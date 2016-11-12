 Skip to main content
Akiko Campbell paints Riverwalk's Paige Broderick's face during Festa Italiana in Lakewood Ranch.

A slice of Italian life in Lakewood Ranch

Akiko Campbell puts her artistic touch on the face of Riverwalk's Paige Broderick.

Jimmy Jazz entertains guests with his Italian Variety Show at Festa Italiana in Lakewood Ranch.

Jimmy Mazz entertains guests with his Italian Variety Show at Festa Italiana in Lakewood Ranch.

Lakewood Ranch's Nate Bentze, 10, playing his first round of Bocce Ball, an Italian game, at Festa Italiana today, Nov. 12, in Lakewood Ranch.

Lakewood Ranch's Nate Bentze, 10, plays his first round of Bocce Ball at Festa Italiana.

Country Club's Mila Nelson, 7, with her monkey balloon animal that was made for her at Festa Italiana in Lakewood Ranch.

Country Club's Mila Nelson, 7, enjoys her monkey balloon.

Lakewood Ranch's Allison Broderick, 4, makes her Italian-themed necklace at the craft table during Festa Italiana.

Lakewood Ranch's Allison Broderick, 4, makes an Italian-themed necklace.

Sarasota's Bert Taylor, chef at Goodfella's Cafe and Winery, has some fun with the pizza dough before decorating it with sauce and pepperoni at Festa Italiana in Lakewood Ranch.

Sarasota's Bert Taylor, the chef at Goodfella's Cafe and Winery, puts his spin on pizza.

River Club's Emmy O'Hara, 2, with her sister Lily O'Hara, 4, after getting their faces painted at Festa Italiana in Lakewood Ranch.

River Club's Emmy O'Hara, 2, and her sister Lily O'Hara, 4, obviously enjoyed having their faces painted.

Lakewood Ranch's Ella Van Vliet, 2, and her mother Kelly Van Vliet wear matching sunglasses for Festa Italiana today, Nov. 12, in Lakewood Ranch.

Lakewood Ranch's Ella Van Vliet, 2, and her mother, Kelly Van Vliet, rock some matching sunglasses.

Lakewood Ranch's Gabriele Bucinskas, 11, goes for a quick ride on the inflatable slide at Festa Italiana.

Lakewood Ranch's Gabriele Bucinskas, 11, tries out the inflatable slide at Festa Italiana.

Goodfella's Cafe and Winery's food truck at Festa Italiana brought with them a brick oven to make their pizza extra tasty.

The cooks at Goodfella's Cafe and Winery brought their brick oven with them.

Osprey's Mary Lou Ferrari sniffs some red wine before tasting it at Festa Italiana today, Nov. 12, in Lakewood Ranch.

Osprey's Mary Lou Ferrari sniffs some red wine before tasting it at Festa Italiana.

Lakewood Ranch's Grace Gillooly, 2, dives right in to her red slushy that she got at the Kona Ice truck today, Nov. 12, at Festa Italiana in Lakewood Ranch.

Lakewood Ranch's Grace Gillooly, 2, concentrates on her red slushy.

Siesta Key's Francesca DiSilvio, 3, takes a ride on one of the ponies that appeared at Festa Italiana today, Nov. 12, in Lakewood Ranch.

Siesta Key's Francesca DiSilvio, 3, takes a ride on an Italian horse.

A slice of Italian life

Festa Italiana offers chance to experience Italy.

Once again, a trip to Italy was made accessible for those who live in Lakewood Ranch and the surrounding area.

Festa Italiana, sponsored by Lakewood Ranch Community Activities, was held Nov. 12 for those who wanted a touch of Italian culture without leaving the area.

"Today is a fun day to stay local, we can just walk over to it," said Lakewood Ranch's Nicole Bentze. "This is our third year coming out for Festa Italiana. "My daughter loves to get her face painted and it's a great opportunity for the community to come together." 

The sixth annual festival was held at Greenbrook Adventure Park. The hundreds who attended celebrated with Italian food and wines along with live music and children's activities.  

"We changed a lot of things," said Ed Tulski, a board member for Festa Italiana. "We try to create a little more interest in not repeating ourselves all the time."

Related Stories