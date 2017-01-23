 Skip to main content
“Do you want to build a snowman?” kits were set out for the children as they arrived at the event.

Temple Sinai hosts magical movie night

Eden Tibi, Jett Segal and Eliana Tibi

Skate Segal and Adir Tibi

Skate Segal makes a snowman out of cloth “snowballs.”

Jett Segal lays in his sleeping bag before the movie starts.

Raina Kurnov plays with fake snow.

Raina and Zachary Kurnov

Jackson Mitchell makes a snowman out of marshmallows, icing and pretzels.

Liza and Celia Collier make snwomen out of marshmallows, icing and pretzels.

Temple Sinai invites guests to let it go during Frozen movie night.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

Families gathered at Temple Sinai on Jan. 21 to build a snowman— well, not quite.

Children attending the Temple Sinai showing of Disney’s Frozen did get a chance to build small snowmen out of marshmallows and pretzels.

There was also fake snow for children to play in and cloth “snowballs” to throw. Though the snow was manufactured, the excitement was genuine as the children slid into their sleeping bags to watch the movie on the big screen.

