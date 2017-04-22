 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Michelle Tournet and Helen Panoyan

St. Martha hosts fashionable benefit

Saturday, Apr. 22, 2017 |

Michelle Tournet and Helen Panoyan

Kate Shaver and Vicanna Godet

Saturday, Apr. 22, 2017 |

Kate Shaver and Vicanna Godet

Beth Cannata and Kate Tucker

Saturday, Apr. 22, 2017 |

Beth Cannata and Kate Tucker

Kathy Cinque and Janet Cocco

Saturday, Apr. 22, 2017 |

Kathy Cinque and Janet Cocco

Michelle Carroll and Sheila McKoy

Saturday, Apr. 22, 2017 |

Michelle Carroll and Sheila McKoy

Saturday, Apr. 22, 2017 |

Marianna Mykhaylova

Saturday, Apr. 22, 2017 |

Marianna Mykhaylova

Blanca Goetz, Janet Cocco and Pam Paulson

Saturday, Apr. 22, 2017 |

Blanca Goetz, Janet Cocco and Pam Paulson

Patrycja Piskorska, Giada Moschini, Ashley Sledziewski and Bernadette Nwokeji

Saturday, Apr. 22, 2017 |

Patrycja Piskorska, Giada Moschini, Ashley Sledziewski and Bernadette Nwokeji

Reme Stainton and Bridget Spiess

Saturday, Apr. 22, 2017 |

Reme Stainton and Bridget Spiess

Ed and Kathy Cahill

Saturday, Apr. 22, 2017 |

Ed and Kathy Cahill

Sabrina Gibson and Debbie Frank

Saturday, Apr. 22, 2017 |

Sabrina Gibson and Debbie Frank

Share
St. Martha's Catholic Church and its CARITAS partners put on a fashion show and luncheon on April 22.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

It's been a long time since St. Martha's Catholic Church put on a fashion show fundraiser.

In fact, the church hasn't put on a fashion show event since the 1980s, but Crumpets and Tea Fashion Show chairwoman Sabrina Gibson thought it was time for a change. 

"I thought it was time ..." Gibson said. 

The event was held at St. Martha's Catholic Church on April 22 and benefited CARITAS. The five congregation coalition provides temporary assistance for those in financial need.

St. Martha's parishioners gathered with their partner parishes for an afternoon of fashion and a silent auction. 

For Gibson, the turnout was well worth the work. 

"I'm just overjoyed really," she said. "This is the start of many, many more."

Related Stories