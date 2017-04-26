St. Mary Academy learns the sailing ropes

It was anchors away for the students of St. Mary Academy on April 26.

About 40 students spent the day at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron and learned some basic sailing skills. The students were split into four groups and divided the day into four 30-minute stations. Students learned how to tie knots, sail on a catamaran, ride along with the Sarasota Police Department water patrol and test out a Sunfish simulator.

After the activities, the students enjoyed lunch and were awarded certificates.



