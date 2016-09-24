St. Michael celebrates patron saint festival

Neighbors turn out for festival at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church on Siesta Key Saturday, Sept. 24.
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church invited members of the community to step right up for a chance to win prizes at the carnival games during the St. Michael Festival.
The festival celebrates the feast day the patron Saint Michael the archangel which takes place on Thursday, Sept. 29. Along with carnival games, guests enjoyed local food trucks, face painting, French baked treats and a live auction.