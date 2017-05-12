The Resort at Longboat Key Club honors area nurses

National Nurses’ Week ended on May 12 but locally, it couldn’t end without a celebration.

The Resort at Longboat Key Club honored top area nurses with a three-course gourmet luncheon on May 12. Attendees were selected from nominations submitted by hospital employers, private practitioners, community health organizations and private individuals. Nominators were in attendance as well.

National Nurses’ Week kicked off on May 6 with National Nurses’ Day. It ends on May 12, which is the birthday of Florence Nightingale, who is credited as the creator of the modern day nursing profession.