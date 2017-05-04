 Skip to main content
Miles Meredith poses with tomato he picked from the Papa Ed and Mimi Rosenthal Organic Kibbutz Sustainability Garden and Outdoor Classroom.

Students dig up donations for All Faiths Food Bank

Miles Meredith poses with tomato he picked from the Papa Ed and Mimi Rosenthal Organic Kibbutz Sustainability Garden and Outdoor Classroom.

Malachi Wagenheim cuts a flower from the stem at Hershorin Schiff Community Day School.

Malachi Wagenheim cuts a flower from the stem at Hershorin Schiff Community Day School.

Students harvested beets, kale and tomatoes to donate to All Faiths Food Bank.

Students harvested beets, kale and tomatoes to donate to All Faiths Food Bank.

Isabella Gammicchia poses with a bowl of freshly harvested tomatoes.

Isabella Gammicchia poses with a bowl of freshly harvested tomatoes.

Grayson Miller, Madeline Cohen and Brianna Cohen pose with a bucket of kale in the Hershorin Schiff Community Day School garden.

Grayson Miller, Madeline Cohen and Brianna Cohen pose with a bucket of kale in the Hershorin Schiff Community Day School garden.

Wes Rosenthal, Isaac Shereff and Logan Wilder learn how to trim beets after picking them.

Wes Rosenthal, Isaac Shereff and Logan Wilder learn how to trim beets after picking them.

Students harvested beets, kale and tomatoes to donate to All Faiths Food Bank.

Students harvested beets, kale and tomatoes to donate to All Faiths Food Bank.

Merer Volpert picks a beet from the Papa Ed and Mimi Rosenthal Organic Kibbutz Sustainability Garden and Outdoor Classroom.

Merer Volpert picks a beet from the Papa Ed and Mimi Rosenthal Organic Kibbutz Sustainability Garden and Outdoor Classroom.

Jordan Lieberman picks a beet from the Papa Ed and Mimi Rosenthal Organic Kibbutz Sustainability Garden and Outdoor Classroom.

Jordan Lieberman picks a beet from the Papa Ed and Mimi Rosenthal Organic Kibbutz Sustainability Garden and Outdoor Classroom.

Norah Ceaser poses with a beet she picked from the picks a beet from the Papa Ed and Mimi Rosenthal Organic Kibbutz Sustainability Garden and Outdoor Classroom.

Norah Ceaser poses with a beet she picked from the picks a beet from the Papa Ed and Mimi Rosenthal Organic Kibbutz Sustainability Garden and Outdoor Classroom.

Hershorin Schiff Community Day School preschoolers posed with flowers they picked from the Papa Ed and Mimi Rosenthal Organic Kibbutz Sustainability Garden and Outdoor Classroom.

Hershorin Schiff Community Day School preschoolers posed with flowers they picked from the Papa Ed and Mimi Rosenthal Organic Kibbutz Sustainability Garden and Outdoor Classroom.

Max Lirio and Meyer Volpert pose with a bowl of recently harvested beets.

Max Lirio and Meyer Volpert pose with a bowl of recently harvested beets.

Logan Wilder carries a bucket of kale to the All Faiths Food Bank truck.

Logan Wilder carries a bucket of kale to the All Faiths Food Bank truck.

Leonardo Rossi waits to load vegetables into the All Faiths Food Bank truck.

Leonardo Rossi waits to load vegetables into the All Faiths Food Bank truck.

Students load their newly harvested vegetables into the All Faiths Food Bank truck.

Students load their newly harvested vegetables into the All Faiths Food Bank truck.

Students and faculty pose with All Faiths Food Bank staff in front of the truck outside Hershorin Schiff Community Day School.

Students and faculty pose with All Faiths Food Bank staff in front of the truck outside Hershorin Schiff Community Day School.

Hershorin Schiff Community Day School students spent the morning harvesting vegetables from their community garden to donate to All Faiths Food Bank.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

The students of Hershorin Schiff Community Day School are no strangers to getting their hands dirty. 

Children plant, tend and harvest vegetables from the Papa Ed and Mimi Rosenthal Organic Kibbutz Sustainability Garden and Outdoor Classroom regularly and sell their harvest to school families. 

But on May 4 at Hershorin Schiff Community Day School students got to combine altruism with their agriculture. They harvested kale, beets and tomatoes to donate to All Faiths Food Bank. 

Children weaved between rows of vegetables, picking the fruits (and vegetables) of their labor. After piling their harvest in buckets the students worked together to load the vegetables into the All Faiths Food Bank truck to benefit area families experiencing food insecurity. 

