A slice of Italian life in Lakewood Ranch

A slice of Italian life

Festa Italiana offers chance to experience Italy.

Once again, a trip to Italy was made accessible for those who live in Lakewood Ranch and the surrounding area.

Festa Italiana, sponsored by Lakewood Ranch Community Activities, was held Nov. 12 for those who wanted a touch of Italian culture without leaving the area.

"Today is a fun day to stay local, we can just walk over to it," said Lakewood Ranch's Nicole Bentze. "This is our third year coming out for Festa Italiana. "My daughter loves to get her face painted and it's a great opportunity for the community to come together."

The sixth annual festival was held at Greenbrook Adventure Park. The hundreds who attended celebrated with Italian food and wines along with live music and children's activities.

"We changed a lot of things," said Ed Tulski, a board member for Festa Italiana. "We try to create a little more interest in not repeating ourselves all the time."