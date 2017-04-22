St. Martha's Catholic Church and its CARITAS partners put on a fashion show and luncheon on April 22.

It's been a long time since St. Martha's Catholic Church put on a fashion show fundraiser.

In fact, the church hasn't put on a fashion show event since the 1980s, but Crumpets and Tea Fashion Show chairwoman Sabrina Gibson thought it was time for a change.

"I thought it was time ..." Gibson said.

The event was held at St. Martha's Catholic Church on April 22 and benefited CARITAS. The five congregation coalition provides temporary assistance for those in financial need.

St. Martha's parishioners gathered with their partner parishes for an afternoon of fashion and a silent auction.

For Gibson, the turnout was well worth the work.

"I'm just overjoyed really," she said. "This is the start of many, many more."