to promote the message of their nonprofit, the Creative Animal Foundation, by showing off their Tiny House, they knew it would take some living adjustments.

But Arne, who is host of Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom and the founder of the Creative Animal Foundation, was caught a bit off-guard by a couple of annoyances.

"It's hard to make the bed," Arne said with a laugh.

Their 203-square-feet home on wheels has a large bunk bed that takes a bit of climbing to get into. And since the sleeping area is kind of like a big drawer, they feel a bit squished when they are changing the sheets.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, the Creative Animal Foundation had brought its Tiny House to Lakewood Ranch's Willis Smith Construction.

Arne and Davison were working at the Mote Tropical Research Laboratory in Summerland Key when they met Willis Smith Executive Vice President John LaCivita, who was checking on the facility because Willis Smith was doing some construction there.

LaCivita saw Arne, and the Tiny House in the background.

"He said, 'What is that?'" Arne said. "So we invited him in."

Arne told LaCivita about the foundation's drive to go across the country with the Tiny House, hoping to spark conversation about sustainability and conservation. LaCivita, in turn, told her about Willis Smith's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design gold certification.

Arne and Davison were so impressed they decided to make Willis Smith in Lakewood Ranch as a stop of their tour.

"They are right there with our mission," Arne said of Willis Smith.

Arne called her Tiny House an amazing educational tool. "People look at this and they think they really don't need to have all these things and they can be more environmentally friendly."

The couple started living in the Tiny House in August and plan to make it their home for about two years.

"It drove me a little crazy for the first two weeks when we had to adjust," Arne said. "But now I love it."

She said they have three big boxes of Davison's art in storage and they got rid of everything else the Tiny House couldn't hold. 

Besides making the bed, Arne's biggest complaint is the double electric burner on the stove, which really doesn't leave room for a couple of pots and pans to be used at the same time. They might change that before their tour ends.

Davison said his biggest peeve was banging his head against the ceiling beam that is only a couple of feet over the bed. After slamming it three times, though, he has adjusted.

Arne's other complaint is the size of the refrigerator since they have to go shopping every three days.

They rest of it they love, especially since they have been living out of suitcases because of their livelihoods anyway.

Is it ever tough to be in such a confined area with your significant other?

They both say they go "on a lot of runs."

The key point, according to Arne, is that we all could live with less of everything in order to be more friendly to our environment.

Willis Smith President and CEO David Sessions said he wanted to expose their message to the Lakewood Ranch community by hosting a stop on their trip. "This is truly about creating more awareness about sustainability," Sessions said.

Those who would like to follow the Creative Animal Foundation trip can go to the Creative Animal Foundation site on YouTube.

 

 

 

 

 

