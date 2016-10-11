Siesta Key Kiwanis installs new officers, directors

The Siesta Key Kiwanis Club celebrated members for another year of continued service to the communities of Sarasota and Siesta Key Saturday, Oct. 8 during the 2016-17 Installation and Recognition Dinner for officers and directors at Cafe Baci.

The event was also the first for the newly installed club officers and directors.

Siesta Key Kiwanis former president and past division 18 North Lieutenant Governor Gerard Ezcurra presided over the event while current Lt. governor Carolyn Kofler installed the new officers: Past President, Doug Griffin; President, Clark Lauren; Treasurer, Fred Scheerle; Secretary, Linda Prenosil.

Outgoing President Doug Griffin was presented with a commemorative desk clock for serving 2 years as president with exceptional service and leadership to the club.

New directors were named as well: Dan Lundy, John Ferrari, Mary Lynn Desjarlais, Carmen Ramsey, Peter Kiziu, Carolyn Jones-Penn and Marianna Ehmke.



Carmen Ramsey received the President’s Appreciation Award and Joy Horne-Jones was recognized as Outstanding New Member. Marianna Ehmke was recognized as Chair of the Year for helping collect more than 2,000 pounds of food donations for All Faith’s Food Bank.

Kiwanian of the Year was awarded to Linda Prenosil for her commitment to service projects, leadership and service as club secretary.