Marilyn Sims and Susan Kramer

The Resort at Longboat Key Club honors area nurses

Friday, May. 12, 2017 |

Doug and Lourdes Manning

Friday, May. 12, 2017 |

Jean Quinn and Brenda Taylor

Friday, May. 12, 2017 |

Christy Walker and Laura Strope

Friday, May. 12, 2017 |

Michael Fitzgerald and Kimberly Grissom

Friday, May. 12, 2017 |

Maria Handlon and Mary McIntyre

Friday, May. 12, 2017 |

Rachael Herc, Liz Raymond and Jessica Wilson

Friday, May. 12, 2017 |

Cindy Riedmiller and Dr. Mitchell Greenberg

Friday, May. 12, 2017 |

Mary Beasley and Irma Lewis

Friday, May. 12, 2017 |

Dr. Jim Cocco, Ashlee Desoto, Julie Hagens and Diana Yoder; Desoto won a complimentary VIP Package that includes a one-night stay at The Resort for two.

Friday, May. 12, 2017 |

The luncheon was held on May 12, which was the final day of National Nurses Week.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

National Nurses’ Week ended on May 12 but locally, it couldn’t end without a celebration.

The Resort at Longboat Key Club honored top area nurses with a three-course gourmet luncheon on May 12. Attendees were selected from nominations submitted by hospital employers, private practitioners, community health organizations and private individuals. Nominators were in attendance as well.

National Nurses’ Week kicked off on May 6 with National Nurses’ Day. It ends on May 12, which is the birthday of Florence Nightingale, who is credited as the creator of the modern day nursing profession.

