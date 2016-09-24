 Skip to main content
St. Michael Festival

St. Michael celebrates patron saint festival

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Joe Schmidt and Mary Grace Arents

St. Michael Festival

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Alice and John Ford

St. Michael Festival

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Event chairman George Haviland with Margaret Haviland

St. Michael Festival

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Event committee members Ann Durkin, Eleanore Villardi and Carol Baker

St. Michael Festival

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Carol DiVita with Hailey and Bailey Ballard

St. Michael Festival

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Maggie Kennelly, Sydney Hays and Shannon Kennelly with Barry the bear.

St. Michael Festival

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Justin Caramenico, Joseph Barresi and Lou Odrobinak

St. Michael Festival

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Mandarine tarts were available to purchase. Other flavors included lemon, pear and apple.

St. Michael Festival

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Nathalie Bencie, Leonela Tase and Teresa Bencie sell fresh French baked goods.

St. Michael Festival

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Therese and Mary Swaitkowski peruse the arts and crafts booths during the festival Saturday afternoon.

St. Michael Festival

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Annalise Love has a butterfly painted on her face.

St. Michael Festival

Saturday, Sep. 24, 2016 |

Dominik Mesaros aims for the tic-tac-toe board.

Neighbors turn out for festival at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church on Siesta Key Saturday, Sept. 24.
by: Amanda Morales Staff Writer

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church invited members of the community to step right up for a chance to win prizes at the carnival games during the St. Michael Festival. 

The festival celebrates the feast day the patron Saint Michael the archangel which takes place on Thursday, Sept. 29. Along with carnival games, guests enjoyed local food trucks, face painting, French baked treats and a live auction. 

