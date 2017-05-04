Students dig up donations for All Faiths Food Bank

The students of Hershorin Schiff Community Day School are no strangers to getting their hands dirty.

Children plant, tend and harvest vegetables from the Papa Ed and Mimi Rosenthal Organic Kibbutz Sustainability Garden and Outdoor Classroom regularly and sell their harvest to school families.

But on May 4 at Hershorin Schiff Community Day School students got to combine altruism with their agriculture. They harvested kale, beets and tomatoes to donate to All Faiths Food Bank.

Children weaved between rows of vegetables, picking the fruits (and vegetables) of their labor. After piling their harvest in buckets the students worked together to load the vegetables into the All Faiths Food Bank truck to benefit area families experiencing food insecurity.