Fourth graders Mya Martinez and Alana Jenkins

St. Mary Academy learns the sailing ropes

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

St. Mary Academy students wave as they take off on a Sarasota Police Department Water Patrol boat to explore the waters of Sarasota Bay.

Carrie Detar ties a knot one of the Sarasota Sailing Squadron docks.

Students of St. Mary Academy learned how to tie knots at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron on April 26.

Kaley Alfonso and Rachel Jarrett

Sixth grader Mark Hornyak takes a turn on the Sunfish simulator.

Eighth grader Ethan Washer tests out the Sunfish simulator.

Seventh grader Andrew Baldwin practices sailing basics on the Sunfish simulator.

Sixth graders Sarah Kuntz and Anna Martinez

Churchill Fellman, Caroline Shoemaker, Emily Lanzarotto and Ali Kaiser show off knots they tied.

Seventh grader Sebastian Katra practices his sailing skills on the Sunfish simulator.

Michael Federici and Mark Hornyak

Students from the school, formerly called "Dreams Are Free," spent the day at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron on April 26.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

It was anchors away for the students of St. Mary Academy on April 26.

About 40 students spent the day at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron and learned some basic sailing skills. The students were split into four groups and divided the day into four 30-minute stations. Students learned how to tie knots, sail on a catamaran, ride along with the Sarasota Police Department water patrol and test out a Sunfish simulator.

After the activities, the students enjoyed lunch and were awarded certificates.


 

