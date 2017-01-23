Temple Sinai invites guests to let it go during Frozen movie night.

Families gathered at Temple Sinai on Jan. 21 to build a snowman— well, not quite.

Children attending the Temple Sinai showing of Disney’s Frozen did get a chance to build small snowmen out of marshmallows and pretzels.

There was also fake snow for children to play in and cloth “snowballs” to throw. Though the snow was manufactured, the excitement was genuine as the children slid into their sleeping bags to watch the movie on the big screen.